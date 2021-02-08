© 2021 New Atlas
2020 Travel Photographer of the Year awards: All the winners and more

By Loz Blain
February 07, 2021
WINNER, BEST SINGLE IMAGE IN A TRAVEL PORTFOLIO: Paul Sansome, UK. Long Bien, Hanoi, Vietnam. I had to exercise extreme patience to achieve this shot at a very busy junction in Hanoi where traffic from left, right and behind me would constantly block the desired image I spent an hour before, as I had hoped, just a single bike drove past part of the world’s longest mosaic mural producing an image that I call ‘Green Energy’.Canon 6D Mark II, 70-300mm lens, f8, 1/4000 sec, ISO 800.
WINNER, BEST SINGLE IMAGE IN A TRAVEL PORTFOLIO: Paul Sansome, UK

Long Bien, Hanoi, Vietnam

I had to exercise extreme patience to achieve this shot at a very busy junction in Hanoi where traffic from left, right and behind me would constantly block the desired image I spent an hour before, as I had hoped, just a single bike drove past part of the world’s longest mosaic mural producing an image that I call ‘Green Energy’.

Canon 6D Mark II, 70-300mm lens, f8, 1/4000 sec, ISO 800.
ONE SHOT – COLOURS OF LIFECOMMENDED: Sanghamitra Sarkar, India Vrindavan, India. During Holi, little children , dressed like lord Krishna, play with powdered colour.Nikon D750, 24-120mm lens, f4, 1/400 sec, ISO 250
ONE SHOT – COLOURS OF LIFE

COMMENDED: Sanghamitra Sarkar, India

Vrindavan, India.

During Holi, little children , dressed like lord Krishna, play with powdered colour.

Nikon D750, 24-120mm lens, f4, 1/400 sec, ISO 250
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOCOMMENDED: Marsel Van Oosten, Netherlands Lake Kussharo, Hokkaido, Japan The Whooeper swans spend the winter on a massive frozen lake that is surrounded by natural hotsprings. But the most striking feature of this place is the mountain backdrop that looks very much like a Japanese pen and ink drawing.Nikon D4S, 24-70mm lens, f16, 1/200 sec, ISO 400
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

COMMENDED: Marsel Van Oosten, Netherlands

Lake Kussharo, Hokkaido, Japan

The Whooeper swans spend the winter on a massive frozen lake that is surrounded by natural hotsprings. But the most striking feature of this place is the mountain backdrop that looks very much like a Japanese pen and ink drawing.

Nikon D4S, 24-70mm lens, f16, 1/200 sec, ISO 400
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO RUNNER-UP: Richard Li, Hong KongMeteora, GreeceWe were so lucky that, after we arrived at Meteora, we had this beautiful view of the monastery on the top of the mountain in the sunset.Nikon D810,70-200mm lens, f6.3, 1/160 sec, ISO 400
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO RUNNER-UP: Richard Li, Hong Kong

Meteora, Greece

We were so lucky that, after we arrived at Meteora, we had this beautiful view of the monastery on the top of the mountain in the sunset.

Nikon D810,70-200mm lens, f6.3, 1/160 sec, ISO 400
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO SINGLE IMAGESSpecial Mention: Jørgen Johanson, NorwayWakhan Corridor, Badakhshan Province, AfghanistanPeople in a traditional family kitchen in a cold day in the Wakhan Corridor.Canon D5 Mark IV, 24-70mm lens, f4, 1/25 sec, ISO 4000
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO SINGLE IMAGES

Special Mention: Jørgen Johanson, Norway

Wakhan Corridor, Badakhshan Province, Afghanistan

People in a traditional family kitchen in a cold day in the Wakhan Corridor.

Canon D5 Mark IV, 24-70mm lens, f4, 1/25 sec, ISO 4000
ONE SHOT - ISLANDSRUNNER-UP: Dana Allen, USA Taha’a Island, TahitiA school of Pacific Double-saddle Butterfly Fish (chaetodon ulietensis) along with many other aquatic species rush by in a flurry of activity in Le Taha'a's amazing lagoon.Nikon D4, 14-24mm. lens, f16, 1/1000 sec, ISO 800
ONE SHOT - ISLANDS

RUNNER-UP: Dana Allen, USA Taha’a Island, Tahiti

A school of Pacific Double-saddle Butterfly Fish (chaetodon ulietensis) along with many other aquatic species rush by in a flurry of activity in Le Taha'a's amazing lagoon.

Nikon D4, 14-24mm. lens, f16, 1/1000 sec, ISO 800
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO CATEGORY – SINGLE IMAGESSPECIAL MENTION: Kevin De Vree, BelgiumLamington National Park, Queensland, AustraliaLamington National Park is a fairytale forest teeming with waterfalls, gigantic old trees and wildlife. Taking in all this magical beauty, I wondered when the ancient trees would start talking and if the fairies would appear. This fungi stairway captures the magic of this century old, semi-tropical rainforest.Olympus OM-D E-M5, 9-18mm lens, f18, 13/10 sec, ISO 200
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO CATEGORY – SINGLE IMAGES

SPECIAL MENTION: Kevin De Vree, Belgium

Lamington National Park, Queensland, Australia

Lamington National Park is a fairytale forest teeming with waterfalls, gigantic old trees and wildlife. Taking in all this magical beauty, I wondered when the ancient trees would start talking and if the fairies would appear. This fungi stairway captures the magic of this century old, semi-tropical rainforest.

