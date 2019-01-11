Panasonic has been working on this kind of modular vehicle platform for some time now, presenting an initial concept at last year's CES. This year, the e-Torta (the lower drive section, so named to evoke a parent turtle carrying a baby on its back) has been refined with a new 48-volt powertrain that's modular in its own right, incorporating a nicely integrated block that brings together the charger, inverter and 18-kW (24-hp) motor.

