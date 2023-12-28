© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Top teardrops, tent-tops and tiny ebike camping trailers of 2023

By C.C. Weiss
December 27, 2023
Top teardrops, tent-tops and tiny ebike camping trailers of 2023
The X-Cabin shares its shape with basic commercial and horse trailers but gets upgraded into a stylish trailer trailer with its polished aluminum skin, windows, baby moon wheels and accessories
The X-Cabin shares its shape with basic commercial and horse trailers but gets upgraded into a stylish trailer trailer with its polished aluminum skin, windows, baby moon wheels and accessories
View 0 Images

In addition to numerous motorized tiny campers, 2023 brought to light many new towable micro-RVs, some so small they're pulled by bicycle. Our top picks include a reshaped Airstream-style tiny (and shiny) camping cube, a teardrop-sized towable with scenic glass-door views, and more than one different take on the ebike-pulled caravan. We're sure 2024 will offer many more new spins on the classic small camping trailer, but before we dive in to the new year, here's a look back at the best of the best from this one.

Tags

OutdoorsTrailertrailersCaravanRVOff-roadCampingOutdoorsbest-of-2023
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!