Olympus OM-D E-M5, 9-18mm lens, f18, 13/10 sec, ISO 200
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 15-18 CATEGORY.RUNNER-UP: Nayana Rajesh, USA (age 16)Lone Pine, California, USAI took this photo in the summer of 2018 in Lone Pine, California during a trip with my dad and his friends. It was a thrilling experience for me to be under truly dark skies and to be able to see the night sky in all its glory.Sony SLT-A99V, 16mm fisheye lens, f2.8, 20 sec, ISO 3200
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 15-18 CATEGORY.

RUNNER-UP: Nayana Rajesh, USA (age 16)

Lone Pine, California, USA

I took this photo in the summer of 2018 in Lone Pine, California during a trip with my dad and his friends. It was a thrilling experience for me to be under truly dark skies and to be able to see the night sky in all its glory.

Sony SLT-A99V, 16mm fisheye lens, f2.8, 20 sec, ISO 3200
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOSINGLE IMAGES Special Mention: David Alpert, UKPartridge Point, False Bay, Cape Town, South AfricaA basket star, Astrocladus Euryale, on a gorgonian fan. We were diving alongside a small seal colony in False Bay, Cape Town, looking for basket stays, very conscious that that seals are a food source for the significant local Great White population. Needless to say the ‘eyes at the back of my head’ were running on full power. Basket stars are found deeper thanCanon 5D Mark III, 100mm macro lens, f22, 1/160 sec, ISO 1800
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

SINGLE IMAGES Special Mention: David Alpert, UK

Partridge Point, False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa

A basket star, Astrocladus Euryale, on a gorgonian fan. We were diving alongside a small seal colony in False Bay, Cape Town, looking for basket stays, very conscious that that seals are a food source for the significant local Great White population. Needless to say the ‘eyes at the back of my head’ were running on full power. Basket stars are found deeper than

Canon 5D Mark III, 100mm macro lens, f22, 1/160 sec, ISO 1800

People of the World Portfolio - Single Images Special Mention:Hoài Nguyễn Phước, VietnamAn Hoa village ,Tuy An district, Phu Yen province , VietnamAs the fisherman casts his net, it looks like a heart in the sea.Hassleblad L1D-20C, 28mm lens, f2.8, 1/1000 sec, ISO 100
People of the World Portfolio - Single Images Special Mention:

Hoài Nguyễn Phước, Vietnam

An Hoa village ,Tuy An district, Phu Yen province , Vietnam

As the fisherman casts his net, it looks like a heart in the sea.

Hassleblad L1D-20C, 28mm lens, f2.8, 1/1000 sec, ISO 100
Overall Winner, Travel Photographer of the Year 2020: Vladimir Alekseev, RussiaSvalbardThe total solar eclipse in Svalbard on March 20, 2015 was one of the most important and impressive astronomical events. In the morning, a blizzard began, and the sky was covered with clouds. But literally an hour before the eclipse, the weather improved. And I managed to capture this amazing moment.Canon 7D Mark II, 100-400mm lens, f8, 1/80, ISO 320
Overall Winner, Travel Photographer of the Year 2020: Vladimir Alekseev, Russia

Svalbard

The total solar eclipse in Svalbard on March 20, 2015 was one of the most important and impressive astronomical events. In the morning, a blizzard began, and the sky was covered with clouds. But literally an hour before the eclipse, the weather improved. And I managed to capture this amazing moment.

Canon 7D Mark II, 100-400mm lens, f8, 1/80, ISO 320
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOWINNER: Marco Steiner, AustriaKuramathi, Rasdhoo Atoll, MaldivesThis photo of a Diamond Squid (thysanoteuthis rhombus) was taken during a blackwater dive in the open ocean late at night in very rough conditions in a depth of about 15-20m. To my knowledge this is the very first photo of a diamond squid taken in the Maldives. The rough ocean, strong currents and a school of silvertip sharks darting around made it hard to take photos on that dive.Nikon D810, 60mm lens, f16, 1/200 sec, ISO 320
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

WINNER: Marco Steiner, Austria

Kuramathi, Rasdhoo Atoll, Maldives

This photo of a Diamond Squid (thysanoteuthis rhombus) was taken during a blackwater dive in the open ocean late at night in very rough conditions in a depth of about 15-20m. To my knowledge this is the very first photo of a diamond squid taken in the Maldives. The rough ocean, strong currents and a school of silvertip sharks darting around made it hard to take photos on that dive.

Nikon D810, 60mm lens, f16, 1/200 sec, ISO 320
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO SINGLE IMAGESSpecial Mention: Mouneb Taim (Syria) Saraqib, SyriaMarch 27, 2019: On the occasion of the International Day of Theater, puppeteer Walid Rashed performs his puppet acts for children.Since 2013, theatre artist Walid has been touring refugee camps and devastated neighbourhoods to perform puppet acts and shadow play for Syrian children.Canon 5D Mark III, 50mm lens, f2, 1/4000 sec, ISO 100
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO SINGLE IMAGES

Special Mention: Mouneb Taim (Syria) Saraqib, Syria

March 27, 2019: On the occasion of the International Day of Theater, puppeteer Walid Rashed performs his puppet acts for children.

Since 2013, theatre artist Walid has been touring refugee camps and devastated neighbourhoods to perform puppet acts and shadow play for Syrian children.

