French automaker Peugeot has launched two new plug-in hybrid gasoline engines for use in production vehicles. The new engines will be available in the Peugeot 3008 SUV along with the all-new Peugeot 508 and 508 SW, optimizing power output and fuel efficiency balance.
The new engines are known as the Hybrid and Hybrid4. The Hybrid engine outputs 180 horsepower (132 kW) and is mated to a 110-hp (80-kW) electric motor for a total power output of 225 hp (165 kW). The Hybrid4 combines a more powerful 200-hp (147-kW) engine and that same 110 hp motor for a 300 horsepower (220 kW) total output, but in four-wheel drive (hence the "4"). The Hybrid will be available on the 508 models, the Hybrid4 on the 3008.
These engines combine with a new eight-speed Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission (e-EAT8) made specifically for Peugeot's plug-in hybrids. This transmission has the electric motor attached and powering the front axle. A wet multiple-disc clutch offers a 44 pound-feet (60-Nm) torque increase from the torque converter for better power output to the wheels.
In the Peugeot 3008 SUV, the company says, the Hybrid4 system propels the four-wheel drive sport utility from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 6.5 seconds. Battery capacity for the 3008 will be 13.2 kWh, giving it a full-electric range of 30 miles (48 km) by the WLTP standard and 37 miles (60 km) per the NEDC. Charging will take about two hours when a 6.6 kW wall charger is utilized.
The new Peugeot plug-in hybrid options will become available in the Peugeot 3008 SUV and 508/508 SW models starting in late 2019.
Source: Peugeot
