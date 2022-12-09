© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Northern lights enthrall in annual aurora photography collection

By Michael Irving
December 08, 2022
Northern lights enthrall in annual aurora photography collection
Michigan Night Watch by Marybeth Kiczenski, taken at Point Betsie Lighthouse in Michigan. A strong aurora forecast inspired the photographer to make a three hour trip to find the perfect shooting location
Michigan Night Watch by Marybeth Kiczenski, taken at Point Betsie Lighthouse in Michigan. A strong aurora forecast inspired the photographer to make a three hour trip to find the perfect shooting location
View 15 Images
Michigan Night Watch by Marybeth Kiczenski, taken at Point Betsie Lighthouse in Michigan. A strong aurora forecast inspired the photographer to make a three hour trip to find the perfect shooting location
1/15
Michigan Night Watch by Marybeth Kiczenski, taken at Point Betsie Lighthouse in Michigan. A strong aurora forecast inspired the photographer to make a three hour trip to find the perfect shooting location
Polaris Dream by Nico Rinaldi, shot in Murmansk Oblast, Russia. This remote realm in Northern Russia is hard to access, but the results are worth it, the photographer says
2/15
Polaris Dream by Nico Rinaldi, shot in Murmansk Oblast, Russia. This remote realm in Northern Russia is hard to access, but the results are worth it, the photographer says
Nugget Point Lighthouse Aurora by Douglas Thorne, shot at Nugget Point Lighthouse in New Zealand. The photographer was planning to shoot the Milky Way when the aurora appeared, highlighting how sometimes the best shots are unplanned
3/15
Nugget Point Lighthouse Aurora by Douglas Thorne, shot at Nugget Point Lighthouse in New Zealand. The photographer was planning to shoot the Milky Way when the aurora appeared, highlighting how sometimes the best shots are unplanned
An Explosion of Color by Vincent Beudez, snapped in Tromsø, Norway. After a night of skywatching, the real show began at 3am as a red aurora appeared while another burst overhead
4/15
An Explosion of Color by Vincent Beudez, snapped in Tromsø, Norway. After a night of skywatching, the real show began at 3am as a red aurora appeared while another burst overhead
Red Skies by Ruslan Merzlyakov, taken in Nykøbing Mors, Denmark. A spectacular array of red pillars and a green glow light up the skies above Limfjord, while the silhouette of a lone figure watches from a darkened pier
5/15
Red Skies by Ruslan Merzlyakov, taken in Nykøbing Mors, Denmark. A spectacular array of red pillars and a green glow light up the skies above Limfjord, while the silhouette of a lone figure watches from a darkened pier
Auroraverse by Tor-Ivar Næss, shot in Nordreisa, Norway. An explosion of green, blue and purple fills the sky above a darkened figure
6/15
Auroraverse by Tor-Ivar Næss, shot in Nordreisa, Norway. An explosion of green, blue and purple fills the sky above a darkened figure
Explosions of the Sky by Kavan Chay, shot in Otago, New Zealand. A beach all to oneself, no light pollution, perfect weather and strong beams helped this photographer snap a stunning image
7/15
Explosions of the Sky by Kavan Chay, shot in Otago, New Zealand. A beach all to oneself, no light pollution, perfect weather and strong beams helped this photographer snap a stunning image
Under a Northern Sky by Rachel Jones Ross, snapped at Tombstone Mountain Range, Yukon Territory, Canada. The high latitude of the location meant that the Moon didn't rise for four nights during the photographer's trip, allowing pristine dark conditions for snapping the aurora
8/15
Under a Northern Sky by Rachel Jones Ross, snapped at Tombstone Mountain Range, Yukon Territory, Canada. The high latitude of the location meant that the Moon didn't rise for four nights during the photographer's trip, allowing pristine dark conditions for snapping the aurora
Spirits of Winter by Unai Larraya, shot in Riisitunturi National Park, Finnish Lapland. An unpromising forecast and -30 °C (-22 °F) temperatures didn't dissuade this photographer from venturing out and defying the odds to capture this incredible image
9/15
Spirits of Winter by Unai Larraya, shot in Riisitunturi National Park, Finnish Lapland. An unpromising forecast and -30 °C (-22 °F) temperatures didn't dissuade this photographer from venturing out and defying the odds to capture this incredible image
Inception by Giulio Cobianchi, shot in the Lofoten Islands, Norway. The Milky Way galaxy and a pair of auroras arc across the sky, punctuated by a shooting star
10/15
Inception by Giulio Cobianchi, shot in the Lofoten Islands, Norway. The Milky Way galaxy and a pair of auroras arc across the sky, punctuated by a shooting star
The Light Upon Kerlaugar by Jannes Krause, snapped in Suðurland, Iceland. The photographer delayed a plane trip after hearing of an imminent solar storm that would produce stunning lights in the sky
11/15
The Light Upon Kerlaugar by Jannes Krause, snapped in Suðurland, Iceland. The photographer delayed a plane trip after hearing of an imminent solar storm that would produce stunning lights in the sky
Chasing the Light by David Erichsen, snapped at Castner Glacier, Alaska. A coronal mass ejection from the Sun set off a spectacular show in the sky, framed through this ice cave – which has now collapsed since this shot was taken
12/15
Chasing the Light by David Erichsen, snapped at Castner Glacier, Alaska. A coronal mass ejection from the Sun set off a spectacular show in the sky, framed through this ice cave – which has now collapsed since this shot was taken
Towering Ice by Virgil Reglioni, shot in Scoresby Sund, East Greenland. The full moon and a moving ship failed to ruin this shot, taken in an area known for hosting some of the strongest auroras
13/15
Towering Ice by Virgil Reglioni, shot in Scoresby Sund, East Greenland. The full moon and a moving ship failed to ruin this shot, taken in an area known for hosting some of the strongest auroras
Nordic Quetzal by Luis Solano Pochet, shot in Dyrhólaey, Iceland. A bright burst of color seems to emanate from an eerie red light in the sky
14/15
Nordic Quetzal by Luis Solano Pochet, shot in Dyrhólaey, Iceland. A bright burst of color seems to emanate from an eerie red light in the sky
Elves’ House by Asier López Castro, snapped in Stokknes, Iceland. Short exposure times helped capture the detail in the aurora, while different settings were used to capture detail in the sand and snow of the ground
15/15
Elves’ House by Asier López Castro, snapped in Stokknes, Iceland. Short exposure times helped capture the detail in the aurora, while different settings were used to capture detail in the sand and snow of the ground
View gallery - 15 images