Canon 5D Mark III, 50mm lens, f2, 1/4000 sec, ISO 100
ONE SHOT - ISLANDSCOMMENDED:Nguyễn Tấn Tuấn, VietnamLan Ha Bay, Cat Ba island, Hai Phong, VietnamLan Ha Bay covers an area of more than 7000 hectares, including a rather pristine archipelago with about 400 large islands. On Lan Ha Bay, there is Cai Beo floating village, one of the largest ancient floating villages in Vietnam, dating from prehistoric times..Hasselblad L1D-20C, 28mm lens, f 7.1, 1/50 sec, ISO 100
ONE SHOT - ISLANDS

COMMENDED:

Nguyễn Tấn Tuấn, Vietnam

Lan Ha Bay, Cat Ba island, Hai Phong, Vietnam

Lan Ha Bay covers an area of more than 7000 hectares, including a rather pristine archipelago with about 400 large islands. On Lan Ha Bay, there is Cai Beo floating village, one of the largest ancient floating villages in Vietnam, dating from prehistoric times..

Hasselblad L1D-20C, 28mm lens, f 7.1, 1/50 sec, ISO 100
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO CATEGORY – SINGLE IMAGESSPECIAL MENTION:Mohammad Rahman, AustraliaPadma River, Rajbari, BangladeshBangladesh is widely known as a riverine land and is a terrain characterized by the presence of innumerable rivers that crisscross one another. The common and prominent features of Bangladeshi rivers are the river islands, also known as ‘char’.Canon 6D, 16-355mm lens, f9, 6 sec, ISO 100
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO CATEGORY – SINGLE IMAGES

SPECIAL MENTION:

Mohammad Rahman, Australia

Padma River, Rajbari, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is widely known as a riverine land and is a terrain characterized by the presence of innumerable rivers that crisscross one another. The common and prominent features of Bangladeshi rivers are the river islands, also known as ‘char’.

Canon 6D, 16-355mm lens, f9, 6 sec, ISO 100
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOSINGLE IMAGESWinner: Best Single Image in Nature, Sealife, Wildlife Portfolio:Pavlos Evangelidis, GreeceBistro, Beqa Channel, FijiDon’t worry, the fish are fine! They’re pilot fish – or, to be precise in this case, Golden Trevallies. They help the shark navigate and keep clean in exchange for scraps and protection.Sony A6000, f9, 1/125 sec, ISO 320
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

SINGLE IMAGES

Winner: Best Single Image in Nature, Sealife, Wildlife Portfolio:

Pavlos Evangelidis, Greece

Bistro, Beqa Channel, Fiji

Don’t worry, the fish are fine! They’re pilot fish – or, to be precise in this case, Golden Trevallies. They help the shark navigate and keep clean in exchange for scraps and protection.

Sony A6000, f9, 1/125 sec, ISO 320
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIORUNNER-UP: WENMING TANG, CHINAPoyang Lake, Jiangxi, ChinaPoyang Lake National Nature Reserve is located in the north of Jiangxi Province. Poyang Lake is the largest freshwater lake in China and provides a seasonal home for more than 100 species of migratory birds, including 11 endangered species.Nikon D5, 800mm lens, f 7.1, 1/2000s sec, ISO 7.1
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

RUNNER-UP: WENMING TANG, CHINA

Poyang Lake, Jiangxi, China

Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve is located in the north of Jiangxi Province. Poyang Lake is the largest freshwater lake in China and provides a seasonal home for more than 100 species of migratory birds, including 11 endangered species.

Nikon D5, 800mm lens, f 7.1, 1/2000s sec, ISO 7.1
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIOHIGHLY COMMENDED: Alain Schroeder, BelgiumTalas, Taldy-Bulak, KyrgyzstanTrying to outrun your opponents with a decapitated goat wedged between your leg and your horse, might not be your idea of a fun game, but in Kyrgyzstan, Kok Boru is the national sport. Dead goat polo feels more to me like cavalier rugby. Organized in two teams of five, but sometimes many more, riders race from one end of the field to the other chasing the rider with the goat whose sole intention is to score a point by heaving the 20 kilo body into the Tai Kazan (goal) on either end.Fujifilm X-Pro2, 148mm lens, f5, 1/2700 sec, ISO 800
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Alain Schroeder, Belgium

Talas, Taldy-Bulak, Kyrgyzstan

Trying to outrun your opponents with a decapitated goat wedged between your leg and your horse, might not be your idea of a fun game, but in Kyrgyzstan, Kok Boru is the national sport. Dead goat polo feels more to me like cavalier rugby. Organized in two teams of five, but sometimes many more, riders race from one end of the field to the other chasing the rider with the goat whose sole intention is to score a point by heaving the 20 kilo body into the Tai Kazan (goal) on either end.

Fujifilm X-Pro2, 148mm lens, f5, 1/2700 sec, ISO 800
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO COMMENDED:Alessio Mesiano, ItalyKallurin, Kalsoy islands, Faroe IslandsGoing to this place is always a gamble. It's located on Kalsoy, a small island connected by a ferry only a few times per day. Such special light is possible only during winter, so I had to face the extreme nordic weather. It was windy, freezing and graupel was falling intermittently hurting my face.Canon 7D Mark II, 100-400mm lens, f10, 1/80 sec, ISO 100
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO COMMENDED:

Alessio Mesiano, Italy

Kallurin, Kalsoy islands, Faroe Islands

Going to this place is always a gamble. It's located on Kalsoy, a small island connected by a ferry only a few times per day. Such special light is possible only during winter, so I had to face the extreme nordic weather. It was windy, freezing and graupel was falling intermittently hurting my face.

