© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Wing-like origami solar panels bring hundreds of watts to home or camp

By C.C. Weiss
June 23, 2023
Wing-like origami solar panels bring hundreds of watts to home or camp
Family camping gets a little help from Mother Nature
Family camping gets a little help from Mother Nature
View 12 Images
Levante's solar system expands to deliver power while you enjoy the outdoors
1/12
Levante's solar system expands to deliver power while you enjoy the outdoors
While Sego's origami solar panel was designed for lighter adventures, the large, heavy Levante systems are made for vehicular activities like RVing and car camping
2/12
While Sego's origami solar panel was designed for lighter adventures, the large, heavy Levante systems are made for vehicular activities like RVing and car camping
Sailors, campers and all-around travelers, Levante founders Sara and Kim-Joar search for a better off-grid charging solution
3/12
Sailors, campers and all-around travelers, Levante founders Sara and Kim-Joar search for a better off-grid charging solution
Levante estimates that its 330- or 500-W solar chargers can handle a camper van's daily electricity needs
4/12
Levante estimates that its 330- or 500-W solar chargers can handle a camper van's daily electricity needs
You don't have to use the Levante origami-style panel with an awesome bright-yellow VW Type 2 camper bus, but it couldn't hurt
5/12
You don't have to use the Levante origami-style panel with an awesome bright-yellow VW Type 2 camper bus, but it couldn't hurt
Set up next to just a tent, the Levante panel will stock loads of power in a connected battery pack for later use
6/12
Set up next to just a tent, the Levante panel will stock loads of power in a connected battery pack for later use
Levante's panels aren't compact enough to slide in a backpack (or even strap on one), but at under 30 pounds and 4 feet long, they're designed to be easily carried and stored in a truck, van or off-grid home
7/12
Levante's panels aren't compact enough to slide in a backpack (or even strap on one), but at under 30 pounds and 4 feet long, they're designed to be easily carried and stored in a truck, van or off-grid home
Family camping gets a little help from Mother Nature
8/12
Family camping gets a little help from Mother Nature
The zippered design allows users to remove or add panels for different trips or changing needs
9/12
The zippered design allows users to remove or add panels for different trips or changing needs
Each Levante panel system sets up and breaks down in seconds with a single motion
10/12
Each Levante panel system sets up and breaks down in seconds with a single motion
Unlike roof-mounted systems, Levante's solution can deploy and move to catch the most sunlight
11/12
Unlike roof-mounted systems, Levante's solution can deploy and move to catch the most sunlight
Zip off a single panel and use it for a short tent-camping trip, then zip it back and take the whole thing on more power-hungry RV trips
12/12
Zip off a single panel and use it for a short tent-camping trip, then zip it back and take the whole thing on more power-hungry RV trips
View gallery - 12 images

One of the complaints we heard about the Sego Innovations origami-inspired solar charger we covered a week ago was that it delivered a rather paltry 25 watts with no option for increasing capacity except buying more units. Well, wouldn't you know – there's another Kickstarter for that. Italian startup Levante upscales origami-inspired solar design, creating portable systems that expand like wings to multiple times their packed size. Unlike the Sego panel, the Levante units aren't meant for lightweight backcountry activities, but they're an intriguing solution for RVing, car camping, sailing and off-grid homesteading.

Levante was founded in 2021 by Sara Plaga and Kim-Joar Myklebust, a travel-happy couple who enjoys sailing and camping. The duo sought to tackle a problem they'd encountered during their own travels: the inability of existing portable solar panel systems to fully keep up with their mobile power needs.

"Although the use of renewable energy in mobility is already widespread, the current solar panel solutions still have too many limitations," said Plaga. "Rigid solar panels, whilst powerful, are bulky, heavy and constrained to a permanent installation. Portable solar panels, on the other hand, are too flimsy, still bulky and just not powerful enough to make a meaningful contribution to covering the energy requirements needed when traveling. To overcome these problems, many are forced to use alternative solutions to meet their energy needs: connecting to the grid, starting the engine or using a generator – all of which are limiting, create both noise and air pollution, and require additional fuel costs."

