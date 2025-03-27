© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

Tiny TiCal tool measures in three ways, along with six other functions

By Ben Coxworth
March 27, 2025
Tiny TiCal tool measures in three ways, along with six other functions
The TiCal Pro multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The TiCal Pro multitool is presently on Kickstarter
View 8 Images
The TiCal Pro doing some inner-diameter-measuring
1/8
The TiCal Pro doing some inner-diameter-measuring
The TiCal Pro multitool is presently on Kickstarter
2/8
The TiCal Pro multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The TiCal Pro's depth-measurement bar
3/8
The TiCal Pro's depth-measurement bar
The TiCal Pro has an integrated keyring hole
4/8
The TiCal Pro has an integrated keyring hole
The TiCal Pro features a window-breaking stud
5/8
The TiCal Pro features a window-breaking stud
The TiCal Pro can be used as a smartphone stand
6/8
The TiCal Pro can be used as a smartphone stand
The TiCal Pro has slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium
7/8
The TiCal Pro has slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium
The TiCal Pro, doing some wrenching
8/8
The TiCal Pro, doing some wrenching
View gallery - 8 images

Sometimes you wanna measure things, but other times you want to do a bit more. That's where the TiCal Pro comes in, as it's a three-way caliper measuring tool that also lets you do some wrenching, bottle-opening, nail-pulling, and more.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the TiCal Pro is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company InnoZoom. And yes, because it's a crowdfunded multitool, you can safely assume that it's made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium.

First and foremost, the TiCal allows users to measure the outer diameter of objects via the main set of caliper jaws. That said, a small secondary set of jaws – basically the rear ends of the main ones – allow for measuring the inner diameter of items such as pipes. Finally, a bar that protrudes down from the bottom of the tool allows for depth measurements.

The TiCal Pro doing some inner-diameter-measuring
The TiCal Pro doing some inner-diameter-measuring

Buyers can choose between engraved numerical markings in metric or imperial, going up to 5 cm or 2 inches, respectively. The metric scale has a resolution of 1/10th of a millimeter, with the imperial scale coming in at 1/64th of an inch.

The hooked main jaws additionally serve as an adjustable wrench, bottle opener, and nail puller. The top member of the secondary jaws, meanwhile, also functions as a flathead screwdriver and box opener. And a tungsten steel stud on top of the device allows users to break automative glass in the event of an accident.

The TiCal Pro has slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium
The TiCal Pro has slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium

Finally, as is the case with pretty much all mini wrenches, the TiCal Pro can be used to prop up a smartphone. The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 23.9 g (0.8 oz).

Assuming the device reaches production, a pledge of HK$439 (about US$56) will get you one – the planned retail price is HK$769 (US$99). Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

TiCal Pro - Titanium Mini Caliper

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsKickstarterTitanium
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!