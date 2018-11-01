To be fair, the perfect wish-list was never achievable given the figurative minefield of renewing expired licensing deals and what have you – a process presumably about as simple as getting the seeds into tomatoes, (whoever's job that is). Unlike Nintendo, Sony doesn't enjoy the luxurious proposition of having made almost all of its own best games with which to stuff its retro-styled mini consoles. Thus, Sony will almost certainly have had to make compromises along the way.