Canon 7D Mark II, 100-400mm lens, f10, 1/80 sec, ISO 100
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIORUNNER-UP: Jorge Bacelar, PortugalMurtosa, Aveiro District, PortugalJoão Valente Silva, a farmer from Murtosa, Portugal, works from sunrise to sunset. He has no land or animals, he works for other farmers, sometimes doing the hardest work, such as taking care of the animals and cutting wood for the fireplace.Sony ILCE-7, 28-70 mm lens, f4, 1/125 sec, ISO 400
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO

RUNNER-UP: Jorge Bacelar, Portugal

Murtosa, Aveiro District, Portugal

João Valente Silva, a farmer from Murtosa, Portugal, works from sunrise to sunset. He has no land or animals, he works for other farmers, sometimes doing the hardest work, such as taking care of the animals and cutting wood for the fireplace.

Sony ILCE-7, 28-70 mm lens, f4, 1/125 sec, ISO 400
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 14 YEARS AND UNDER CATEGORY.RUNNER-UP: Neil Shet, USA (age 14)Woodbury, South Island, New ZealandThe overhead fog magically softened the light from the setting sun. The grazing sheep in the foreground with the smooth rolling hills in the background made this capture a memorable moment.Canon 5D Mk IV, 135mm lens, f11, 1/125 sec, ISO 100
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 14 YEARS AND UNDER CATEGORY.

RUNNER-UP: Neil Shet, USA (age 14)

Woodbury, South Island, New Zealand

The overhead fog magically softened the light from the setting sun. The grazing sheep in the foreground with the smooth rolling hills in the background made this capture a memorable moment.

Canon 5D Mk IV, 135mm lens, f11, 1/125 sec, ISO 100
WINNER, BEST SINGLE IMAGE IN A LANDSCAPE & EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO:James Smart, AustraliaSimla, Colorado, USAThis ‘drill bit’ type of tornado is a rare anti-cyclonic tornado,which happens in around 2% of tornadoes. It touched down in open farmland, narrowly missing a home near Simla, Colorado as it tore up the ground, gathering the soil giving it is brown color.Canon 5D Mark II 70-200mm lens, f4, 1/90 sec, ISO 100
WINNER, BEST SINGLE IMAGE IN A LANDSCAPE & EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO:

James Smart, Australia

Simla, Colorado, USA

This ‘drill bit’ type of tornado is a rare anti-cyclonic tornado,which happens in around 2% of tornadoes. It touched down in open farmland, narrowly missing a home near Simla, Colorado as it tore up the ground, gathering the soil giving it is brown color.

Canon 5D Mark II 70-200mm lens, f4, 1/90 sec, ISO 100
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOSINGLE IMAGESSPECIAL MENTION: David Gibbon, UKHornstrandir Nature Reserve, North-West IcelandThis image shows the Arctic Fox struggling against the strong winds, ice on its nose revealing how cold it was, while the background reveals the stunning Hornstrandir mountains and Atlantic Ocean.Canon 1DX, 14-24mm lens, f16, 1/800 sec, ISO 1250
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

SINGLE IMAGES

SPECIAL MENTION: David Gibbon, UK

Hornstrandir Nature Reserve, North-West Iceland

This image shows the Arctic Fox struggling against the strong winds, ice on its nose revealing how cold it was, while the background reveals the stunning Hornstrandir mountains and Atlantic Ocean.

Canon 1DX, 14-24mm lens, f16, 1/800 sec, ISO 1250
ONE SHOT - CLOSE TO HOMEWINNER: Pier Luigi Dodi, Italy Fidenza, Italy. It was the beginning of autumn and one of the last days on which to take the advantage of being out in the park for some hours. My friend Giulia and her son were playing with soap bubbles.iPhone 11 Pro Max, f2, 1/22s, ISO 32/3072
ONE SHOT - CLOSE TO HOME

WINNER: Pier Luigi Dodi, Italy

Fidenza, Italy. It was the beginning of autumn and one of the last days on which to take the advantage of being out in the park for some hours. My friend Giulia and her son were playing with soap bubbles.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, f2, 1/22s, ISO 32/3072

ONE SHOT - SOLITUDECOMMENDED: Irene Becker, HungaryDrina River, near Bajina, Bašta, SerbiaThe idea of building the house in the middle of the river was born in 1968. Nowadays the River House is a holiday place for a group of friends.Canon 7D, 70-200mm lens, f11, 30 sec, ISO 100
ONE SHOT - SOLITUDE

COMMENDED: Irene Becker, Hungary

Drina River, near Bajina, Bašta, Serbia

The idea of building the house in the middle of the river was born in 1968. Nowadays the River House is a holiday place for a group of friends.

Canon 7D, 70-200mm lens, f11, 30 sec, ISO 100

ONE SHOT - ISLANDSWINNER: David Newton, UK An outcrop of rock, battered by the waves, forms its own tiny island just off the coast of Taiwan.DJI Inspire with X3, f4.5, 0.8 sec, ISO 100
ONE SHOT - ISLANDS

WINNER: David Newton, UK

An outcrop of rock, battered by the waves, forms its own tiny island just off the coast of Taiwan.

