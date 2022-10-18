© 2022 New Atlas
Adaptalux Pod Mini brings more lighting flexibility to macro photography

By Paul Ridden
October 18, 2022
The Pod Mini can power one Adaptalux lighting arm, and can be used solo or with others, or with a multi-port control unit
The UK's Adaptalux launched a successful Kickstarter for a modular lighting system for macro photographers back in 2015, and has now returned to the platform to fund production of a mini control unit to power even more lighting creativity.

The Pod Mini is essentially a smaller, single-attachment version of the five-port control pod from the company's Studio System, which can be mounted to a camera's shoe or attached to a tripod.

The new pocket-friendly 76.8 x 25 x 25-mm (3 x 0.9 x 0.9-in), 50-g (1.76-oz) unit is designed to be robust enough to survive use in the field, and allows macro shooters to illuminate an object using a single lighting arm, or deploy multiple arms to cover numerous angles (and perhaps different hues), or extend the reach of the original control pod.

It's reported compatible with all of the Adaptalux LED, Xenon Flash and UVIVF lighting arms via a patented magnetic connector, which instantly power on when connected. The brightness or flash levels can be adjusted on each unit, and there's a boost mode for extra oomph when needed, plus a strobe feature for video work.

Each module comes with up to 8 hours of battery per charge in standard lighting/flash modes, or 5 hours when using the boost, but users can also opt to continuously power each Pod Mini over USB-C. There's a built-in push-and-lock system for connecting units together, and a "GoPro-style mounting system" to the rear allows for placement flexibility.

Kickstarter pledges for the already funded campaign currently start at £42 (~US$47) for a single Pod Mini, and if all goes according to plan, shipping is estimated to start from January 2023.

Source: Adaptalux

