As capable as it is, the all-new Patriot X1-N camping trailer is not capable of transporting itself to camp. It still needs a tow partner, and Patriot figures not just any old truck or 4x4 will do. So it secures the camper's Cruisemaster hitch to the all-new Land Cruiser-based Desert Ops Supertourer. As delightfully retro as the limited edition X1-N Desert Ops, the new Supertourer offers just the right blend of torque, cushion, utility and aggressive, dingo-spooking jewelry to pull the heavy-duty trailer (or whatever you're towing) anywhere it wants to go.

