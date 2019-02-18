The efficacy of the system will need to be verified in larger patient populations before it is more broadly rolled out, however the researchers suggest it can confidently produce RPV scores within just a few minutes of examining a patient's dataset. One significant benefit of the prospective system is its ability to predict a patient's response from standard surgical or chemotherapy treatments. This prediction could help clinicians better select ovarian cancer patients most suited to experimental or trial treatments at an early stage when the treatment may be most successful.