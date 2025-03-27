Tiny TiCal tool measures in three ways, along with six other functions
Sometimes you wanna measure things, but other times you want to do a bit more. That's where the TiCal Pro comes in, as it's a three-way caliper measuring tool that also lets you do some wrenching, bottle-opening, nail-pulling, and more.
Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the TiCal Pro is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company InnoZoom. And yes, because it's a crowdfunded multitool, you can safely assume that it's made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium.
First and foremost, the TiCal allows users to measure the outer diameter of objects via the main set of caliper jaws. That said, a small secondary set of jaws – basically the rear ends of the main ones – allow for measuring the inner diameter of items such as pipes. Finally, a bar that protrudes down from the bottom of the tool allows for depth measurements.
Buyers can choose between engraved numerical markings in metric or imperial, going up to 5 cm or 2 inches, respectively. The metric scale has a resolution of 1/10th of a millimeter, with the imperial scale coming in at 1/64th of an inch.
The hooked main jaws additionally serve as an adjustable wrench, bottle opener, and nail puller. The top member of the secondary jaws, meanwhile, also functions as a flathead screwdriver and box opener. And a tungsten steel stud on top of the device allows users to break automative glass in the event of an accident.
Finally, as is the case with pretty much all mini wrenches, the TiCal Pro can be used to prop up a smartphone. The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 23.9 g (0.8 oz).
Assuming the device reaches production, a pledge of HK$439 (about US$56) will get you one – the planned retail price is HK$769 (US$99). Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.
Source: Kickstarter
