TesFridge wants to make Tesla trunks even 'cooler'

The hidden storage compartment in the trunk of many Tesla models, known as the subtrunk, is already a great place to store a cooler. But Tesla owners like taking things to another level technologically speaking, which explains the success of a new powered cooler racking up the pledges on Kickstarter.

Known as the TesFridge, the cooler is being made available in different sizes that fit perfectly in the subtrunks of the Tesla models 3 (20 l/5 g), Y (35 l/9 g) and X (36 l/9.5 g). For the X and Y models, power can be supplied via the 12V socket in the trunk, while Model X owners will need to run a cord from the 12V outlet in the center console. The cooler can also be powered via other sources such as larger external battery packs, generators or solar chargers.

The TesFridge dissipates heat through a hollow layer surrounding the main body, and vents around the upper edge. Its makers are therefore including pads that can be affixed to the trunk panel that covers the subtrunk, allowing the hot air to escape. Temperature is set via up and down buttons linked to a small LED display screen, and can range from 50 °F (10 °C) to -4 °F (-20 °C). The makers say it takes just 30 minutes for the interior compartment to achieve the desired level.

Not only can the cooler be controlled with the buttons on the device itself, but a connected app lets owners check in and adjust temps from their smartphones.

While the TesFridge can certainly keep your groceries cool on the way home from the store, its real target seems to be campers, for whom we've seen other aftermarket gizmos including a four-person tent add-on, a cooking and storage camping kit and a high-end mattress. It seems to be a good strategy for makers, as the TesFridge has already received over $250,000 in pledges on an initial ask of $10,000 – and that's with almost a month still left in the campaign.

Speaking of camping, the cooler works great with Tesla's Camping Mode which keeps the 12V outlets powered, so the cooler can keep things chilled even when the vehicle is not running. Of course, the coolers can also come out of the cars – although they are a bit heavy, with the smallest Model 3 version weighing 25.3 lb (11.5 kg) and the heaviest Model X version clocking in at 31 lb (14 kg).

While caution is always wise when backing a Kickstarter product, The TesFridge was developed by a company called AcoPower, which is a long-established outlet that's made electric coolers (and solar panels) before, so pledging to this campaign seems pretty safe.

If you want to get in on the action, you can still get super early bird rewards and pay US$299 for the Model 3 version, $349 for the Model Y version, or $399 for the Model X version. If all goes according to plan, the TesFridges are expected to begin rolling out in August of this year.

Source: Kickstarter