Canon targets vloggers on a budget with its compact R50 V mirrorless

Canon's latest mirrorless camera prioritizes the needs of content creators with features and design details that make it easier to creatively shoot video solo – without breaking the bank.

The EOS R50 V is as compact as a lot of other popular crop-sensor mirrorless cameras out there, and supports more than 50 RF/RF-S lenses available today. It's equipped with a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, paired with Canon's Digic X processor, and the company's Dual Pixel Autofocus II system for tracking various subjects, as well as face and eye detection.

You'll immediately notice it has a Record button on the front, so you can quickly start shooting once you're in the frame. There's also a tripod mount on the side of the grip, so you can set it up to shoot vertical video without the added bulk of a cage.

The R50 V automatically detects its orientation, and displays shooting info accordingly on its 3-inch articulating touchscreen. It even has a light on the corner of the body to let you know it's recording (most cameras only have this on the rear screen).

The R50 V gets a tripod mount on the side for easy vertical video setup Canon

This model does 4K full-width footage at 23.98 fps and 29.97 fps, 4K crop recording at 59.94 fps, and Full HD recording at up to119.8 fps – all suited for broadcasting. It also supports C-Log3 capture and 10-bit 4:2:2 recording for folks who want to tune colors in post-production.

A dedicated video focus mode dial lets you switch to a close-up mode for shooting products for online storefronts, and a new Slow & Fast mode is available for shooting dramatic action footage and timelapse sequences.

There are seven video focus modes within reach on this dial, along with quick access to live streaming functionality Canon

You can continuously shoot up to 2 hours of content. For more immediate sharing, the R50 V can live stream directly via companion mobile apps, function as a webcam over USB UVC/UAC, and stream output footage via HDMI.

With this feature set, Canon's going up against Sony's similarly specced US$1,000 Alpha ZV-E10 II. However, the R50 V comes in at a far lower price of $650 for just the body; another $200 will net you the new RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens when purchased together. That's not a bad way to start your TikTok career.

That big Record button on the front will come in handy when you're vlogging solo and need to start shooting yourself in the frame Canon