DJI Inspire with X3, f4.5, 0.8 sec, ISO 100
OVERALL WINNER – THE TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2020Vladimir Alekseev, RussiaSvalbard: Once on my expedition to Spitsbergen, there was a blizzard. Everything around was equally white. And suddenly I spotted this Arctic fox. He almost merged with the environment. Only his eyes and nose betrayed him.Canon 5D Mark III, 60-600mm lens, f9, 1/320 sec, ISO 640
OVERALL WINNER – THE TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2020

Vladimir Alekseev, Russia

Svalbard: Once on my expedition to Spitsbergen, there was a blizzard. Everything around was equally white. And suddenly I spotted this Arctic fox. He almost merged with the environment. Only his eyes and nose betrayed him.

Canon 5D Mark III, 60-600mm lens, f9, 1/320 sec, ISO 640
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO RUNNER-UP: Richard Li, Hong KongKamchatka, RussiaThere are many salmon spawning in the lake under the Kamchatka volcano in July and August every year, which is the most delicious food for brown bears. Although we would think it is looking at the volcano, this oddly human-like figure is actually looking for fish in the lake.Nikon, Nikon70-200mm lens, f11, 1/1000 sec, ISO 720
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO RUNNER-UP: Richard Li, Hong Kong

Kamchatka, Russia

There are many salmon spawning in the lake under the Kamchatka volcano in July and August every year, which is the most delicious food for brown bears. Although we would think it is looking at the volcano, this oddly human-like figure is actually looking for fish in the lake.

Nikon, Nikon70-200mm lens, f11, 1/1000 sec, ISO 720
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO HIGHLY COMMENDED: Nicolas Raspiengeas, FranceFlakstad beach, Lofoten, Norwayit took me several days of trying to gather all the conditions of this picture. I had to wait until the solar activity was sufficient, the sky was clear and the tide was low to have this calm pool. I also used a headlamp to illuminate the foreground and avoid it being too dark.Canon 6D, 16mm lens, f4, 10 sec, ISO 3200
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO HIGHLY COMMENDED: Nicolas Raspiengeas, France

Flakstad beach, Lofoten, Norway

it took me several days of trying to gather all the conditions of this picture. I had to wait until the solar activity was sufficient, the sky was clear and the tide was low to have this calm pool. I also used a headlamp to illuminate the foreground and avoid it being too dark.

Canon 6D, 16mm lens, f4, 10 sec, ISO 3200
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOSINGLE IMAGES SPECIAL MENTION: Alex Zozulya, Russia TongaHumpback whales are inquisitive, friendly and graceful. When they move underwater sometimes it seems like dancing and soaring. And, last but not least, thanks to their lateral fins which can reach 5 meters each and are like the wings of birds, it looks as if they can fly.Nikon D700, 14-24mm lens, f5.6, ISO 320
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

SINGLE IMAGES SPECIAL MENTION: Alex Zozulya, Russia

Tonga

Humpback whales are inquisitive, friendly and graceful. When they move underwater sometimes it seems like dancing and soaring. And, last but not least, thanks to their lateral fins which can reach 5 meters each and are like the wings of birds, it looks as if they can fly.

Nikon D700, 14-24mm lens, f5.6, ISO 320

TRAVEL PORTFOLIO WINNER: Jordi Cohen, SpainBassin Saint Jacques, Plain du Nord (near Cap Haitien), HaitiGirl going into ecstasy at Bassin Saint Jacques. Even though it’s a neighboring country of the much-visited Dominican Republic, few tourists venture to cross the Haitian border. Haiti is a country of zombies, voodoo and magic.Canon 5D Mark II, 24mm lens, f6.3, 1/60 sec, ISO 1600
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO WINNER: Jordi Cohen, Spain

Bassin Saint Jacques, Plain du Nord (near Cap Haitien), Haiti

Girl going into ecstasy at Bassin Saint Jacques. Even though it’s a neighboring country of the much-visited Dominican Republic, few tourists venture to cross the Haitian border. Haiti is a country of zombies, voodoo and magic.

Canon 5D Mark II, 24mm lens, f6.3, 1/60 sec, ISO 1600
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIOCOMMENDED: Sergey Pesterev, RussiaOlkhon island, Lake Baikal, RussiaLake Baikal is known as the oldest and deepest lake on Earth, containing 20% of all freshwater reserves. The water in the lake is so transparent that individual stones and various objects can be seen at a depth of up 40 meters.Nikon D800, 16-35mm lens, f11, 1/125 sec, ISO 100
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO

COMMENDED: Sergey Pesterev, Russia

Olkhon island, Lake Baikal, Russia

Lake Baikal is known as the oldest and deepest lake on Earth, containing 20% of all freshwater reserves. The water in the lake is so transparent that individual stones and various objects can be seen at a depth of up 40 meters.

Nikon D800, 16-35mm lens, f11, 1/125 sec, ISO 100
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIOWINNER: Alessandro Carboni, ItalyGiara, Sardinia, ItalyI took this series of images on an early morning in the Park of the Giara, located in the center of Sardinia. I was standing by my tripod, my default position, waiting for the big blizzard and finally all the elements came together. I was in the right place at the right time. A few moments that repaid the wait, a joy that goes beyond images.Canon 6D, 100/400mm lens, f9, 1/200 sec, ISO 1600
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO

WINNER: Alessandro Carboni, Italy

Giara, Sardinia, Italy

I took this series of images on an early morning in the Park of the Giara, located in the center of Sardinia. I was standing by my tripod, my default position, waiting for the big blizzard and finally all the elements came together. I was in the right place at the right time. A few moments that repaid the wait, a joy that goes beyond images.

