Tripod campfire torch ignites hot, towering flame ... just don't trip

Tripod torches have become fairly common among battery-powered camping lights, but a new US startup has a more literal (and somewhate terrifying) interpretation in mind. Its Tripod Torch is an actual freestanding flame-spewer that delivers an open flame meant to spread heat around the camp fire torch circle and keep everyone warm and mesmerized. And assuming you don't trip and light yourself and/or the entire campground on fire, it looks like a clear experience-enhancer.

There were a number of high-powered, flame-dancing liquified petroleum gas (LPG) fire pits on display at this year's Overland Expo West, but none quite so conspicuous as the Tripod Torch. Most portable fire pits we've seen over the years include some type of an enclosure, but the Tripod Torch's burner stands tall and exposed, igniting the feed of propane into an open flame that's free to radiate heat in all directions.

While the 17-in-high (43-cm) free-flaming design looks more than a little questionable safety-wise, it's optimized for better 360-degree warming versus fires buried down low inside a bowl or ammo can. So rather than having to huddle and rub hands directly over the fire pit for the smallest tease of heat, campers can sit back in their quad-folding chairs and let the heat come to them. Tripod Torch has even coined a name for it – Heat to Your Seat.

No smoke blowing into your face and the promise of a 360-degree heat distribution give the Tripod Torch some advantages over other campfire options Tripod Torch

The real beauty of the Tripod Torch (and other LPG campfire products) is that it offers an option for keeping the fire burning during wood-burning fire restrictions and bans. Tripod Torch says that it meets most Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions, though you'll always want to check with the body that has authority over the land upon which you're camping.

Out of curiosity, we checked the language of US National Forest Service fire restrictions, and indeed, the Tripod Torch seems to meet the exemptions for stages 1 and 2 fire bans by virtue of running on LPG and having an on/off switch.

To help decrease the chance of the torch tipping over and starting a wildfire or burning someone, Tripod Torch includes three stakes that can be used to secure each leg for more stability. That won't help prevent anyone from stumbling and burning themselves on the open flame, but the same could happen with a tall wood fire rising out of a fire ring. Proper care, attention and (sober) adult supervision are essential in either case.

The components of the $190 Tripod Torch kit – the three heat shields are not pictured but are listed as included on the Tripod Torch sales page Tripod Torch

When the camping trip is over, the Tripod Torch breaks down into components that store in a nearly-flat 10 x 8 x 3-in (25 x 20 x 8-cm) case, weighing in at 6 lb (2.7 kg) total for the case and components, including the heat shields. The torch is designed to assemble together within a matter of minutes, and the legs include an integrated wrench for tightening the regulator hose to the burner.

The three heat shields attach around the burner to deflect wind and redirect the flame heat. They can be used individually or together, and all three combine to make a pot stand for cooking. And while the vertical flame isn't ideal for all types of campfire cooking, roasting marshmallows on a stick looks easier than ever.

Three heat shields turn the Tripod Torch into a chimney-like stove Tripod Torch

The Tripod Torch is designed to work with propane tanks from 3 to 40 lb in size. The company estimates a burn time of 10 hours using a standard 20-lb tank with the torch set to a medium flame, so roughly 2 lb of propane per hour. That rate will vary between roughly 1 lb per hour on low to 5 lb+ per hour when cranked to high.

Tripod Torch introduced itself via a successful Kickstarter campaign last year and is now offering its fire torch kit for $189.99. Both the torch itself and the canvas carry bag are made in the USA, and Tripod offers a lifetime guarantee on its parts, not including the regulator hose (90 days).

The Tripod Torch: Built to go where other fires aren't allowed Tripod Torch

Now's the time for this kind of portable LPG fire pit, at least in the US. Just this week, many of my favorite camping areas introduced fire restrictions, meaning no wood campfires in the backcountry. A portable LPG unit is a great way to meet restrictions, stay safe and still enjoy a fire at camp.

Source: Tripod Torch

