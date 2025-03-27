Tiny TiCal tool measures in three ways, along with six other functions

Sometimes you wanna measure things, but other times you want to do a bit more. That's where the TiCal Pro comes in, as it's a three-way caliper measuring tool that also lets you do some wrenching, bottle-opening, nail-pulling, and more.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the TiCal Pro is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company InnoZoom. And yes, because it's a crowdfunded multitool, you can safely assume that it's made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium.

First and foremost, the TiCal allows users to measure the outer diameter of objects via the main set of caliper jaws. That said, a small secondary set of jaws – basically the rear ends of the main ones – allow for measuring the inner diameter of items such as pipes. Finally, a bar that protrudes down from the bottom of the tool allows for depth measurements.

The TiCal Pro doing some inner-diameter-measuring InnoZoom

Buyers can choose between engraved numerical markings in metric or imperial, going up to 5 cm or 2 inches, respectively. The metric scale has a resolution of 1/10th of a millimeter, with the imperial scale coming in at 1/64th of an inch.

The hooked main jaws additionally serve as an adjustable wrench, bottle opener, and nail puller. The top member of the secondary jaws, meanwhile, also functions as a flathead screwdriver and box opener. And a tungsten steel stud on top of the device allows users to break automative glass in the event of an accident.

The TiCal Pro has slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium InnoZoom

Finally, as is the case with pretty much all mini wrenches, the TiCal Pro can be used to prop up a smartphone. The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 23.9 g (0.8 oz).

Assuming the device reaches production, a pledge of HK$439 (about US$56) will get you one – the planned retail price is HK$769 (US$99). Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

TiCal Pro - Titanium Mini Caliper

Source: Kickstarter

