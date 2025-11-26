Genesis is working on its first supercar, powered by a V8

Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, is turning things up to 11 with a focus on performance in the form of the new Magma lineup. That includes the 609hp GV60 Magma electric SUV with a rear wing and a Boost button that looks a lot like the concept version presented earlier this year.

The Magma GT is a major departure from Genesis' usual bunch of plush offerings: it's a supercar destined for the track, with signature design elements you'd expect to see from the marque, along with sporty elements that hadn't yet found a place on something from this stable. From what we can see of this nearly-there concept, it's quite a looker.

The broader story is that Genesis is serious about its racing ambitions: it's got a Le Mans hypercar in the works, and it launched a Motorsport division last December to venture into endurance competitions with seasoned veterans running the show. The company also wants to get onto GT3 circuits, which means it needs to put a homologated car into the market, and produce at least 200 units. That's what the Magma GT is for.

Magma GT Concept | A New Performance Icon

This will be powered by the same naturally aspirated 3.2-liter twin-turbo V8 powertrain from the GMR-001 hypercar, but it'll be tuned for the road with a hybrid system. Genesis' design chief Luc Donckerwolke told Top Gear the design you're looking at isn't done yet, but it's a lot like what the company intends to roll off the assembly line.

The Magma GT is beautifully sculpted, and features neat details like headlights protruding out the sides, and a sleek triple exhaust Hyundai Motor Company

The Magma GT has a beautiful low and wide stance, gently flowing lines around the wraparound windshield, an imposing front fascia graced by headlights protruding out past the side body panels, a triple exhaust system neatly integrated into the rear end, a diamond-shape grille echoing the motif on the front, and scissor doors that open upwards. It's really something.

The scissor doors are the icing on this fiery cake Hyundai Motor Company

Genesis isn't saying a whole lot more about when this will arrive, or what it'll cost. But it's safe to say that if it's made limited numbers, the Magma GT will sell out real quick.

The aggressive front fascia looks like it'll match up to the spirited twin-turbo V8 bristling within Hyundai Motor Company

That'll give the brand the green light to embark on a whole lot more race formats, and expand its portfolio to serve petrolheads looking for oodles of power with a side of creature comforts.

Source: Genesis