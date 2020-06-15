© 2020 New Atlas
Torch Ring is made to give runners a light hand

By Ben Coxworth
June 15, 2020
The Torch Ring is presently on Kickstarter
The Torch Ring is presently on Kickstarter
The Torch Ring is presently on Kickstarter
The Torch Ring is presently on Kickstarter
The Torch Ring is charged using a micro USB cable
The Torch Ring is charged using a micro USB cable
The Torch Ring puts out up to 350 lumens
The Torch Ring puts out up to 350 lumens
The Torch Ring is said to tip the scales at 70 grams (2.5 oz)
The Torch Ring is said to tip the scales at 70 grams (2.5 oz)
While it's a good idea to wear a headlamp when running at night, the things do have a way of bouncing up and down, and they only shine straight ahead. That's why the Torch Ring was invented, as it's worn on the hand – just like a championship ring.

The device was created by entrepreneur Kevin John Nadolny, who clearly has a thing for hand-worn gadgets. He previously brought us the Runbell, which is much like a bicycle bell, except it's made to be worn on a runner's fingers like a set of brass knuckles.

The Torch Ring consists of an oversized main ring, with an LED light on top and a cylindrical body underneath. As they run, the user holds the device by sticking their index finger through the ring and holding the body within their hand.

They can then point the light down towards obstacles on the trail, off toward cars approaching from the side, or wherever they want. Even when it's simply pointing ahead, the light still ought to attract attention as it swings up and down with the user's arm.

According to Nadolny, the whole thing is water-resistant, weighs a claimed 70 grams (2.5 oz), and is powered by a micro USB-rechargeable 900-mAh lithium-ion battery. It can be operated in four output modes: Maximum (350 lumens, 80-minute runtime), Medium (175 lumens, 2.5 hours), Low (80 lumens, 5 hours), and Strobe.

It's made mainly of ABS plastic, but features an aluminum heat sink to help keep itself cool. Four silicone finger-sizing inserts are included, although the ring section is intended to fit the index finger relatively loosely.

Should you be interested, the Torch Ring is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$29 will get you one, assuming it reaches production – the planned retail price is $49.99.

