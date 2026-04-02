Off-grid-capable tiny house packs flexible living into road-ready frame

The Katrin tiny house packs a lot of flexibility into its compact frame. Sleeping four adults comfortably, it can be upgraded to run off-grid and features a well-thought-out interior that includes a space-saving folding staircase and underfloor heating.

The Katrin is designed by Craft House – which operates across Poland, Austria, and Ireland – and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is on the compact side even for a European tiny house, so it could make a good candidate for a nomadic lifestyle. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood and standing-seam sheet metal.

The Katrin's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce, lending it an attractive, almost log-cabin-like appearance Craft House

Its interior measures 18 sq m (194 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, which works very well in the small footprint, lending it an almost log-cabin-like feel. Generous glazing helps make the interior feel light and open, including sliding glass doors in the living room. This area has space for a sofa and some seating. The model shown also features a wood-burning stove, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit, alongside the underfloor heating mentioned.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge. Additionally, it has a useful breakfast bar seating area for two that can double as a workspace.

The bathroom is positioned at the opposite side of the home to the living room. It contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink, plus a washer/dryer.

Both of the Katrin's bedrooms are lofts with low ceilings, allowing it to sleep up to four adults (or even six with an optional sofa bed). The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has ample space for a double bed and some storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is accessed by a neat folding staircase, like the one seen on the Jordy, that's stowed against the wall when not in use, freeing up space in the living room.

The Katrin's living room includes a wood-burning stove and some seating, with enough space for a sofa Craft House

The Katrin is up for sale for PLN 199,000 (US$53,400). The firm builds the homes to suit individual specifications but notable options include an off-grid setup with solar panels and batteries, and a terrace area. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Craft House directly.

Source: Craft House