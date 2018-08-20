The device includes one USB-C port and three USB-A ports. It's compatible with UK, EU, Australian and American plug sockets, and should work in 200 countries or so. It includes "press and slide" buttons to select the prongs needed wherever it is you are. Between the USB ports and its plug socket, the adapter can be used to charge up to five devices at once. It also includes a detachable world-to-Europe adapter when you don't need the USB and grounding features.