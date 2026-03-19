24-ft-long tiny house expands living space with rooftop terrace

One of the obvious challenges with tiny houses is that living space is always so limited. The Erica addresses this with a rooftop terrace and an open interior layout. The home also has multiple options available, including adding in solar power.

Designed by Craft House – which operates across Poland, Austria, and Ireland – the Erica is based on a double-axle trailer but is shown here semi-permanently installed with an optional deck. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood and aluminum, and it has a length of 7.2 m (almost 24 ft), which is definitely on the compact side, so that extra space up top should really help. The rooftop terrace is accessed by an exterior spiral staircase (presumably this would need to be removed while traveling) and is spacious enough for some seating and a small dining table.

The Erica's rooftop terrace has space for seating and a table Craft House

Accessed from the generous ground-level deck area and a side door, the home's interior is arranged around an open living area, with a modern decor that combines Scandinavian spruce with black and white cabinetry. Its living room includes a sofa bed for guests and a coffee table, while a pair of adjacent double glass doors really help open up the home to the outside. A mini-split air-conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature.

The kitchen is nearby and is generously proportioned for a tiny house of this size. It has an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a sink, a fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry. There's also a useful breakfast bar dining spot for two that could double as a place to work from home.

The Erica's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room and looks quite compact, even for a tiny house. That said, Craft House has managed to equip it with a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, plus a little storage.

There's just one bedroom in the Erica and it's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The room itself is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling.

The Erica's ground floor measures 12 sq m (129 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, with a modern decor dominated by black and white cabinetry Craft House

The Erica is available for purchase, starting at PLN 204,000 (roughly US$55,000) and, as mentioned, has options like solar panels and the choice of materials available. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House