The Peugeot 508 will be available to order from summer 2018

Peugeot has revealed the next-generation 508 ahead of next month's Geneva Auto Show, showing off a lower and more compact coupe-inspired sedan. The sharper and sportier five-door fastback is promised to bring better aerodynamics to the D-class segment, and packs the French automaker's future-focused safety tech onboard.







The all-new 508 carries over the claw-style tail lamps seen on 2016's 3008 and 5008 SUVs, but the fang lights up front follow the lead of last year's audacious Instinct concept. Frameless doors and sharp side windows feature on the sides, and 487 liters (130 gal) of storage is offered inside a redesigned rear hatch.

The interior hosts Peugeot's i-Cockpit system, a cabin designed in the interests of road safety that was revealed in 2016. This means a smaller, full leather trim steering wheel and a raised, 12.3-inch instrument panel to keep eyes closer to the road when driving, along with a 10-inch capacitive touchscreen.

The 508 will be available in six powertrain options, including gasoline and diesel versions ranging from 130 to 225 hp. The flagship model will also come with a suite of driver-assist systems onboard, such as an infrared-powered night vision system to detect pedestrians at night.