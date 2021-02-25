Modular magnetic fishing lure features swappable colored plates

A big part of recreational fishing involves switching from one lure to another, if the fish aren't biting. The Switchblade Fishing Lure is designed to simplify that process, with one central lure body that accepts interchangeable plates.

California-based angler Scott Henderson first envisioned the system after he got tired of having to repeatedly cut one lure off his line, then tie on another. He additionally didn't like paying for multiple versions of complete lures, in different colors and patterns.

That's where the Switchblade is intended to come in. The main lure has a solid brass body, with a flattened receptacle and a neodymium magnet on either side. An assortment of differently colored/patterned steel-backed aluminum plates pop into those receptacles, and reportedly stay in place even as the lure spins through the water or gets snatched by fish.

That said, the plates can be removed simply by hooking a fingernail under the bottom edge, then flipping them off.

The main lure in pure and chrome-plated brass, with a set of the plates

The Switchblade Fishing Lure is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where it's being offered in either pure or chrome-plated brass. Pledges start at US$25 for a 0.5-oz (14-g) chromed lure with a set of color-matched silver plates, plus a pair of blue plates. A pledge of $100 is required for a package consisting of two lures – one chromed, one brass – and a full set of seven pairs of plates.

When and if the Switchblade reaches full production, plans call for the price of one lure and two sets of plates to drop to $9.99, with additional plates going for about $1 each.

