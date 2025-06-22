Review: 2025 Genesis G80 and G90 sedans are marked by luxury, not glitz

Genesis has updated the G80 to bring it up to par with the G90, making it less obvious which of these sedans is the flagship for the brand. Whichever is head of the armada, though, they’re both really well-done luxury options.



At a glance

G80 is midsize luxury without glitz

G90 is full-sized luxury with all the accoutrements

Comfortable, well-done drivetrain options

Not sporty, just luxurious

Big safety tech, not much for automation

I drove both the G80 and the G90 for a week each, and was greatly impressed by their attention to detail.

Ambient lighting in the 2025 Genesis G80 is understated and soft Genesis

Changes to the G80

What’s immediately clear when you look at the 2025 Genesis G80 is that the automaker didn’t chase flashy updates. It refined what already worked. A subtly reworked grille, new headlamp accents, and hidden exhaust outlets (except on Sport trims) bring quiet maturity to the design. But the real coup de maître here is inside, where the expansive 27‑inch OLED display glides seamlessly across the dashboard. It merges the instrument cluster and infotainment system into one wide interface.

Genesis’ minimalist-meets-luxury theme is the feature of most of the brand’s vehicles, and is exceptionally apparent in the G80. Ergonomics are paramount and appear in the soft, muted haptics of the climate controls, the elevated rotary shifter, and the slimmer wireless charging pad. It’s the sort of cabin that quietly earns your affection: tactile, composed, and high-grade enough to rival anything comparable.

The 2025 Genesis G80 gets several aesthetic and ergonomic updates Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

A few subtle changes to improve the driver assist and safety systems mark the rest of the updates made for 2025.

Other than that, the Genesis G80 remains as it was when introduced in 2021. It’s smooth, luxurious to drive, and quiet on the road. Most models will have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that’s been turbocharged to 300 horsepower (221 kW). I drove the 3.5 turbo, a V6 outputting 375 hp (276 kW). Either engine choice has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also available is a battery-electric model.

The greatest downside to the G80, especially in the "Sport" trims, is in fact the distinct lack of sports. If you’re hoping for a BMW-buster or an Audi replacement, you won’t find it with the G80. Genesis is more about luxury and comfort than it is about driver engagement.

Pricing for the 2025 G80 begins at US$58,450 plus destination. The top-selling Sport Prestige, which I drove, tops out the G80’s lineup at about $78,400 and includes every bell and whistle the brand has to offer. A substantial list.

As with many full-sized luxury sedans, the back seats of the 2025 Genesis G90 were given particular attention Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The G90 remains tops

The new Genesis G90 was introduced in 2023 as the grand master of Genesis sedans. For 2025, it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, but otherwise sees no notable changes. To be honest, it didn’t really need them. The updates to the G80 above were for the most part already standard on the G90. And whereas the G80 is midsize, the G90 is full.

Behind the wheel of this big sedan, it’s immediately apparent that the car trusts its own calm confidence. It’s dignified in a way that ignores flashy oohs and aahs in favor of tasteful chrome accents and understated opulence.

Rich wood accents, leather surfaces, fragrance diffusers, and dual 12.3-inch screens are just the beginning of the well-appointed, tasteful luxury found inside the G90. Everything is tuned to be a serene sanctuary. Active noise cancellation, whispered ambient lighting, laminated glass ... all things that mark the attention to refined luxury without shouting their presence.

The rear wheel steering option for the 2025 Genesis G90 makes it extremely nimble Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Under the hood is a familiar 375-hp, 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard. The E-Supercharger model adds an electric supercharger to the 3.5L, to boost power to 409 hp (301 kW).

Like a true luxury model, the Genesis G90 has two trim options, which revolve around engine choice. No optional upgrades. The greatest difference between the two trims are the rear-wheel steering, heated/vented and massaging rear seats, and air-ride suspension on the E-Supercharger trim.

Driving the G90 is a lovely experience. It’s not fast for fast’s sake nor is it slow on the uptake. The E-Supercharger model, especially, not only adds power and quickness when it’s wanted, but also the rear-wheel steering that subtly makes this big sedan handle like a nimble car half its size. The 2025 G90 is a gliding luxury sedan that feels the same way it looks: comfortably dynamic.

Pricing for the 2025 Genesis G90 begins at $91,050 and $101,350 for each trim/engine option respectively.

The 2025 Genesis G90 sees no substantial changes since its introduction in 2023 Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The G80 and G90 are high on safety tech

Both of these sedans are bullish on safety features. All of the advanced safety gear expected of a modern, luxury vehicle are present. Forward and rear automatic braking, blind-sense and cross-traffic alerts, surround-view cameras, and lane-centering adaptive cruise control are all standard. Genesis has also included its groundbreaking forward-looking Electronically Controlled Suspension, which proactively looks at the roadway ahead and prepares to smooth bumps and jostles.

About the only thing Genesis has not perfected is any kind of automated driving. It’s hands-on all the time when driving either of these sedans.

While the Genesis G80 and G90 may not chase tech stunts or athletic bravado, they’re like finely tailored suits that just fit right. They blend composed power, serene luxury and a safety-first ethos, tied together with confidence and restraint. If your priority is peaceful refinement, these Genesis sedans are quietly persuasive contenders.

Product pages: 2025 Genesis G80, 2025 Genesis G90

