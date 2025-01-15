Magnetic keychain flashlight automatically lights up the outdoors

There are loads of great flashlights built for outdoor adventures, but the best light is the one you have on you. That's what makes the tiny new Ysmart Bullet2 a great choice out in the wilderness: it's small enough to fit on a keychain or belt loop, and it turns on as soon as you yank it from its magnetic base.

Available in titanium or brass via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the Bullet2 comes with in a bunch of finishes and three variants. You'll can choose between a powerful white LED, a UV light for activities like rock hunting, or a less intense red LED preferred by astronomers to preserve their night vision capabilities.

The flashlight is designed to take a beating, and uses small button batteries that the company says will last you a good while (though no estimates have been shared). That means you'll likely want to have a replacement set of batteries handy on long trips, but at least you don't have to worry about charging the Bullet2 outdoors.

Ysmart Bullet 2 EDC Flashlight

What's especially neat about the Bullet2 is its quick-release magnetic base. The base remains attached to your keychain, carabiner, or backpack zipper, and lets you detach the flashlight easily when you need it. That automatically turns the light on; fitting it back on to the base turns it off.

The flashlight quickly pops off its magnetic base and turns on automatically Ysmart

And since the flashlight is magnetic, it can tack on to any metallic surface and serve as a task light for when you need your hands free.

The Bullet2's magnet allows it to tack on to metal surfaces and serve as a task light Ysmart

Ysmart has been in the EDC business for years now, having developed a range of EDC gadgets and flashlights. The Bullet2 is an iteration of the company's smallest and lightest flashlight at just 0.5 oz (14g) and 1.5 in (40 mm) in length; this version introduces new finishes and the option of red and UV lights.

The UV light variant can come in handy for rock hunting Ysmart

Speaking of finishes, you can choose from polished brass, and stonewashed titanium at a higher price. If you stretch your budget a bit, you can opt for a unique Mosaic titanium or Tornado titanium finish.

Spending a little extra on the titanium Bullet2 gets you either of these special finishes Ysmart

The brass Bullet2 will retail for about US$48, but you can currently get 30% off via Ysmart's crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. That brings the cost down to $35. The titanium version will set you back by $44 while on discount. Shipping will cost extra, depending on where you're shopping from, and how many flashlights you order. Ysmart aims to begin delivering units this May.

The standard white version maxes out at 100 lumens Ysmart

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but for what it's worth, Ysmart says it's delivering over 100,000 units to more than 26,000 backers across its 12 previous campaigns.

The Bullet2 runs off three button batteries Ysmart

Check out the Bullet2, along with ordering info, on its Kickstarter page.

Source: Kickstarter