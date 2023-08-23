Modular EDC man-bag takes MacGyver-grade readiness exponential

With the amount of high-quality everyday carry hitting the market each month, even large jacket pockets can become overloaded with the myriad knives, lighters, pens, multitools, flashlights and keychain accessories that seem like "must haves" when they're staring temptingly from the pages of an online shop or catalog. PD EDC looks to handle the overflow with a modular system that keeps all kinds of EDC gear neatly organized and ready to deploy. Its Vault 2.0 lineup works like a binder for everyday essentials.

As the name signifies, the Vault 2.0 isn't PD's first crack at an EDC organizer. The maker's original Vault was the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunder in 2022. The idea was the same, and the design similar, but with the new 2.0 version PD expands a single bag into a multi-size series and tweaks the layout of the organizer sleeves inside.

Inspired by the pages of a book, each individual Vault 2.0 sleeve features integrated organizational solutions such as PALS loops lined up to hold various sizes of gear, from long flashlights to tiny tools and knives. Different panels have different configurations of vertically and/or horizontally oriented loops to better accommodate the near-limitless number of provisions one might carry. Other sleeves come loaded with alternative storage solutions, including mesh pockets, card holders, transparent map/document sleeves and more.

The Vault 2.0 series holds tools, knives, flashlights, money, cards, carabiners, keys and whatever other essential items you can fit in the various storage solutions PD EDC

The sleeves are designed to work with respective carry cases that come in three sizes. The smallest 500-ml MiniLite case is a grab-and-go pouch that functions almost like a wallet with added gear space. It comes with two small, Velcro-secured sleeves and can carry items like money, cards, keys, and small knives and multitools. The MiniLite looks like the one Vault 2.0 everyday carry case that someone might actually carry every day.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the 13-L MaxHaul comes stocked with four sleeves for holding up to 60 different pieces of gear and expands to double those figures, offering a total 120-tool capacity. The handled bag measures 10 x 13.8 in (25 x 35 cm, length x width) and expands from 5.9 to 7.9 in (15 to 20 cm) in depth to increase capacity to 17.5 liters. The accompanying large sleeves include two upper holes for hanging up on a wall or workspace. Available add-on sleeves include a blank Velcro version upon which one can secure small or medium Vault 2.0 sleeves for added flexibility.

The flagship MaxHaul, available by itself for a Kickstarter pledge of £69, features an expandable design for up to eight sleeves loaded with 120 EDC items PD EDC

The MaxHaul seems like a good home or vehicle organizer for all one's EDC and small tools, and it could likely be useful as a grab-and-go case for specific activities like camping, but it doesn't seem like the type of thing many will carry around every day just to be prepared. It features both a pair of carry handles and loops to connect a removable shoulder strap.

Looking to be the Goldilocks of the Vault 2.0 family, the 3.6-liter FlexPro comes with three organizational sleeves and is sized to be useful either as a general EDC bag or a task-specific carrier for purposes such as first aid. It has a single carry handle and loops on the back for hooking on a larger strap.

PD EDC is winding down a Kickstarter campaign to launch the Vault 2.0 series PD EDC

All Vault 2.0 cases are made from 1,000-denier waterproof PU-coated nylon and feature YKK zippers. The organizer sleeves have Velcro material for attaching labels so owners can quickly find any given subset of provisions (e.g. knives, flashlights or first aid gear). The FlexPro and MiniLite each have exterior PALS webbing for securing on one's person, vehicle, etc.

PD EDC is on the last week of an already highly successful Vault 2.0 Kickstarter that's raised over $120K. Available pledge levels start at £16 (approx. US$20) for just the MiniLite, rising to £112 ($143) for all three packs. Add-ons like extra sleeves will be available following the campaign, and shipping will be calculated separately ahead of the planned December 2023 delivery start.

The video below gives a quick but informative look at the system.

The best EDC bag 2023 | One-Stop Solution for Everyday Carry Necessities

Source: PD EDC