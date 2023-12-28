Top teardrops, tent-tops and tiny ebike camping trailers of 2023
Top teardrops, tent-tops and tiny ebike camping trailers of 2023
In addition to numerous motorized tiny campers, 2023 brought to light many new towable micro-RVs, some so small they're pulled by bicycle. Our top picks include a reshaped Airstream-style tiny (and shiny) camping cube, a teardrop-sized towable with scenic glass-door views, and more than one different take on the ebike-pulled caravan. We're sure 2024 will offer many more new spins on the classic small camping trailer, but before we dive in to the new year, here's a look back at the best of the best from this one.
November 03, 2023After developing several sizes of its flip-out pickup camper, Skinny Guy is bringing the camper out of the truck entirely. It's teamed with Schutt Industries to create the rugged Multicamp trailer with military bones and comfy expandable living.
September 11, 2023Japanese brand X-Cabin has introduced its own rendition of the lightweight all-aluminum camping trailer. The X-Cabin 300 features shiny riveted aluminum similar to an Airstream but in a boxier shape reminiscent of the company's industrial roots.
May 17, 2023Runaway Campers offers some of the least expensive camping trailers around – all of its models start under US$10K. Its new Venturist XS is both affordable and rugged, a rolling gear garage that can be optioned up into a tiny, tow-anywhere base camp.
December 20, 2023Amphibious etrike camper innovator BeTriton has realized there's some demand for a more flexible multi-use ebike/camper/boat solution. It has introduced a boat-camper trailer that adventurous cyclists can tow with their own electric bicycles.
March 17, 2023Born in the heart of American road trip country, Zion Off-Road has developed a more modular breed of camping trailer. It can be ordered bone stock and accessorized up over time from basic towable sleeping pod to expedition-ready backcountry retreat.
February 10, 2023Kuckoo Camper shook up the European small camping trailer market two years ago with its Bruno squaredrop. Its second model, the Kuckoo Emma is similarly innovative, using oversized glass doors to create a scenic panorama from within.
December 21, 2023You can do a lot of things with the Tesla Cybertruck, but you can't tow it behind your ebike to sleep in on "bike-packing" trips. You can, however, do exactly that with the Cybertruck-inspired Cyberdrop trailer.
November 09, 2023Billing its new 4XD as the "Ultimate Off Road Trailer," AntiShanty has created a lightweight, towable tent-top cargo box. Unlike similar trailers, the 4XD doesn't feature an ounce of fabric, protecting campers in a hard-sided, 4-season wedge tent.
September 22, 2023VanMe turns its attention from camper vans to caravans, introducing a highly modular trailer. The Bobo cargo trailer comes with an empty interior that can be filled with VanMe's custom-fit array of camping slides, boxes and drawers.
September 19, 2023If you've gone and bought a high-end ebike, you won't want to tow just any ol' bicycle-camping trailer behind it. With its lowerable floor, sharp lines and composite construction, the Expeditions Trailer may be just what you're looking for.
