If there's an elephant in the room it's probably LucasArts, whose Star Wars DOS titles such as Dark Forces and Tie Fighter would be a coup for the machine – as would their excellent point and click adventures like the Monkey Island series and Indiana Jones the Fate of Atlantis. It's unlikely that LucasArts, which has historically guarded its own IP jealously, would be prepared to give up the goods – arguably moreso now that the company falls under the gargantuan umbrella of the Walt Disney Company.