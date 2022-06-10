Tentsile's new hanging shelters feature fabric made from ocean plastics

Tentsile has built an impressive stable of suspended sleeping shelters and hammocks since launching its very first tree tent in 2012, and its latest creations land with a particularly green tinge. The company has dropped a new tent and hammock combo that follow a familiar design, but help campers leave even less of a footprint on the landscape through the use of reclaimed ocean plastics.

Dubbed the Tentsile Ocean Range, the new camping products feature fabric made using 100 percent plastics retrieved from the Western Pacific Ocean, and in both cases are aimed at solo adventurers seeking downtime up above the ground.

The Ocean Hammock is the company's classic solo hammock design, but refreshed with the help of 31 recycled bottles per unit. It stretches across 3 m (9.8 ft) and can be strung in between trees or any solid anchor points. It is available in white only, which Tentsile says avoids significant water wastage and pollution associated with chemical dyeing, and weighs in at just 1.3 lb (590 g), less than a couple of cans of soda.

Hanging at the beach with the Tentsile Ocean Hammock

Tentsile

Modeled on its UNA single-person tree tent, the Ocean UNA is billed as the world's first tree tent made from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic fabric, with 128 bottles used for each shelter. Designed to house one camper and their gear, the tree tent uses the same three-point anchor system featured in the original UNA, which our own 6-ft tall (1.8 m) C.C. Weiss found to offer quite a comfortable experience in testing.

Also available in white only, the Ocean UNA features a double-layered floor for extra warmth and a rainfly to keep you and your belongings nice and dry. These can be packed into internal mesh nets or an external underfloor gear net for larger items, while the tent weighs a total of 5.1 lb (2.3 kg).

Both products are available now in the US and will ship internationally in around four weeks, according to Tentsile, which has priced the Ocean Hammock at US$90 and the Ocean UNA tent at $349.

Source: Tentsile