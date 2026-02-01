Radical dune-bashing concept is a whole 'nother breed of Hyundai

If you're gonna go off-roading in the desert, you better have a ride that's purpose-built to survive that sorta terrain. That's certainly not what Genesis is traditionally known for given its luxury roots, but it seems eager to throw its dusty hat in the ring with an outrageous new concept vehicle.

The X Skorpio, as it's called, is an overpowered beast designed for dune bashing and other asphalt-free tomfoolery. It's got the body of a supercar, the underpinnings of a rally racer, and adventure-focused interiors like we've never seen before from this posh brand. Genesis unveiled this baby in the Rub’ al Khali “Empty Quarter” desert in the UAE, where recreational driving out in the endless sands is part of the local culture.

Genesis says it's dropped a thundering V8 under the hood that'll dish out 1,100 hp and 850 lb.ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. That should get you over any dune and way up into the air right quick. Giant 40-inch off-road tires grace 18-inch wheels, which pair with tuned suspension for high ground clearance.

The X Skorpio Concept | Off-roader Vision | Genesis

Should you indeed get up to airborne mischief in the desert, where high-speed driving and big jumps are the order of the day, the high-clearance fenders, rugged skid plates, and high-end Brembo brakes should ensure you land without breaking anything.

The X Skorpio gets an 1,100-hp V8 under the hood so you can properly send it on the dunes Hyundai Motor Company

The exterior is made from a mix of fiberglass, carbon fiber and Kevlar components that should help keep the weight low while also being strong enough to take a beating. Genesis says the body design minimizes drag and allows for stable handling even when things get rowdy.

A roll cage stiffens the chassis and keeps you safe, while a four-point harness system for both passengers will hold you securely in your seats as you tackle unpaved terrain.

The X Skorpio is part supercar, part dune-bashing rally monster Hyundai Motor Company

A lot of thought has gone into the interiors too. Beyond the use of beautiful patterned suede and stitched leather, you'll find ergonomic seats, loads of physical controls for essential features, and a display that can slide horizontally to be in closer view of the driver or the passenger.

That widescreen display is meant to slide on a horizontal track so it can be easily viewed by the driver or the passenger Hyundai Motor Company

The instrument cluster's bolted onto the steering wheel, so you can always see just how nuts things are getting while you're piloting this thing.

While there are some luxury touches, the interiors are designed for adventuring with grab handles, physical controls, and an instrument cluster bolted onto the steering wheel Hyundai Motor Company

It's always a treat to see what the mad scientists are Genesis are busy cooking up, and this creation is no exception. The X Skorpio is a departure from the brand's usual pursuit of performance and luxury, with a mostly utilitarian approach that's better suited to chucking a car around uncharted territory at ungodly speeds. Here's hoping its next batch of production vehicles embody at least some of the sting from this concept.

Source: Genesis