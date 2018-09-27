The new engines are known as the Hybrid and Hybrid4. The Hybrid engine outputs 180 horsepower (132 kW) and is mated to a 110-hp (80-kW) electric motor for a total power output of 225 hp (165 kW). The Hybrid4 combines a more powerful 200-hp (147-kW) engine and that same 110 hp motor for a 300 horsepower (220 kW) total output, but in four-wheel drive (hence the "4"). The Hybrid will be available on the 508 models, the Hybrid4 on the 3008.