Canon 6D, 100/400mm lens, f9, 1/200 sec, ISO 1600
iTRAVELLED – PHONE/TABLET SINGLE IMAGE CATEGORYHIGHLY COMMENDED: Chin Leong Teo (Singapore)Myanmar, MandalayIn Myanmar, some small and medium enterprise factories still produce traditional umbrellas, used mostly for ceremonies and festivals, by hand. The first stage of production involves wrapping a large, white, water-proof cloth on a bamboo structure. Thereafter the umbrellas can be hand-painted in any colour and design.Samsung SM-G950F, f1.7, 1/2500 sec, ISO 40
iTRAVELLED – PHONE/TABLET SINGLE IMAGE CATEGORY

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chin Leong Teo (Singapore)

Myanmar, Mandalay

In Myanmar, some small and medium enterprise factories still produce traditional umbrellas, used mostly for ceremonies and festivals, by hand. The first stage of production involves wrapping a large, white, water-proof cloth on a bamboo structure. Thereafter the umbrellas can be hand-painted in any colour and design.

Samsung SM-G950F, f1.7, 1/2500 sec, ISO 40
WINNER: YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2020Indigo Larmour, Ireland (age 12)Old city, Lahore, PakistanThe Masjid Wazir Khan is open to worshippers from sunrise and sometimes people will hang around to chat with the caretaker who proudly guards this mosque, which is widely regarded to be one of the most beautiful in Pakistan, with its ornate archways leading from the main building out to the prayer yard.Nikon D600, 24-85mm lens, f7.1, 1/1000 sec, ISO 800
WINNER: YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2020

Indigo Larmour, Ireland (age 12)

Old city, Lahore, Pakistan

The Masjid Wazir Khan is open to worshippers from sunrise and sometimes people will hang around to chat with the caretaker who proudly guards this mosque, which is widely regarded to be one of the most beautiful in Pakistan, with its ornate archways leading from the main building out to the prayer yard.

Nikon D600, 24-85mm lens, f7.1, 1/1000 sec, ISO 800
TPOTY 2020 Winners
Winner: Best Single Image in a People of the World portfolio: Eddy Verloes, Belgium

Bredene, Belgium

This is part of my series Losing Our Minds, that was taken at the beginning of the COVID crisis in 2020: a bizarre, but extremely fascinating period. This is a photo of ultra-Orthodox Jews who were enjoying their freedom in an unorthodox way in the storm (of their lives) and escaping the lockdown.

Nikon D810, 24-70mm lens, f9, 1/160 sec, ISO 200
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIOHighly Commended: Paddy Scott, UKCharakusa Valley, Karakorum range, Himalayas, PakistanStanding at 7282m K6 is smaller than most of the rest of its 'K' cousins; however, its almost 3000m prominence from the valley floor means that it dominates the head of the Charakusa Valley. From this spot looking up at the mountain, I could not help but think of the bravery of those that had attempted to climb it.Canon 5D Mark III, EF 70- 200mm lens, f13, 1/640 sec, ISO 100
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO

Highly Commended: Paddy Scott, UK

Charakusa Valley, Karakorum range, Himalayas, Pakistan

Standing at 7282m K6 is smaller than most of the rest of its 'K' cousins; however, its almost 3000m prominence from the valley floor means that it dominates the head of the Charakusa Valley. From this spot looking up at the mountain, I could not help but think of the bravery of those that had attempted to climb it.

Canon 5D Mark III, EF 70- 200mm lens, f13, 1/640 sec, ISO 100
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO SINGLE IMAGESSPECIAL MENTION: Phan Khánh, VietnamLong Hai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, VietnamLong Hai fish market, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam is the place to buy and sell seafood, especially dried scad.Thousands of fry trays are dried on rooftops and yards by hundreds of workers. The weather here is very sunny with high temperatures and the workers work with great intensity.Hasselblad L1D-20C, 28mm lens, f4.5, 1/80 sec, ISO 100
TRAVEL PORTFOLIO SINGLE IMAGES

SPECIAL MENTION: Phan Khánh, Vietnam

Long Hai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam

Long Hai fish market, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam is the place to buy and sell seafood, especially dried scad.

Thousands of fry trays are dried on rooftops and yards by hundreds of workers. The weather here is very sunny with high temperatures and the workers work with great intensity.

Hasselblad L1D-20C, 28mm lens, f4.5, 1/80 sec, ISO 100
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIOCOMMENDED: Piper Mackay, USALalibela, EthiopiaPilgrims gathering at St George; one of the eleven rock-hewn monolithic churches in Lalibela Ethiopia.Nikon Z7 Infrared, 14-30mm lens, f4, 1/320 sec, ISO 160
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO

COMMENDED: Piper Mackay, USA

Lalibela, Ethiopia

Pilgrims gathering at St George; one of the eleven rock-hewn monolithic churches in Lalibela Ethiopia.

Nikon Z7 Infrared, 14-30mm lens, f4, 1/320 sec, ISO 160
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO CATEGORY – SINGLE IMAGESSPECIAL MENTION: David Swindler, USA,Mount Rainier, Washington, USADuring our visit to Mount Rainier we found this snow cave carved out by the rushing flow. Going inside a snow cave can be dangerous and you should have the proper safety equipment.Sony A7III, 16-35mm lens, f10, 15 sec, ISO 200
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO CATEGORY – SINGLE IMAGES

SPECIAL MENTION: David Swindler, USA,

Mount Rainier, Washington, USA

During our visit to Mount Rainier we found this snow cave carved out by the rushing flow. Going inside a snow cave can be dangerous and you should have the proper safety equipment.

