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Tiny Houses

24-ft-long tiny house expands living space with rooftop terrace

By Adam Williams
March 19, 2026
24-ft-long tiny house expands living space with rooftop terrace
The Erica, by Craft House, is a compact tiny house that expands its limited living space with a rooftop terrace
The Erica, by Craft House, is a compact tiny house that expands its limited living space with a rooftop terrace
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The Erica, by Craft House, is a compact tiny house that expands its limited living space with a rooftop terrace
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The Erica, by Craft House, is a compact tiny house that expands its limited living space with a rooftop terrace
The Erica is based on a double-axle trailer and is shown here with an optional deck attachment - which obviously doesn't travel with the tiny house
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The Erica is based on a double-axle trailer and is shown here with an optional deck attachment - which obviously doesn't travel with the tiny house
The Erica's rooftop terrace is reached by an exterior spiral staircase
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The Erica's rooftop terrace is reached by an exterior spiral staircase
The Erica's rooftop terrace has space for seating and a table
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The Erica's rooftop terrace has space for seating and a table
The Erica's living room really opens up to the outside with sliding glass doors
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The Erica's living room really opens up to the outside with sliding glass doors
The Erica's ground floor measures 12 sq m (129 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, with a modern decor dominated by black and white cabinetry
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The Erica's ground floor measures 12 sq m (129 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, with a modern decor dominated by black and white cabinetry
The Erica's living room is open and includes a sofa bed for guests and a coffee table
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The Erica's living room is open and includes a sofa bed for guests and a coffee table
The Erica's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
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The Erica's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Erica's kitchen has an oven, an induction cooktop, a fridge, and a sink
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The Erica's kitchen has an oven, an induction cooktop, a fridge, and a sink
The Erica's bathroom is compact but fits in a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a little storage space
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The Erica's bathroom is compact but fits in a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a little storage space
The Erica's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Erica's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
View gallery - 11 images

One of the obvious challenges with tiny houses is that living space is always so limited. The Erica addresses this with a rooftop terrace and an open interior layout. The home also has multiple options available, including adding in solar power.

Designed by Craft House – which operates across Poland, Austria, and Ireland – the Erica is based on a double-axle trailer but is shown here semi-permanently installed with an optional deck. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood and aluminum, and it has a length of 7.2 m (almost 24 ft), which is definitely on the compact side, so that extra space up top should really help. The rooftop terrace is accessed by an exterior spiral staircase (presumably this would need to be removed while traveling) and is spacious enough for some seating and a small dining table.

The Erica's rooftop terrace has space for seating and a table
The Erica's rooftop terrace has space for seating and a table

Accessed from the generous ground-level deck area and a side door, the home's interior is arranged around an open living area, with a modern decor that combines Scandinavian spruce with black and white cabinetry. Its living room includes a sofa bed for guests and a coffee table, while a pair of adjacent double glass doors really help open up the home to the outside. A mini-split air-conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature.

The kitchen is nearby and is generously proportioned for a tiny house of this size. It has an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a sink, a fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry. There's also a useful breakfast bar dining spot for two that could double as a place to work from home.

The Erica's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room and looks quite compact, even for a tiny house. That said, Craft House has managed to equip it with a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, plus a little storage.

There's just one bedroom in the Erica and it's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The room itself is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling.

The Erica's ground floor measures 12 sq m (129 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, with a modern decor dominated by black and white cabinetry
The Erica's ground floor measures 12 sq m (129 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, with a modern decor dominated by black and white cabinetry

The Erica is available for purchase, starting at PLN 204,000 (roughly US$55,000) and, as mentioned, has options like solar panels and the choice of materials available. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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