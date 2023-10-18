© 2023 New Atlas
Mini marvels mesmerize in Nikon Small World photomicrography awards

By Michael Irving
October 18, 2023
Mini marvels mesmerize in Nikon Small World photomicrography awards
7th place. Mouse embryo
1st place winner. Rodent optic nerve head showing astrocytes (yellow), contractile proteins (red) and retinal vasculature (green)
2nd place winner. Matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box
3rd place winner. Breast cancer cells
4th place. Venomous fangs of a small tarantula
5th place. Auto-fluorescing defensive hairs covering the leaf surface of Eleagnus angustifolia exposed to UV light
6th place. Slime mold (Comatricha nigra) showing capillitial fibers through its translucent peridium
7th place. Mouse embryo
8th place. Caffeine crystals
9th place. Cytoskeleton of a dividing myoblast; tubulin (cyan), F-actin (orange) and nucleus (magenta).
10th place. Motor neurons grown in microfluidic device for separation of cell bodies (top) and axons (bottom). Green - microtubules; Red - growth cones (actin).
11th place. Crystallized sugar syrup.
12 place. Cuckoo wasp standing on a flower
13th place. Blood and lymphatic vasculatures in the ear skin of an adult mouse
14th place. Sunflower pollen on an acupuncture needle
15th place. Fluorescent image of an Acropora sp. showing individual polyps with symbiotic zooxanthellae
16th place. Carbon nanotubes
17th place. Chinese moon moth (Actias ningpoana) wing scales
18th place. A cryptocrystalline micrometeorite resting on a #80 testing sieve
19th place. Stomata in peace lily (Spathiphyllum sp.) leaf epidermis
20th place. Adult transgenic zebrafish head showing blood vessels (blue), lymphatic vessels (yellow), and the skin and scales (magenta)
Honorable Mention. Neonatal mouse intestinal tissue cells
Honorable Mention. Rat astrocytes
Image of Distinction. Slime mold (Diderma tigrinum)
Image of Distinction. Two fluorescing diamonds
Image of Distinction. Crystals of malonic acid dissolved in ethanol
From striking close-ups of an igniting match to a mouse embryo and a micrometeorite, the winners of the annual Nikon Small World photomicrography competition have been unveiled. As always, this year’s stunning images capture the wonder of the tiny hidden universe all around us.

Currently in its 49th year, the Nikon Small World photo competition sits at the intersection of science and art. The images are captured using a variety of microscopy techniques to magnify the minuscule details most of us miss, with popular subjects including human, animal and plant cells, developing embryos, and extreme insect close-ups. They’re important not just for their beauty, but their scientific relevance.

Case in point: this year’s winning image was taken by Hassanain Qambari and Jayden Dickson, and it depicts the head of a rodent’s optic nerve. The yellow sections dominating the image are astrocytes – supporting cells of the central nervous system – while contractile proteins can be seen in red and retinal vasculature in green. Apart from being enthralling to stare into, the image helps the study of diabetic retinopathy, which occurs when prolonged high blood sugar damages blood vessels in the eye.

1st place winner. Rodent optic nerve head showing astrocytes (yellow), contractile proteins (red) and retinal vasculature (green)
Second place was awarded to Ole Bielfeldt, for an image showing a matchstick catching fire as it’s struck across the box. The action was captured within one 8,000ths of a second, providing a unique glimpse into an everyday reaction.

2nd place winner. Matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box
Third place went to Malgorzata Lisowska, for her microscopic portrait of breast cancer cells with an uncanny heart shape in the center.

3rd place winner. Breast cancer cells
For more microscopic marvels, browse the top 20 winners – plus some highlights from the honorable mentions and image of distinction lists – in our gallery. If that’s not enough, check out our galleries of previous year’s entries.

Source: Nikon Small World

Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

