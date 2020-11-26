© 2020 New Atlas
Travel back in time with the best historic photography of the year

By Rich Haridy
November 25, 2020
Shortlisted. Poulnabrone Dolmen, Ireland
Overall Winner. The Brighton Palace Pier
Overall Winner. The Brighton Palace Pier
Winner, Historic England. St Michael's Church, Burrow Mump, Somerset
Winner, Historic England. St Michael's Church, Burrow Mump, Somerset
Winner, Where History Happened. Palmyra, Syria
Winner, Where History Happened. Palmyra, Syria
Shortlisted. A wreck on the shore of Loch Linnie
Shortlisted. A wreck on the shore of Loch Linnie
Shortlisted. Skydiving over the Great Pyramids of Giza
Shortlisted. Skydiving over the Great Pyramids of Giza
Shortlisted. This semi-abandoned power station located in Hungary is a true gem among industrial locations and was once Europe’s most advanced power station. The control room itself has been abandoned for quite some time.
Shortlisted. This semi-abandoned power station located in Hungary is a true gem among industrial locations and was once Europe’s most advanced power station. The control room itself has been abandoned for quite some time.
Shortlisted. Opened in 1873 and once regarded as one of the largest Mental Asylums in Europe, Whittingham was home for around 3500 patients
Shortlisted. Opened in 1873 and once regarded as one of the largest Mental Asylums in Europe, Whittingham was home for around 3500 patients
Shortlisted. The roads of Pompeii have these deep groves, worn by carts as they went along the streets of the busy town
Shortlisted. The roads of Pompeii have these deep groves, worn by carts as they went along the streets of the busy town
Shortlisted. Poulnabrone Dolmen, Ireland
Shortlisted. Poulnabrone Dolmen, Ireland
Shortlisted. Badbury Rings is one of several large hillforts constructed in the first century BC by the Durotriges tribe. No-one knows for sure why these Iron Age traders felt the need to erect such formidable defences
Shortlisted. Badbury Rings is one of several large hillforts constructed in the first century BC by the Durotriges tribe. No-one knows for sure why these Iron Age traders felt the need to erect such formidable defences
Shortlisted. Whitby West Pier
Shortlisted. Whitby West Pier
Shortlisted. Ladybower Plugs
Shortlisted. Ladybower Plugs
Shortlisted. Dovercourt Lighthouse. Pairs of lighthouses have been built over recent centuries as leading lights, to help guide vessels into Harwich. They were decommissioned ( due to shifting of the channel) in 1917
Shortlisted. Dovercourt Lighthouse. Pairs of lighthouses have been built over recent centuries as leading lights, to help guide vessels into Harwich. They were decommissioned ( due to shifting of the channel) in 1917
Shortlisted. This is a shot of an old tin mine on Dartmoor known as ‘Wheal Betsy'
Shortlisted. This is a shot of an old tin mine on Dartmoor known as ‘Wheal Betsy'
Shortlisted. Taj Mahal, Agra, India
Shortlisted. Taj Mahal, Agra, India
Shortlisted. In 1887, off the coast of Nagasaki, Mitsubishi acquired this small island that sat on top of a coal seam. Over subsequent decades, it would grow into an offshore metropolis with, at it's peak, a community of over 5,000. Then, in 1974, when the coal seam was almost exhausted, the mine was closed and the people left
Shortlisted. In 1887, off the coast of Nagasaki, Mitsubishi acquired this small island that sat on top of a coal seam. Over subsequent decades, it would grow into an offshore metropolis with, at it's peak, a community of over 5,000. Then, in 1974, when the coal seam was almost exhausted, the mine was closed and the people left
Shortlisted. In 1995, the eruption of the Soufrière Hills volcano on the small Caribbean nation of Montserrat led to vast swathes of the island being abandoned. St Anthony's Church has been crumbling ever since and is being gradually reclaimed by the island's tropical flora
Shortlisted. In 1995, the eruption of the Soufrière Hills volcano on the small Caribbean nation of Montserrat led to vast swathes of the island being abandoned. St Anthony's Church has been crumbling ever since and is being gradually reclaimed by the island's tropical flora
Shortlisted. A WW2 Wreck, the SS Denham
Shortlisted. A WW2 Wreck, the SS Denham
Shortlisted. The largest monument in the Callanish group on the island of Lewis in the Scottish Outer Hebrides has a central stone circle. Built around 2700BC the site is steeped in mystery
Shortlisted. The largest monument in the Callanish group on the island of Lewis in the Scottish Outer Hebrides has a central stone circle. Built around 2700BC the site is steeped in mystery
Shortlisted. St. Basil's Cathedral, Red Square, Moscow. The construction of the cathedral was carried out from 1555 to 1561
Shortlisted. St. Basil's Cathedral, Red Square, Moscow. The construction of the cathedral was carried out from 1555 to 1561
Shortlisted. Shot taken from a helicopter of Red Sands Maunsell forts. The Maunsell naval forts were built in the Thames estuary and operated by the Royal Navy, to deter and report German air raids during the second world war
Shortlisted. Shot taken from a helicopter of Red Sands Maunsell forts. The Maunsell naval forts were built in the Thames estuary and operated by the Royal Navy, to deter and report German air raids during the second world war
Shortlisted. The SS Turkia was lost in May of 1941 in the Gulf of Suez. Since the Strait of Gibraltar was blocked due to the Second World War, the British ships had to take the long route through South Africa to the southern Red Sea
Shortlisted. The SS Turkia was lost in May of 1941 in the Gulf of Suez. Since the Strait of Gibraltar was blocked due to the Second World War, the British ships had to take the long route through South Africa to the southern Red Sea
Shortlisted. The Citadel of Alessandria was built by Carlo Emanuele III King of Sardinia in 1732 and terminated by Napoleon in 1808. With its 74 hectares it represents one of the greatest examples of eighteenth-century fortification with bastions in Europe and one of the few that still exists today
Shortlisted. The Citadel of Alessandria was built by Carlo Emanuele III King of Sardinia in 1732 and terminated by Napoleon in 1808. With its 74 hectares it represents one of the greatest examples of eighteenth-century fortification with bastions in Europe and one of the few that still exists today
Shortlisted. This is the interior of Ripon Cathedral and was built between the 13th and 16th centuries
Shortlisted. This is the interior of Ripon Cathedral and was built between the 13th and 16th centuries
Shortlisted. Hadleigh Castle ruins. This was once an important economic and defensive role castle build during the reign of Henry III
Shortlisted. Hadleigh Castle ruins. This was once an important economic and defensive role castle build during the reign of Henry III
An evocative shot of the century-old Brighton Palace Pier has won this year’s Historic Photographer of the Year Awards. In its fourth year, this unique contest offers a deeply compelling journey through some of the most picturesque historic sites around the world.