Sony A7III, 16-35mm lens, f10, 15 sec, ISO 200
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 14 YEARS AND UNDER CATEGORYWINNER: Miguel Sánchez García, Spain (age 11)Forest of Finland, Rascafría, Sierra de Guadarrama, Madrid, SpainA forest imagined, dreamed, but at the same time real. Multiple exposure taking eight pictures turning the tripod head up. All images are saved in a single raw file.Pentax K-5 II, Samyang 8mm lens, f8, 1/80 sec, ISO 200
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 14 YEARS AND UNDER CATEGORY

WINNER: Miguel Sánchez García, Spain (age 11)

Forest of Finland, Rascafría, Sierra de Guadarrama, Madrid, Spain

A forest imagined, dreamed, but at the same time real. Multiple exposure taking eight pictures turning the tripod head up. All images are saved in a single raw file.

Pentax K-5 II, Samyang 8mm lens, f8, 1/80 sec, ISO 200
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIOHIGHLY COMMENDED: Alexej Sachov, GermanyTulamben, Bali, IndonesiaThis photo of a jellyfish was taken at night in the open sea. Unique underwater species come from the deep blue, attracted by the light of a drifting underwater torch.Sony A6500, 30mm lens, f9.5, 1/125 sec, ISO 200
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia

This photo of a jellyfish was taken at night in the open sea. Unique underwater species come from the deep blue, attracted by the light of a drifting underwater torch.

Sony A6500, 30mm lens, f9.5, 1/125 sec, ISO 200
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIORUNNER-UP: Amit Eshel, IsraelDovrefjell, NorwayThis large male musk ox stands at a high vantage point to watch over his harem of females and calves.Canon 1D X Mark II, 200- 400mm lens, f5.6, 1/320 sec, ISO 400
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

RUNNER-UP: Amit Eshel, Israel

Dovrefjell, Norway

This large male musk ox stands at a high vantage point to watch over his harem of females and calves.

Canon 1D X Mark II, 200- 400mm lens, f5.6, 1/320 sec, ISO 400
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIORunner-up: Scott Portelli, AustraliaKati Thanda-Lake Eyre, South AustraliaKati Thanda-Lake Eyre is Australia’s largest salt-lake yet it is only covered with water every eight years on average. The vast salt plain dominates the landscape with patterns left behind by the receding water. Natural bore springs emerge across the plains, creating enormous patterns of pastel-blues, yellows and reds as water pushed up through the salt crust creates visual anomalies.Olympus E-M1 Mark II, 40-150mm lens, f7.1, 1/2000 sec, ISO 500
LANDSCAPES AND EARTH ELEMENTS PORTFOLIO

Runner-up: Scott Portelli, Australia

Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, South Australia

Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre is Australia’s largest salt-lake yet it is only covered with water every eight years on average. The vast salt plain dominates the landscape with patterns left behind by the receding water. Natural bore springs emerge across the plains, creating enormous patterns of pastel-blues, yellows and reds as water pushed up through the salt crust creates visual anomalies.

Olympus E-M1 Mark II, 40-150mm lens, f7.1, 1/2000 sec, ISO 500
ONE SHOT – SOLITUDEWINNER: Mark Anthony Agtay, PhilippinesBotolan, Zambales, PhilippinesWe were relaxing and observing the tide when the sunrise lit up the shore in a beautiful way.DJI FC2103, f2.8, 1/240 sec, ISO 100
ONE SHOT – SOLITUDE

WINNER: Mark Anthony Agtay, Philippines

Botolan, Zambales, Philippines

We were relaxing and observing the tide when the sunrise lit up the shore in a beautiful way.

DJI FC2103, f2.8, 1/240 sec, ISO 100
ONE SHOT – COLOURS OF LIFEWINNER: Peter Walmsley, UK Bengaluru, Bangalore, IndiaYou think you’ve visited busy markets before? You haven’t until you’ve visited Bengaluru. The flower market is absolutely chaotic! Dive in and you will be carried along with the flow of customers. Photographs in the middle of this melee are hard to achieve, but think a little laterally (well, upwards) and you can climb a couple of storeys and get this bird’s eye view of the scrum below.Nikon D800, 24-120mm lens, f11, 0.6s, ISO 1200
ONE SHOT – COLOURS OF LIFE

WINNER: Peter Walmsley, UK

Bengaluru, Bangalore, India

You think you’ve visited busy markets before? You haven’t until you’ve visited Bengaluru. The flower market is absolutely chaotic! Dive in and you will be carried along with the flow of customers. Photographs in the middle of this melee are hard to achieve, but think a little laterally (well, upwards) and you can climb a couple of storeys and get this bird’s eye view of the scrum below.

Nikon D800, 24-120mm lens, f11, 0.6s, ISO 1200
iTRAVELLED – PHONE/TABLET SINGLE IMAGE CATEGORYWINNER: Azim Khan Ronnie, BangladeshDhaka, BangladeshThousands of people come together to pray over several floors of one of the biggest mosques in the world. Around 40,000 people were visiting the mosque - decorated in beautiful teal and gold - for weekly prayers. The National Mosque of Bangladesh, known as Baitul Mukarran, is one of the 10 biggest mosques in the world and can hold up to 100,000 people, including in the outside courtyards.Huawei P30 Pro, f2.2, 1.25 sec, ISO 400
iTRAVELLED – PHONE/TABLET SINGLE IMAGE CATEGORY

WINNER: Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Thousands of people come together to pray over several floors of one of the biggest mosques in the world. Around 40,000 people were visiting the mosque - decorated in beautiful teal and gold - for weekly prayers. The National Mosque of Bangladesh, known as Baitul Mukarran, is one of the 10 biggest mosques in the world and can hold up to 100,000 people, including in the outside courtyards.

