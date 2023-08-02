Defender multi-filter pump bottle purifies water at the push of a button

Over the past decade+, we've seen many takes on the water filtration bottle, from full-blown modular ecosystems, to UV zapper tops, to French press-snug push filters, to squeezable bottle filters. Each one goes well beyond the typical fridge-stored Brita pitcher, deleting harmful microorganisms like bacteria, protozoa and, sometimes, viruses.

The new Defender bottle from Norwegian startup Vitaloop uses yet another system for creating potable water, coupling a five-part filtration setup with a battery-powered pump to purify out every nasty bit down to virus size at the push of a button. Simply collect water, hit the button and let the Defender do all the work to keep you hydrating safely.

Vitaloop's purifier design hinges around a five-part "Nanoflow" multi-filtration system that starts with a basic mesh over the water inlet for immediately filtering out larger sediment and particles. The much finer hollow-fiber micro-filter then takes care of 99.9999% of bacteria, protozoa and parasites, while a halogen-based purifier handles up to 99.999% of viruses. An activated carbon filter is responsible for heavy metals and chemicals – reportedly providing a clean, pure taste – and the "revolutionary" graphene filter works with the others to remove micro-plastics, deliver antibacterial support, and boost efficiency.

The one aspect of Vitaloop's design that we question is that the water inlet seems awfully close to the mouthpiece, introducing the possibility for contamination - the design does include a cap, though, helping to keep unclean water off the actual drinking lip Vitaloop

To use the bottle, one simply submerges the inlet in a water source (while taking care to keep the mouthpiece out of the water to avoid contamination), fills it up and then presses the button. The small, integrated pump cycles the 16.2 ounces (480 ml) of water through the Nanoflow filtration stack in 45 seconds, making it potable and ready to drink.

The bottle features an inner bladder for keeping the unfiltered water directly from the source completely separate from the clean water, preventing cross contamination. Unlike systems that rely on sucking the water through a filter straw or top, the Vitaloop makes it easy to pour and share without having to use the same drinking cap, preventing germ spread from one user to another.

Vitaloop says the integrated USB-C-rechargeable battery will deliver up to 100 filtration cycles (50 liters) per charge, ensuring it provides for multiple days of hydration. It estimates filter life at 200 liters. The Defender bottle weighs just over a pound at 17.3 oz (490 kg) and measures 10.4 x 3 in (26.5 x 7.5 cm).

Enjoying a (clean) water break Vitaloop

Vitaloop is preparing to launch an Indiegogo campaign for both the Defender bottle and a second model it calls the Outdoor, a pure filter bottle that does not eliminate viruses, designed for use in areas in which viruses are not a concern. Those interested in participating can sign up for notifications.

The company says the campaign will offer $50 early bird discounts off retail prices and currently lists planned MSRPs of US$160 for the Defender and $150 for the Outdoor. Extra Defender filters have a planned retail of $35 each or $65 for a two-pack.

Source: Vitaloop