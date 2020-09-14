© 2020 New Atlas
Nature has appointed a spokesturtle: The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

By Loz Blain
September 14, 2020
View 24 Images
"Tern Tuning its Wings" – or filing its nails
2/24
"Tern Tuning its Wings" – or filing its nails
"The Race"
3/24
"The Race"
"Abracadabra"
4/24
"Abracadabra"
"Fun For All Ages"
5/24
"Fun For All Ages"
"It's A Mocking Bird!"
6/24
"It's A Mocking Bird!"
"Lamentation"
7/24
"Lamentation"
"Social distance, please!"
8/24
"Social distance, please!"
"Monkey Business"
9/24
"Monkey Business"
"It's the last day of school holidays"
10/24
"It's the last day of school holidays"
"Socially Uninhibited"
11/24
"Socially Uninhibited"
"I had to stay late at work"
12/24
"I had to stay late at work"
"Seriously, would you share some?"
13/24
"Seriously, would you share some?"
"O sole mio"
14/24
"O sole mio"
"Just Chillin'"
15/24
"Just Chillin'"
"Covid Hair!"
16/24
"Covid Hair!"
"Doggo"
17/24
"Doggo"
"I could puke"
18/24
"I could puke"
"Crashing into the Picture"
19/24
"Crashing into the Picture"
"Spreading the Wildlife Gossip"
20/24
"Spreading the Wildlife Gossip"
"Surprise Smiles"
21/24
"Surprise Smiles"
"Almost Time to Get Up"
22/24
"Almost Time to Get Up"
"No Penguins Under Here"
23/24
"No Penguins Under Here"
"Like Mother, Like Daughter"
24/24
"Like Mother, Like Daughter"
Lighting, composition, exposure, technique ... None of it matters if your photo can't tell a story and convey emotion – and the finalists from the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards each tell a thousand words, and hopefully give you a grin!

The team behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography awards set this contest up five years ago after seeing a need for a photo contest that was "light hearted, upbeat, possibly unpretentious and mainly about wildlife doing funny things." They see these highly memeable images as a potential gateway drug to conservationism.

The contest offers a grand prize of a Nikon Z6 camera kit and a photography safari to Kenya, as well as camera bags from the Think Tank range for winners in the following categories: Creatures of the Land, Creatures in the Air, Junior shooters, Amazing Internet Portfolio, Underwater and Video Clips. There's also a People's Choice award, so go vote if you're into that sort of thing!

"Fun For All Ages"
"Fun For All Ages"

If any of the shots in the gallery get your imagination going, feel free to give us any caption ideas in the comments below. Otherwise we hope it gives you a smile!

Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
