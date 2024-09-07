Minimalist Photography Awards showcases the simply sublime

The winners of the sixth annual Minimalist Photography Awards have been announced. These stunning images span 12 categories that capture the beauty and wonder in simplicity.

As the name suggests, minimalist photography focuses on the art of stripping back your subjects to the bare essentials. The spotlight is on careful composition, clean lines, empty spaces, and simple geometric patterns and shapes. That encourages you to start to find art in the mundane.

"Separate," Street 3rd place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards Marco Wilm

The Minimalist Photography Awards set out to recognize artists who achieve that. Now in its sixth year, the competition attracted over 3,400 submissions from photographers around the world. The five judges selected three winners in each of the 12 categories, with many other great shots receiving Honorable Mentions. Those categories cover the gamut from landscapes and portraits, abstract and conceptual images, to street and night photography.

A Minimalist Photographer of the Year is also selected, with this year’s title going to Czech photographer Eva Chupikova. Her compelling photo series Anna, which also won the Portrait category, draws inspiration from the Renaissance, in particular the classical artistic values and principles like harmony and proportion. However, the series puts a minimalist spin on an era known for its intricate details and embellishments, to focus in on the essential.

"Anna," Portrait 1st place winner, 2024 Minimalist Photography Awards Eva Chupikova

“These award-winning images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the subtle nuances of the minimalist aesthetic,” says Milad Safabakhsh, President of the Minimalist Photography Awards.

You can check out a selection of the winners and our favorite entries in the gallery, and browse the full list on their website.

Source: Minimalist Photography Awards