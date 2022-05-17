Our majestic Milky Way stars in annual astrophotography competition

The Milky Way is one of the night sky’s most majestic subjects for photography, so it's no wonder travel blog Capture the Atlas holds an annual competition to highlight it. The 25 winning shots of this year’s Milky Way Photographer of the Year have now been unveiled.

Earth is located about 26,000 light-years from the center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way. From our suburban viewpoint in a nondescript spiral arm, the core resembles a glowing mass of stars, partly obscured by a cosmic cloud of dust and gas that seems to arc across the night sky. Pair that with a beautiful Earthly landscape and you’ve got the makings of a gorgeous photo.

Capture the Atlas’s annual photo competition is designed to celebrate the art of Milky Way photography. The judges consider not just the quality of the image itself, but the story behind the shot and how effective it is in inspiring other would-be astrophotographers to grab a camera, head somewhere dark and quiet and try their own luck.

This year’s winners were snapped by 25 photographers from 14 different nationalities, and feature landscapes from 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Argentina, Chile, Egypt, France, Spain, Slovenia and Slovakia.

House of Lavender. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field in France, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center Benjamin Barakat

Among this year’s highlights are House of Lavender, shot by Benjamin Barakat in France. A pink-toned Milky Way looms over a lavender field, with natural lines guiding the eye towards a lonely cabin in the center.

In Uroš Fink’s Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle, taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower.

Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle. Taken among the Julian Alps in Slovenia, the detail of the Milky Way is adorned with a sprinkle of light from a meteor shower Uroš Fink

Explore more of the highlights in our gallery, and head on over to Capture the Atlas for the full list of winners. If you’re still looking for more astrophotography, check out winners from previous year’s competitions, or the blog’s other annual tradition – aurora photography.

Source: Capture the Atlas