Auroras are among the most mesmerizing natural phenomena you can experience, so it’s not surprising they’re a favorite subject for photographers everywhere. To celebrate the art of aurora imagery, travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has now published the fifth edition of its annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection.

When charged particles from the Sun trigger disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere, it sends a cascade of electrons and protons raining into the upper atmosphere. The end result is stunning patterns of swirling colors and dancing lights at high latitudes that are irresistible to photographers.

Every December, Capture the Atlas publishes its Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection, which features 25 of the best aurora photos (including some of the Southern variety, despite the name), as curated by editor Dan Zafra. This year’s crop includes the works of 25 photographers from 13 different nationalities, snapping auroras in locations in the United States, Canada, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Russia, Greenland and New Zealand.

The photos are considered not just on the quality of the shot, but the story behind it and how much it might inspire others to pick up their cameras and head out for themselves. With increased solar activity boosting the intensity of auroras, this year’s compilation was tougher than ever to put together, said Zafra.

Inception by Giulio Cobianchi, shot in the Lofoten Islands, Norway. The Milky Way galaxy and a pair of auroras arc across the sky, punctuated by a shooting star
Inception by Giulio Cobianchi, shot in the Lofoten Islands, Norway. The Milky Way galaxy and a pair of auroras arc across the sky, punctuated by a shooting star

Among the highlights is Inception by Giulio Cobianchi. Shot in the Lofoten Islands, Norway, the stunning image captures not just a pair of aurora arcs but the subject of Capture the Atlas’s other annual photography competition, the Milky Way. Not to be upstaged, the Earth puts on an impressive show too, with rugged mountains opening into a bay fringed with city lights, and a lone lighted figure standing center frame, taking it all in. A shooting star between the two arcs is the cherry on top.

Check out a selection of the best images in our gallery, or revisit some of the stunning shots from last year's collection.

Source: Capture the Atlas

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

PhotographyauroraPhotographyPhotoImages
No comments
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!