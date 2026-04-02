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Genesis' sporty luxury wagon concept invokes instant stank face

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
April 02, 2026
Genesis' sporty luxury wagon concept invokes instant stank face
There's just so much drama to the G90 Wingback concept, it's hard to take your eyes off it
There's just so much drama to the G90 Wingback concept, it's hard to take your eyes off it
View 4 Images
There's just so much drama to the G90 Wingback concept, it's hard to take your eyes off it
1/4
There's just so much drama to the G90 Wingback concept, it's hard to take your eyes off it
From the blacked-out grille to the signature headlights to the proportions, the Wingback gets a lot of styling elements right
2/4
From the blacked-out grille to the signature headlights to the proportions, the Wingback gets a lot of styling elements right
Suede-like Chamude and green stitching adorn the Wingback's luxurious cabin
3/4
Suede-like Chamude and green stitching adorn the Wingback's luxurious cabin
The Wingback is based on the G90 sedan, but might get a brawny Magma powertrain with even more horsepower on tap
4/4
The Wingback is based on the G90 sedan, but might get a brawny Magma powertrain with even more horsepower on tap
View gallery - 4 images

Alright Genesis, the time for pussyfooting is over. After its unveiling back in December 2025, we're getting a better look at the G90 Wingback concept at the ongoing 2026 New York International Auto Show – and our desire for this masterpiece has grown even more wanton.

With stunning proportions that make it look a lot longer than it actually is, a brawny powertrain that might come from Genesis' performance-focused Magma line, and heart-stopping styling inside and out, the Wingback has a lot to fall in love with.

This shooting brake, revealed during the Hyundai subsidiary brand's 10th anniversary last year, is based on the flagship G90 sedan with a 126-inch (3.2 m) wheelbase – but with a stretched roofline and sporty tailgate with two spoilers for a distinctive wagon silhouette.

The G90 Wingback Concept | First Look | Genesis USA

The flared fenders gracing 22-inch wheels give it an assertive stance, and blacked-out bits like the grille and quad exhaust tips add character without being too loud. The shimmering green paint Genesis has developed for this one has plenty of depth you can lose yourself in. It all works in concert with the marque's signature narrow headlights and grille shape.

The Wingback is based on the G90 sedan, but might get a brawny Magma powertrain with even more horsepower on tap
The Wingback is based on the G90 sedan, but might get a brawny Magma powertrain with even more horsepower on tap

The plush cabin is upholstered in dark suede-like Chamude, with green embroidered details on the seats, dash, and steering wheel.

Suede-like Chamude and green stitching adorn the Wingback's luxurious cabin
Suede-like Chamude and green stitching adorn the Wingback's luxurious cabin

We don't yet know exactly what we'll find under the hood, but the two possibilities that seem likely are both exciting. If Genesis drops in a powertrain based on the G90's V6, you're looking at up to 410 horses at your disposal.

On the other hand, there's Magma badging all over this thing, which has Autoblog speculating that it could get a V8 from an upcoming GV70 Magma that'll dish out a whopping 600 hp.

From the blacked-out grille to the signature headlights to the proportions, the Wingback gets a lot of styling elements right
From the blacked-out grille to the signature headlights to the proportions, the Wingback gets a lot of styling elements right

However it chooses to proceed, Genesis is certain to have a winner on its hands that'll attract discerning drivers who want something subtle but powerful – and in good enough shape to compete with the likes of the BMW M5 Touring. The fact that the Wingback is being shown off on a prominent stage a second time gives me hope that this might indeed stop being a concept, and take its rightful place in showrooms everywhere. Go on, Genesis, make my day.

If you want to see more of what Genesis has got cooking, check out this boxy retrofuturistic concept SUV, this outrageous Dakar-inspired dune basher, and this upcoming supercar from the Korean brand.

Source: Genesis

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AutomotiveGenesishyundai genesisshooting brakeConcept VehicleNew York International Auto Show 2026
2 comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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2 comments
Chase
Send like the vast majority of vehicles lately are visually ruined by hideous front clips. The rest of the vehicle, doesn't matter if it's a compact car, CUV/SUV, or full size truck, can be anywhere from "Meh, it's ok" to "dang, that's actually quite nice" but just about every one of them fall into the "Butter Face" category. And that before I even have a chance to start ripping into the interior and 4D Roulette wheel that is the features and their execution.
navmed
Release it with a stick and keep the price under 50k and I'll like line to buy one.