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Tiny Houses

Off-grid-capable tiny house packs flexible living into road-ready frame

By Adam Williams
April 02, 2026
Off-grid-capable tiny house packs flexible living into road-ready frame
The Katrin is a flexible tiny house that can run off-grid, sleep four in comfort, and has some clever space-saving ideas
The Katrin is a flexible tiny house that can run off-grid, sleep four in comfort, and has some clever space-saving ideas
View 12 Images
The Katrin is a flexible tiny house that can run off-grid, sleep four in comfort, and has some clever space-saving ideas
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The Katrin is a flexible tiny house that can run off-grid, sleep four in comfort, and has some clever space-saving ideas
The Katrin is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with standing seam metal
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The Katrin is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with standing seam metal
The Katrin's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce, lending it an attractive, almost log-cabin-like appearance
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The Katrin's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce, lending it an attractive, almost log-cabin-like appearance
The Katrin has generous glazing, including large double glass doors, in its living room
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The Katrin has generous glazing, including large double glass doors, in its living room
The Katrin's living room includes a wood-burning stove and some seating, with enough space for a sofa
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The Katrin's living room includes a wood-burning stove and some seating, with enough space for a sofa
The Katrin's interior measures 18 sq m (194 sq ft)
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The Katrin's interior measures 18 sq m (194 sq ft)
The Katrin's kitchen features a breakfast bar seating area for two
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The Katrin's kitchen features a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Katrin has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is on the compact side, even for a tiny house
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The Katrin has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is on the compact side, even for a tiny house
The Katrin's kitchen includes a small sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge
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The Katrin's kitchen includes a small sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge
The Katrin's secondary loft bedroom is reached by some neat space-saving stairs that fold away when not in use
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The Katrin's secondary loft bedroom is reached by some neat space-saving stairs that fold away when not in use
The Katrin's main bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and space for a double bed
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The Katrin's main bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and space for a double bed
The Katrin's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink
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The Katrin's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink
View gallery - 12 images

The Katrin tiny house packs a lot of flexibility into its compact frame. Sleeping four adults comfortably, it can be upgraded to run off-grid and features a well-thought-out interior that includes a space-saving folding staircase and underfloor heating.

The Katrin is designed by Craft House – which operates across Poland, Austria, and Ireland – and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is on the compact side even for a European tiny house, so it could make a good candidate for a nomadic lifestyle. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood and standing-seam sheet metal.

The Katrin's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce, lending it an attractive, almost log-cabin-like appearance
The Katrin's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce, lending it an attractive, almost log-cabin-like appearance

Its interior measures 18 sq m (194 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, which works very well in the small footprint, lending it an almost log-cabin-like feel. Generous glazing helps make the interior feel light and open, including sliding glass doors in the living room. This area has space for a sofa and some seating. The model shown also features a wood-burning stove, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit, alongside the underfloor heating mentioned.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge. Additionally, it has a useful breakfast bar seating area for two that can double as a workspace.

The bathroom is positioned at the opposite side of the home to the living room. It contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink, plus a washer/dryer.

Both of the Katrin's bedrooms are lofts with low ceilings, allowing it to sleep up to four adults (or even six with an optional sofa bed). The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has ample space for a double bed and some storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is accessed by a neat folding staircase, like the one seen on the Jordy, that's stowed against the wall when not in use, freeing up space in the living room.

The Katrin's living room includes a wood-burning stove and some seating, with enough space for a sofa
The Katrin's living room includes a wood-burning stove and some seating, with enough space for a sofa

The Katrin is up for sale for PLN 199,000 (US$53,400). The firm builds the homes to suit individual specifications but notable options include an off-grid setup with solar panels and batteries, and a terrace area. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Craft House directly.

Source: Craft House

View gallery - 12 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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