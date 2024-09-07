© 2024 New Atlas
Minimalist Photography Awards showcases the simply sublime

By Michael Irving
September 07, 2024
Minimalist Photography Awards showcases the simply sublime
"Magic Angles," Abstract 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Anna," Portrait 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Pearls," Portrait 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"A Rainy Day," Portraits 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Color Conversation," Abstract 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Color Conversation," Abstract 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Magic Angles," Abstract 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Waterworld, CATEGORY place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Winter Drawings," Aerial 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Shadow Basketball," Aerial 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Pink on Pink," Aerial 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Another Brick In The Wall," Architecture 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"White On White," Architecture 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
TITLE, CATEGORY place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Darkness at the break of day," Conceptual 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Interwoven," Conceptual 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"One last view," Conceptual 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Delicate," Fine Art 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"2024 Minimalist Photography Awards entries," Fine Art 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Dancing Trees," Fine Art 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Arctic Silence," Landscape 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Winter Cottonwoods," Landscape 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Transcendence - Sand Dunes of Morocco," Landscape 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Torii," Long exposure 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Sunrise," Long Exposure 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Time Less," Long exposure 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Half Moon," Night 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Heavenly," Night 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"The Night Dissolves," Night 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"The Unseen Poem," Open 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Street Entanglement," Open 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Gomigami," Open 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Innervisions," Photomanipulation 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Going Home," Photomanipulation 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"The Tunnel," Photomanipulation 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Spectrum," Street 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Melancholy," Street 2nd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Separate," Street 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
The winners of the sixth annual Minimalist Photography Awards have been announced. These stunning images span 12 categories that capture the beauty and wonder in simplicity.

As the name suggests, minimalist photography focuses on the art of stripping back your subjects to the bare essentials. The spotlight is on careful composition, clean lines, empty spaces, and simple geometric patterns and shapes. That encourages you to start to find art in the mundane.

The Minimalist Photography Awards set out to recognize artists who achieve that. Now in its sixth year, the competition attracted over 3,400 submissions from photographers around the world. The five judges selected three winners in each of the 12 categories, with many other great shots receiving Honorable Mentions. Those categories cover the gamut from landscapes and portraits, abstract and conceptual images, to street and night photography.

A Minimalist Photographer of the Year is also selected, with this year’s title going to Czech photographer Eva Chupikova. Her compelling photo series Anna, which also won the Portrait category, draws inspiration from the Renaissance, in particular the classical artistic values and principles like harmony and proportion. However, the series puts a minimalist spin on an era known for its intricate details and embellishments, to focus in on the essential.

"Anna," Portrait 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards
"Anna," Portrait 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards

“These award-winning images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the subtle nuances of the minimalist aesthetic,” says Milad Safabakhsh, President of the Minimalist Photography Awards.

You can check out a selection of the winners and our favorite entries in the gallery, and browse the full list on their website.

Source: Minimalist Photography Awards

