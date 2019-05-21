It's warming up in the Northern Hemisphere, which means many offices will be powering on the aircon to help keep things comfortable for workers. But what if you could don a wearable that could help you keep your cool, and slash energy usage while doing so? Engineers from the University of California San Diego have developed a proof-of-concept armband that can keep the wearer's skin at a constant temperature, even when the ambient temperature is raised or lowered. And the technology is being scaled up to vest size.