The best of the birds in the 2020 Audubon Photography Awards

From over 6,000 submissions the National Audubon Society awarded its annual prize for best bird photography to an incredible shot from skilled underwater photographer Joanna Lentini. The image shows a cormorant diving into a school of sardines in the hopes of snatching a snack.

The National Audubon Society was founded over a century ago with the goal of protecting birds and their habitats. Named after John James Audubon, an influential 19th century American ornithologist, the society has grown to encompass hundreds of local chapters across the North America.

Grand Prize Winner. Double-crested Cormorant. Los Islotes, Mexico Joanna Lentini/Audubon Photography Awards

Its annual photography contest is now in its 11th year, with entries coming from all 50 US states and seven Canadian provinces. The contest is relatively simple with the only requirement being all entries must depict “birdlife”. Three categories span Professional, Amateur and Youth photographers, with a fourth category named Plants For Birds requiring images to contain an identifiable plant.

Winner - Fisher Prize. American Dipper. Yosemite National Park, California, USA Marlee Fuller-Morris/Audubon Photography Awards

Alongside Joanna Lentini’s Grand Prize winning shot, a number of other images have been celebrated by the judging panel. The Fisher Prize, awarded to the most creative blend of artistry and technical expertise, went to amateur photographer Marlee Fuller-Morris for a wonderful snap of an American Dipper living up to its name in a stream in Yosemite.

Other highlights include a well-composed shot of a Greater Roadrunner bringing its partner a meal of a freshly caught lizard, a mind-bending image of a hummingbird spearing a droplet of water, and a humorously framed shot of a Bare-throated Tiger-Heron.

Honorable Mention - Youth. Greater Roadrunner. San Joaquin River Parkway, California, USA Christopher Smith/Audubon Photography Awards

The National Audubon Society also supports conservation research and its latest climate science report suggests 389 North American bird species are at risk of extinction due to climate change disrupting their natural habitats.

Take a look at all the winners and honorable mentions in our gallery.

Source: Audubon