Sailors, campers and all-around travelers, Levante founders Sara and Kim-Joar search for a better off-grid charging solution
Sailors, campers and all-around travelers, Levante founders Sara and Kim-Joar search for a better off-grid charging solution

Plaga and Myklebust thought they could create a system with the power, portability and full-blown sustainability they desired, and they looked to origami to realize the vision. Much like Sego, Levante's work was inspired by origami-inspired collapsible solar panels from satellites and spacecraft.

The origami-inspired foldable panel systems Levante has come up with appear ready to take digital nomading and off-grid power up a notch. With 500- and 330-W ratings, the systems offer more charging capacity than the average portable folding panel but compact down as little as 1/9th their expanded form, keeping them packable and travel-ready.

Levante's panels aren't compact enough to slide in a backpack (or even strap on one), but at under 30 pounds and 4 feet long, they're designed to be easily carried and stored in a truck, van or off-grid home
Levante's panels aren't compact enough to slide in a backpack (or even strap on one), but at under 30 pounds and 4 feet long, they're designed to be easily carried and stored in a truck, van or off-grid home

Levante's design features a series of panels connected together at the edges by zippers. The design functions like a piece of origami, folding out in multiple directions in seconds via a single motion. The 500-W model immediately creates roughly 9 times the surface area of its folded form, going from a 47 x 16-in (119 x 40-cm, L x W) size to a wing-like array with 106 x 65-in (270 x 165-cm) dimensions.

Each Levante panel system sets up and breaks down in seconds with a single motion
Each Levante panel system sets up and breaks down in seconds with a single motion

Each Levante panel system comes with a 9.8-foot (3-m) MC4 output cable for plugging into a portable power station, vehicle charge controller or home micro-inverter. Levante also offers an optional zip-on 5-W module for directly charging USB devices like smartphones.

Levante estimates that the 330-W system will fully charge a 1,000-Wh battery power station in about a day's time with the right conditions, while the 500-W version will be able to do so twice in a day. It believes that the 500-W model will be able to meet the full onboard energy needs of a 45-foot (13.7-m) sailboat or double the energy needs of a camper van, assuming the sun cooperates.

A day's worth of strong sunlight is also enough to charge a 60-Wh laptop battery 24 times or an 11-Wh smartphone battery more than 133 times, the company estimates.

Set up next to just a tent, the Levante panel will stock loads of power in a connected battery pack for later use
Set up next to just a tent, the Levante panel will stock loads of power in a connected battery pack for later use

The Levante panel can lay flat or prop up using the include telescopic kickstand arm. The marine-grade zippers between the panels make the design modular so users can remove or add extra Levante panels to meet the varying needs of individual trips or uses. The design also allows for replacement in the event one or several of the monocrystalline panels are damaged.

The 500-W Levante system weighs 29 lb (13.5 kg), while the 330-W version weighs 20 lb (9 kg). The latter packs to the same 47 x 16-in area as the 500-W model, just slightly thinner at 2 inches (5 cm) instead of 3 in (7.6 cm). With fewer panels, the 330-W model expands to six times its area instead of nine.

Zip off a single panel and use it for a short tent-camping trip, then zip it back and take the whole thing on more power-hungry RV trips
Zip off a single panel and use it for a short tent-camping trip, then zip it back and take the whole thing on more power-hungry RV trips

After showing its prototype at the Marine Equipment Trade Show in Amsterdam last fall and testing its panels aboard a sailboat earlier this year, Levante is working to raise the funding it needs to get its systems to market. It's currently offering the 330-W version at Kickstarter pledge levels of €925 (approx. US$1,000) and the 500-W model at €1,388 ($1,500), prices it defines as about 50 percent off planned MSRPs.

It seems the Kickstarter hordes are hungry for just this type of product, as Levante has raised more than $123,000 on an $11,000 goal with over two weeks of campaigning left. A quick look back at Sego's campaign shows that its smaller 25-W origami-style charger has now raised over $237,000, with over a week left.

Source: Levante

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

OutdoorsSolar PowerPortableOrigamiFoldableRVCampervanOff-grid
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!