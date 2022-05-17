© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Our majestic Milky Way stars in annual astrophotography competition

By Michael Irving
May 17, 2022
Our majestic Milky Way stars i...
The Rocks. The bright galaxy sets over ancient sea stacks and exposed reefs at Motukiekie, along the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand
The Rocks. The bright galaxy sets over ancient sea stacks and exposed reefs at Motukiekie, along the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand
View 15 Images
The Rocks. The bright galaxy sets over ancient sea stacks and exposed reefs at Motukiekie, along the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand
1/15
The Rocks. The bright galaxy sets over ancient sea stacks and exposed reefs at Motukiekie, along the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand
Mt. Fuji and the Milky Way over Lake Kawaguchi. The Milky Way is mirrored in the lights of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, at the foot of Mt. Fuji
2/15
Mt. Fuji and the Milky Way over Lake Kawaguchi. The Milky Way is mirrored in the lights of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, at the foot of Mt. Fuji
House of Lavender. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field in France, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center
3/15
House of Lavender. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field in France, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center
Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle. Taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower
4/15
Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle. Taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower
Secret. The Milky Way contrasts against a canvas of petroglyphs carved into rock millennia ago by Native Americans, in the California Sierra Nevada mountains
5/15
Secret. The Milky Way contrasts against a canvas of petroglyphs carved into rock millennia ago by Native Americans, in the California Sierra Nevada mountains
The Milky Way Arching Over The Pinnacles Desert. Limestone monoliths stretch into the heavens from the outback of Western Australia
6/15
The Milky Way Arching Over The Pinnacles Desert. Limestone monoliths stretch into the heavens from the outback of Western Australia
Ice Age. At an altitude of 5,000 m (16,600 ft), the frozen lake Pumoungcuo in Tibet complements the cool blue of the stars
7/15
Ice Age. At an altitude of 5,000 m (16,600 ft), the frozen lake Pumoungcuo in Tibet complements the cool blue of the stars
Galactic Kiwi. The Milky Way sets over Mount Taranaki, New Zealand, while stray shooting stars whiz overhead
8/15
Galactic Kiwi. The Milky Way sets over Mount Taranaki, New Zealand, while stray shooting stars whiz overhead
Path To The Past. The galactic core stretches above a 15th-century castle in Extremadura, Spain
9/15
Path To The Past. The galactic core stretches above a 15th-century castle in Extremadura, Spain
Lightning The Milky Way. A lighted figure stands among the wind-eroded rock formations of Dahaido Desert, Xinjiang, China
10/15
Lightning The Milky Way. A lighted figure stands among the wind-eroded rock formations of Dahaido Desert, Xinjiang, China
Milky Way Arch In The Morning Hours Of Spring. Taken at around 4 am on La Palma Island in Spain, this stunning shot showcases the pinkish colors of the arching galaxy, as well as the green airglow and yellow light from a neighboring island
11/15
Milky Way Arch In The Morning Hours Of Spring. Taken at around 4 am on La Palma Island in Spain, this stunning shot showcases the pinkish colors of the arching galaxy, as well as the green airglow and yellow light from a neighboring island
Starlit Needle. The Milky Way's stars shine bright enough to cast visible shadows on the ground, in the badlands of Utah, USA
12/15
Starlit Needle. The Milky Way's stars shine bright enough to cast visible shadows on the ground, in the badlands of Utah, USA
Winter Sky Over The Mountains. This image was shot with a H-alpha filter to peer through the dust of the Milky Way and reveal features invisible to the optical light spectrum, such as the nebulae (seen as red clouds)
13/15
Winter Sky Over The Mountains. This image was shot with a H-alpha filter to peer through the dust of the Milky Way and reveal features invisible to the optical light spectrum, such as the nebulae (seen as red clouds)
The Salt Road. A lone figure sits atop a hill in the Atacama Desert, Chile, below the Milky Way and above a winding track of salt
14/15
The Salt Road. A lone figure sits atop a hill in the Atacama Desert, Chile, below the Milky Way and above a winding track of salt
Egyptian Nights. The Milky Way peeks through a rock formation in Egypt's White Desert
15/15
Egyptian Nights. The Milky Way peeks through a rock formation in Egypt's White Desert
View gallery - 15 images

The Milky Way is one of the night sky’s most majestic subjects for photography, so it's no wonder travel blog Capture the Atlas holds an annual competition to highlight it. The 25 winning shots of this year’s Milky Way Photographer of the Year have now been unveiled.

Earth is located about 26,000 light-years from the center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way. From our suburban viewpoint in a nondescript spiral arm, the core resembles a glowing mass of stars, partly obscured by a cosmic cloud of dust and gas that seems to arc across the night sky. Pair that with a beautiful Earthly landscape and you’ve got the makings of a gorgeous photo.

Capture the Atlas’s annual photo competition is designed to celebrate the art of Milky Way photography. The judges consider not just the quality of the image itself, but the story behind the shot and how effective it is in inspiring other would-be astrophotographers to grab a camera, head somewhere dark and quiet and try their own luck.

This year’s winners were snapped by 25 photographers from 14 different nationalities, and feature landscapes from 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Argentina, Chile, Egypt, France, Spain, Slovenia and Slovakia.

House of Lavender. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field in France, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center
House of Lavender. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field in France, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center

Among this year’s highlights are House of Lavender, shot by Benjamin Barakat in France. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center.

In Uroš Fink’s Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle, taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower.

Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle. Taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower
Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle. Taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower

Explore more of the highlights in our gallery, and head on over to Capture the Atlas for the full list of winners. If you’re still looking for more astrophotography, check out winners from previous year’s competitions, or the blog’s other annual traditionaurora photography.

Source: Capture the Atlas

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographyPhotographicPhotographersGalaxyAstronomyAstrophotographyGalleryImages
No comments
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!