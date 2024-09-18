Dual-screen night-vision goggles let you choose how to view the dark

Back in January, Yashica launched a pair of 4K color night-vision binoculars designed to bring color and clarity to otherwise darkened views. Now the company is following up with the Explorer – which not only feature two eyepieces but also a pop-up screen.

"Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, security professionals, and anyone requiring reliable night vision, the Yashica Explorer combines cutting-edge technology with user-centric features," said the company in a press statement.

The binocular-shaped goggles can be mounted to a helmet for hands free operation or held in the hand for "quick, spontaneous viewing and easy maneuvering." Dusky adventurers can reveal the hidden secrets of low-light views in AI-enhanced color. Or use the three-level IR illuminator to bring pitch darkness to life for a distance of up to 600 meters (1,968.5 ft).

Either way, viewing can be undertaken via a high-def circular OLED display within each eyepiece, or a 2.4-inch "high-quality" flip-up TFT display. The shadow world can be brought closer by employing 3x optical zoom plus 8x digital zoom, and digital anti-shake chops are also cooked in to help reduce motion blur.

The Yashica Explorer night-vision goggles can be mounted to a helmet or held in the hands Yashica

For those wanting to keep their nocturnal discoveries after the night rambles are over, the device is capable of capturing 48-megapixel still images via a Galaxycore 1/2.9-inch CMOS sensor and a coated F1.0 aperture lens. Or if you prefer moving pictures, the device can record 4K video footage too. You will need to invest in a microSD card (up to 512 GB) to store those memories though.

Control is via backlit buttons and an intuitive interface. A removable 3,500-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to 11 hours of operation (with the IR illuminator switched off). The Explorer tips the scales at a portable 430 g (15 oz), which is 42% lighter than the Vision model before it, yet is "designed to withstand your outdoor adventures." The device can be used during daylight hours as well, so you may not need to haul multiple gadgets on extended missions. And IP65-rated weather resistance should mean you can stay out when it's damp.

The Yashica Explorer is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where pledges currently start at US$239. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from November. Retail pricing post-Kickstarter is expected to be $389.99. The video below has more.

YASHICA Explorer: Dual Screen Night Vision for Any Case

Source: Yashica