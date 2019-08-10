A leading name in custom camper vans, Outside Van developed one of its latest customs with a different purpose in mind. The Next Gen van is an experimental prototype designed to optimize and centralize weight, using new strategies and experimental components. It doesn't skimp on features, though, keeping the lights and A/C on with a beefy 720Ah lithium battery pack wired to roof-mounted solar. If the van's design works out, it paves the way for a new generation of lighter, better-handling and more fuel-efficient camper vans.

