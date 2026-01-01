Page for Nordot RSS Feed
-
With a single invisible shot, Raytheon's Coyote Block 3 UAV zapped swarms of drones out of the sky in a US Army demonstration showing that a reusable drone with electromagnetic weapons is an economical alternative to explosive interceptors.
-
We have certainly entered the age of AI robots doing the jobs we formerly relied on humans for. Some are yet to do it as well, but the Pongbot Pace S Pro is the best tennis coach I've had – even if it doesn't criticize my poor two-handed backhand grip.
-
Planning a trip? Babbel helps you learn to speak and understand a new language before you go—with practical lessons you can use right away, online or offline, on mobile or desktop.
-
Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... a 20,000 cubic-meter power-generating airship, floating 6,560 ft (2,000 meters) above the ground. Introducing the S2000 stratospheric airborne wind energy system – or the S2000 SAWES.
-
For outdoor enthusiasts who are always looking for lightweight, all-in-one gear, TiStove could be a game-changer. It’s a compact titanium stove that works with multiple fuel types, fits in a pocket, and could replace your entire cooking set.
-
With its length of just 23.7 ft, the Tiny Amsterdam is a bite-sized tiny house that would suit regular travel or use as a vacation home. Despite its modest size, its layout maximizes living space, meaning it looks surprisingly spacious inside.
-
Epson has unveiled the EB-XQ2030B, billed as the world’s smallest and lightest 30,000-lumen 4K projector. Aimed at rental, staging, and immersive installations, it focuses on making extreme projection easier to deploy, hide, and manage.
-
As US-based aerospace manufacturer Natilus secures US$28 million in additional financing, the company has revealed the latest supersized version of its Horizon blended-wing airliner that upgrades the basic design into a double-decker for cargo.
-
For the first time, researchers have tracked how deer use photoluminescent markers as signposts on trees to communicate with one another. Their unique visual acuity allows them to see in ultraviolet wavelengths invisible to human eyes.
-
Researchers have discovered a certain kind of sugar that is only found on the surface of bacteria. Targeting it could lead to an entirely new class of immunotherapeutic drugs designed to target and eliminate at least one deadly, drug-resistant bug.
Load More