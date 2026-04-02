Genesis' sporty luxury wagon concept invokes instant stank face

Alright Genesis, the time for pussyfooting is over. After its unveiling back in December 2025, we're getting a better look at the G90 Wingback concept at the ongoing 2026 New York International Auto Show – and our desire for this masterpiece has grown even more wanton.

With stunning proportions that make it look a lot longer than it actually is, a brawny powertrain that might come from Genesis' performance-focused Magma line, and heart-stopping styling inside and out, the Wingback has a lot to fall in love with.

This shooting brake, revealed during the Hyundai subsidiary brand's 10th anniversary last year, is based on the flagship G90 sedan with a 126-inch (3.2 m) wheelbase – but with a stretched roofline and sporty tailgate with two spoilers for a distinctive wagon silhouette.

The G90 Wingback Concept | First Look | Genesis USA

The flared fenders gracing 22-inch wheels give it an assertive stance, and blacked-out bits like the grille and quad exhaust tips add character without being too loud. The shimmering green paint Genesis has developed for this one has plenty of depth you can lose yourself in. It all works in concert with the marque's signature narrow headlights and grille shape.

The Wingback is based on the G90 sedan, but might get a brawny Magma powertrain with even more horsepower on tap Genesis

The plush cabin is upholstered in dark suede-like Chamude, with green embroidered details on the seats, dash, and steering wheel.

Suede-like Chamude and green stitching adorn the Wingback's luxurious cabin Genesis

We don't yet know exactly what we'll find under the hood, but the two possibilities that seem likely are both exciting. If Genesis drops in a powertrain based on the G90's V6, you're looking at up to 410 horses at your disposal.

On the other hand, there's Magma badging all over this thing, which has Autoblog speculating that it could get a V8 from an upcoming GV70 Magma that'll dish out a whopping 600 hp.

From the blacked-out grille to the signature headlights to the proportions, the Wingback gets a lot of styling elements right Genesis

However it chooses to proceed, Genesis is certain to have a winner on its hands that'll attract discerning drivers who want something subtle but powerful – and in good enough shape to compete with the likes of the BMW M5 Touring. The fact that the Wingback is being shown off on a prominent stage a second time gives me hope that this might indeed stop being a concept, and take its rightful place in showrooms everywhere. Go on, Genesis, make my day.

If you want to see more of what Genesis has got cooking, check out this boxy retrofuturistic concept SUV, this outrageous Dakar-inspired dune basher, and this upcoming supercar from the Korean brand.

Source: Genesis