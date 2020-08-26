Ultraportable cook system turns campfires into backcountry kitchens

With its original lightweight, collapsible Grill and folding Fire Safe, Wolf and Grizzly already offers some of the most portable, lightweight campfire cooking gear out there. Now it's launching something a little more comprehensive. Its new Cook System combines those old favorites with the cookware and tools campers need to prepare a meal. Optimized for light-vehicle adventures, the system is portable enough to take into the deepest reaches of the backcountry and complete enough to serve as a mini-kitchen for dishing out sumptuous meals that go much further than just restocking calories.

Wolf and Grizzly aim the Cook System at car campers and overlanders looking to save space over carrying heavy, residential-size cooking gear as well as lighter-traveling explorers like bikepackers and packrafters. Its multi-piece design makes it easy to pack exactly what you need for the trip and split components between multiple people to spread the weight.

The Wolf and Grizzly Fire Safe works seamlessly with the Grill for cooking, then folds down to envelope size Wolf and Grizzly

W & G starts off with two familiar pieces of kit: its collapsible Fire Safe fire pan, which packs down to envelope size, and its height-adjustable collapsible Grill. The Grill still includes the rollable grate that makes for a super-packable live-fire cooktop, but it also works with a new attachable rail system that comes with the all-new Cook Set. The suspended rails hold the three pieces of cookware also included in the set: a hibachi grill, griddle and 2-L pot. Each of those cooking options is half the width of the rail frame, so cooks can pair any two together for simultaneous use over top the wood or charcoal fire below.

Cook stews, soups, chilis and other foods in the 2L pot Wolf and Grizzly

During travel, all three stainless steel Cook Set components nest together, along with an included bamboo cutting board, creating a compact package that's easy to store in or on a small or loaded vehicle. Also included in the set is a hot-pot gripper. The Fire Safe and Grill both pack individually into their separate carry cases. Wolf and Grizzly lists Cook Set weight at 3.6 lb (1.7 kg), Fire Safe weight at 2 lb (0.9 kg) and Grill weight at 2.2 lb (1 kg), for a total of 7.8 lb (3.5 kg) spread among the three packages.

The components of the Cook Set nest together for easy packing Wolf and Grizzly

Beyond serving as a packable all-in-one cooking solution, the Cook System is also designed to promote more "no trace" camping practices. "For too long, campsites have looked like grill graveyards," explains George Rizkalla, Wolf and Grizzly founder and CEO. "The world is ready for a compact solution that takes adventurers from campfire to fire-cooked meal, without leaving a mess behind."

Rizkalla isn't exaggerating. Both organized campgrounds and makeshift backcountry sites are often scarred by campfire remnants left to pile up and blow around in the wind. Coals, charred logs and unburned garbage pollute the landscape and make things unsightly for the next set of visitors. Wolf and Grizzly's collapsible fire pit (and others like it) will hopefully encourage users to pack their fire/cooking remnants out and keep campsites cleaner.

Wolf and Grizzly gives backcountry explorers some light, packable cooking options Wolf and Grizzly

Wolf and Grizzly is raising money on Kickstarter offering various levels of Cook System kits. The full package with Grill, Fire Safe, Cook Set and accompanying accessories is available for a pledge of $269, the Cook Set plus Grill (no Fire Safe) for $179 and the Cook Set alone for $129. All packages include the corresponding carry cases. Existing Wolf and Grizzly Grill owners can use the Cook Set with their grill frames, so they need not buy a full set. Plans call for deliveries to begin in March 2021.

Source: Wolf and Grizzly

