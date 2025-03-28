Canon targets vloggers on a budget with its compact R50 V mirrorless
Canon's latest mirrorless camera prioritizes the needs of content creators with features and design details that make it easier to creatively shoot video solo – without breaking the bank.
The EOS R50 V is as compact as a lot of other popular crop-sensor mirrorless cameras out there, and supports more than 50 RF/RF-S lenses available today. It's equipped with a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, paired with Canon's Digic X processor, and the company's Dual Pixel Autofocus II system for tracking various subjects, as well as face and eye detection.
You'll immediately notice it has a Record button on the front, so you can quickly start shooting once you're in the frame. There's also a tripod mount on the side of the grip, so you can set it up to shoot vertical video without the added bulk of a cage.
The R50 V automatically detects its orientation, and displays shooting info accordingly on its 3-inch articulating touchscreen. It even has a light on the corner of the body to let you know it's recording (most cameras only have this on the rear screen).
This model does 4K full-width footage at 23.98 fps and 29.97 fps, 4K crop recording at 59.94 fps, and Full HD recording at up to119.8 fps – all suited for broadcasting. It also supports C-Log3 capture and 10-bit 4:2:2 recording for folks who want to tune colors in post-production.
A dedicated video focus mode dial lets you switch to a close-up mode for shooting products for online storefronts, and a new Slow & Fast mode is available for shooting dramatic action footage and timelapse sequences.
You can continuously shoot up to 2 hours of content. For more immediate sharing, the R50 V can live stream directly via companion mobile apps, function as a webcam over USB UVC/UAC, and stream output footage via HDMI.
With this feature set, Canon's going up against Sony's similarly specced US$1,000 Alpha ZV-E10 II. However, the R50 V comes in at a far lower price of $650 for just the body; another $200 will net you the new RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens when purchased together. That's not a bad way to start your TikTok career.
Find the R50 V over on Canon's site.
Source: Canon
