Unbreakable cups contain four iconic Pacific Northwest mountains inside

You don't need to have caught sight of these four stunning mountains that line the Pacific Northwest (PNW) to know what a unique set of cups this is – but if you have, you'll appreciate what a well-crafted tribute they are to one of the most beautiful corners of the US.

Following on from previous projects, like the stunning Mt Hood blanket that was also a huge hit, the team at North Drinkware has once again channeled the true PNW spirit and created a set of four 12-ounce (0.355-liter) unbreakable cups that each hold a realistic mini 3D-recreation of the four mountains of the region within them. Whether you're team Rainier, Hood, St Helens or Bachelor (personally, team Hood over here), these lightweight, sturdy vessels are not just a loving homage to the region but could also be considered versatile works of art.

Made in the US and with a lifetime guarantee that they simply can't be broken, the cups are the work of three creative PNW inhabitants Nic Ramirez, Matt Capozzi and Kendrick Vanee. While perfect for outdoor life, which is another thing the region is famous for, they're ideal for around the pool or simply used at home. Ramirez, who has three kids under the age of 10, says they're also great for when glass is off the table.

Unbreakable PNW Mountain Cup Set by NORTH DRINKWARE

The cups have been crafted out of BPA-free Tritan Renew from Eastman, a clear polymer formed from 50% post-consumer and post-industrial recycled material. Each one has an accurate representation of the four mountains – Rainier, St Helens, Hood and Bachelor – emerging from the base. And with the PNW also known for its proud craft beer culture, each cup, despite its mountain, will fit a standard can, so can double as space-saving containers in limited hiking packs.

"We've been dreaming of having North cups to bring along on our family adventures in the van for years," said Capozzi. "The first samples look amazing and we can't wait for your help to bring these to life."

The delicate and accurate 3D rendering doesn't sacrifice much space within each cup Kickstarter

It's the team's third Kickstarter project, which has garnered more than 6,000 backers in the previous two campaigns as well as more than 80,000 customers who have bought direct from North Drinkware.

As for the mountains, there's Rainier in Washington, which has a peak of 14,417 ft (4,394.3 m). Then there's Oregon's Mt Hood, a majestic snow-capped sight for most of the year with a peak of 11,249 ft (3,428.7 m) – and the inspiration behind the team forming North Drinkware in 2015. Washington's Mt St Helens is perhaps now best known as the peak that lost its top when it erupted in 1980, reducing it to a plateaued but still impressive mountain at 8,363 ft (2,549 m). And Mt Bachelor, in Oregon, at 9,068 ft (2,763.9 m), is a favorite among winter sports enthusiasts for its skiing and snowboarding activities.

Oregon's Mt Hood Kickstarter

The cups are dishwasher- and freezer-safe and can handle temperatures of up to 230 °F (110 °C), and the creators are so confident in the product they believe they'll last a lifetime. In fact, they guarantee it.

What's more, this set – as well as anything North Drinkware produces – gives back to the very region it pays homage to, with 1% of every sale going to One Percent for the Planet, an organization that helps educate and protect the PNW region.

The cup set is now available on Kickstarter for a limited time for US$41, a discount of 25%. Delivery is expected by December, and the company will ship anywhere in the world. Check the campaign for shipping costs and other discounts for multi-set buys.

For home or outdoors, these cups make a statement Kickstarter

While it may not be quite as good as seeing the mountains in person, these cups are almost as PNW iconic as nabbing a piece of the original PDX airport carpet. And will probably make a better, more useful gift (as someone who does indeed have a doormat crafted from said carpet, as well as a rather poorly executed tattoo of its pattern).

Source: Kickstarter