Huawei P30 Pro, f2.2, 1.25 sec, ISO 400
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIORUNNER-UP: Wenming Tang, ChinaPoyang Lake, Jiangxi, ChinaPoyang Lake National Nature Reserve is located in the north of Jiangxi Province. Poyang Lake is the largest freshwater lake in China and provides a seasonal home for more than 100 species of migratory birds, including 11 endangered species.Nikon D5, 800mm lens, f 5.6, 1/2000s sec, ISO 2540
NATURE, SEALIFE, WILDLIFE PORTFOLIO

RUNNER-UP: Wenming Tang, China

Poyang Lake, Jiangxi, China

Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve is located in the north of Jiangxi Province. Poyang Lake is the largest freshwater lake in China and provides a seasonal home for more than 100 species of migratory birds, including 11 endangered species.

Nikon D5, 800mm lens, f 5.6, 1/2000s sec, ISO 2540
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO: WINNER - MOUNEB TAIM, SYRIADouma, Eastern Ghouta, SyriaA man walks through the devastation of a street and is in a psychological state that is difficult to describe. He lost his children during a massacre that killed 80 people.Nikon D5300, 18-55mm lens, f3.5, 1/500 sec, ISO 125
PEOPLE OF THE WORLD PORTFOLIO: WINNER - MOUNEB TAIM, SYRIA

Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria

A man walks through the devastation of a street and is in a psychological state that is difficult to describe. He lost his children during a massacre that killed 80 people.

Nikon D5300, 18-55mm lens, f3.5, 1/500 sec, ISO 125
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 15-18WINNER: Ben Skaar, USA (age 17)Lincoln, New Hampshire, USAOne of my favorite aspects of drones is the unique perspective they give access to. Ten years ago the only way to get a shot like this would have been out of a helicopter or hot air balloon! The colors of the trees were just exploding, this was a morning I will never forget.DJI Mavic 2 Pro, 28mm lens, f2.8, 1/100 sec, ISO 400
YOUNG TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 15-18

WINNER: Ben Skaar, USA (age 17)

Lincoln, New Hampshire, USA

One of my favorite aspects of drones is the unique perspective they give access to. Ten years ago the only way to get a shot like this would have been out of a helicopter or hot air balloon! The colors of the trees were just exploding, this was a morning I will never forget.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro, 28mm lens, f2.8, 1/100 sec, ISO 400
There's nothing like travel to awaken the photographer within. The novelty of new skies, new landscapes, new flora and fauna, and the strangeness of different cultures and lifestyles are potent creative aphrodisiacs, and there are few better excuses than a trip somewhere new to get the camera out and make some art in an effort to bottle your wonder.

A terrific box from which to draw a photography competition, then, and indeed the Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards entered their 19th year in 2020 ... the worst year in decades for travel. Thus, of the 25,000-odd images submitted from shooters in 147 countries this year, many were taken close to home and others came from photographers who were caught in lockdown travel bans and forced to stay longer than they ever planned.

The winners have now been announced, and whatever the circumstances of their creation, the resulting crop of images is spectacular. One of many roses you'd hope would bloom out of the, shall we say, fertilizer pile of the last 12 months.

This year's overall winner: Vladimir Alekseev, who became the first Russian to take this title with a varied portfolio including wonderfully atmospheric images like the one below:

Vladimir Alekseev of Russia, the overall winner of this year's TPOTY, caught this image during a solar eclipse on the Norwegian island of Svalbard
Vladimir Alekseev of Russia, the overall winner of this year's TPOTY, caught this image during a solar eclipse on the Norwegian island of Svalbard

The TPOTY goes out of its way to support young photographers as well, and for our part we're a little staggered that the kaleidoscopic multi-exposure image below came from a single RAW file shot by 11-year-old Miguel Sánchez García of Spain.

11-year-old Miguel Sánchez García of Spain precisely rotated an upward-facing camera with a wide-angle lens to take this dreamy, kaleidoscopic 8-exposure shot of a Finnish forest ceiling. Extraordinary work.
11-year-old Miguel Sánchez García of Spain precisely rotated an upward-facing camera with a wide-angle lens to take this dreamy, kaleidoscopic 8-exposure shot of a Finnish forest ceiling. Extraordinary work.

The best single image in a portfolio, as chosen by a panel of 15 highly decorated judges, was the work of Australian James Smart, who captured a "drill bit" tornado touching down in Colorado.

Australia's James Smart found himself in Colorado as this "drill bit" tornado touched down, ripping up soil to give it an earthy color
Australia's James Smart found himself in Colorado as this "drill bit" tornado touched down, ripping up soil to give it an earthy color

The moving image was not forgotten, either. This year's winner of the Travel Shorts (video) category was the UK's Jonathan Stokes, whose "Bro" video is a celebration of the majesty of mountains, set to a poem by T. H. Parry-Williams.

As often happens, the winning shots chosen by the judges aren't all the ones we'd have chosen, so we've pulled all the category winners together into a gallery and added dozens of runners-up and special mentions that sparked our imagination. We've added all the camera details and settings to the captions, and it's certainly interesting to see the mix of equipment used, from full-frame professional gear to smartphones and drones.

Jump into the gallery and enjoy.

Source: Travel Photographer of the Year

