Top teardrops, tent-tops and tiny ebike camping trailers of 2023

In addition to numerous motorized tiny campers, 2023 brought to light many new towable micro-RVs, some so small they're pulled by bicycle. Our top picks include a reshaped Airstream-style tiny (and shiny) camping cube, a teardrop-sized towable with scenic glass-door views, and more than one different take on the ebike-pulled caravan. We're sure 2024 will offer many more new spins on the classic small camping trailer, but before we dive in to the new year, here's a look back at the best of the best from this one.