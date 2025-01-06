Magnetic ski poles stick together for better carrying, less fumbling

Downhill skis can certainly be awkward to carry, but you know what? So can their poles! San Francisco startup Yardsale is out to change that, with customizable poles that cling together via integrated magnets.

Invented by MIT-educated and previously-Apple-employed engineer Kelly McGee, the Yardsale ski poles are made primarily of 7-series aluminum with steel ice-crushing tips, but they have magnets in their molded foam handles and polymer baskets.

Those magnets allow the poles to stick to one another when not in use, so they can easily be carried in one hand as a single unit. Keep in mind, users will also have their two skis to wrangle, so every little bit of assistance helps.

The poles' uniquely shaped baskets Yardsale

In order to let the poles sit snugly side-by-side, their baskets are designed with one flat side that faces inward when the poles are joined. This asymmetric shape reportedly doesn't affect their performance when they hit the slopes.

The poles' removable straps are also noteworthy. They're manufactured via a computer-controlled 3D knitting process which reportedly keeps their hand loops nicely open and accessible at all times.

The poles are available in three models and multiple swappable colors Yardsale

There are three Yardsale pole models to choose from – a US$217 model for recreational skiers, a $275 model for more adventurous skiers, and a $217 model for kids. The two adult models are claimed to tip the scales at about 1.3 lb (590 g) a pair, depending on the length.

Within each model, however, buyers can choose between up to five different colors for the shafts, handles, straps, and baskets … or they can just have all the parts in one color, if they wanna keep things simple.

Source: Yardsale