“Historic Photographer of the Year shines a light on the fascinating beauty of the world’s historical sites,” explains judge and historian Dan Snow. “These cultural monuments stand as testament to the incredible stories that took place all around us.”

Shortlisted. Skydiving over the Great Pyramids of Giza
Shortlisted. Skydiving over the Great Pyramids of Giza

Recognizing the impact of the global pandemic on our ability to travel, this year the contest called on photographers to dig into their archives and submit their best shots from prior years. Snow says this novel submission suggestion led to an astonishingly diverse collection of entries.

“The call for photographers to comb through their archives saw everything from abandoned urban landscapes and utterly transporting shots of the world's greatest cultural locations to Arthurian captures of historical wonders cloaked in other-worldly mists,” says Snow.

Overall Winner. The Brighton Palace Pier
Overall Winner. The Brighton Palace Pier

The top prize this year went to UK-based seascape photographer Michael Marsh for a wonderful shot of the beloved Brighton Palace Pier. The pier opened in 1899 and, while the entertainment venues it holds may have changed over the years, it still attracts millions of visitors each year.

“This submission was genuinely outstanding and truly captured the faded splendor of the pier, and the rusting catafalque beneath,” says judge Dan Korn, from Sky History. “The beautiful framing, turbulent seas and storm clouds gathering made for an entry that was a well-deserved overall winner in an absolutely wonderful range of entries this year.”

The contest incorporated two special sub-categories this year: Historic England and Where History Happened. Winning the Historic England category is a gorgeous drone shot from Adam Burton capturing the medieval St Michael’s Church sitting atop a hill called Burrow Mump in the English county of Somerset.

Winner, Where History Happened. Palmyra, Syria
Winner, Where History Happened. Palmyra, Syria

The Where History Happened category focuses on locations that hosted important moments, and Martin Chamberlain’s shot of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra took the top prize. Rich with over 2,000 years of history, the city was mostly abandoned in the early 20th century and Chamberlain’s poignant image offers a look at Palmyra before large parts were destroyed in the recent Syrian civil war.

Other highlights from this extraordinary photo contest include a stunningly unique perspective on the Giza pyramids, a desolate abandoned mining settlement off the coast of Japan, and a fascinating perspective on the infamous ancient city of Pompeii.

Take a look through our gallery at most highlights from this year’s impressive contest, and check out the 2019 and 2018 highlights in our previous coverage.

Source: Historical Photographer of the Year

