© 2026 New Atlas
Photography

Nature has appointed a spokesturtle: The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

By Loz Blain
September 14, 2020
Nature has appointed a spokesturtle
Nature has appointed a spokesturtle
Mark Fitzpatrick
"Tern Tuning its Wings" – or filing its nails
Daniele Dermo
"The Race"
Yevhen Samuchenko
"Abracadabra"
Vicki Jauron
"Fun For All Ages"
Thomas Vijayan
"It's A Mocking Bird!"
Sally Lloyd Jones
"Lamentation"
Jacques Poulard
"Social distance, please!"
Petr Sochman
"Monkey Business"
Megan Lorenz
"It's the last day of school holidays"
Max Teo
"Socially Uninhibited"
Martin Grace
"I had to stay late at work"
Luis Burgueno
"Seriously, would you share some?"
Krisztina Scheeff
"O sole mio"
Roland Kranitz
"Just Chillin'"
Jill Neff
"Covid Hair!"
Gail Bisson
"Doggo"
Esa Ringbom
"I could puke"
Christina Holfelder
"Crashing into the Picture"
Brigitte Alcalay Marcon
"Spreading the Wildlife Gossip"
Bernhard Esterer
"Surprise Smiles"
Asaf Sereth
"Almost Time to Get Up"
Charlie Davidson
"No Penguins Under Here"
Pearl Kasparian
"Like Mother, Like Daughter"
Jagdeep Rajput
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020
Nature has appointed a spokesturtle
1/24
Nature has appointed a spokesturtle
"Tern Tuning its Wings" – or filing its nails
2/24
"Tern Tuning its Wings" – or filing its nails
"The Race"
3/24
"The Race"
"Abracadabra"
4/24
"Abracadabra"
"Fun For All Ages"
5/24
"Fun For All Ages"
"It's A Mocking Bird!"
6/24
"It's A Mocking Bird!"
"Lamentation"
7/24
"Lamentation"
"Social distance, please!"
8/24
"Social distance, please!"
"Monkey Business"
9/24
"Monkey Business"
"It's the last day of school holidays"
10/24
"It's the last day of school holidays"
"Socially Uninhibited"
11/24
"Socially Uninhibited"
"I had to stay late at work"
12/24
"I had to stay late at work"
"Seriously, would you share some?"
13/24
"Seriously, would you share some?"
"O sole mio"
14/24
"O sole mio"
"Just Chillin'"
15/24
"Just Chillin'"
"Covid Hair!"
16/24
"Covid Hair!"
"Doggo"
17/24
"Doggo"
"I could puke"
18/24
"I could puke"
"Crashing into the Picture"
19/24
"Crashing into the Picture"
"Spreading the Wildlife Gossip"
20/24
"Spreading the Wildlife Gossip"
"Surprise Smiles"
21/24
"Surprise Smiles"
"Almost Time to Get Up"
22/24
"Almost Time to Get Up"
"No Penguins Under Here"
23/24
"No Penguins Under Here"
"Like Mother, Like Daughter"
24/24
"Like Mother, Like Daughter"
View gallery - 24 images

Lighting, composition, exposure, technique ... None of it matters if your photo can't tell a story and convey emotion – and the finalists from the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards each tell a thousand words, and hopefully give you a grin!

The team behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography awards set this contest up five years ago after seeing a need for a photo contest that was "light hearted, upbeat, possibly unpretentious and mainly about wildlife doing funny things." They see these highly memeable images as a potential gateway drug to conservationism.

The contest offers a grand prize of a Nikon Z6 camera kit and a photography safari to Kenya, as well as camera bags from the Think Tank range for winners in the following categories: Creatures of the Land, Creatures in the Air, Junior shooters, Amazing Internet Portfolio, Underwater and Video Clips. There's also a People's Choice award, so go vote if you're into that sort of thing!

"Fun For All Ages"
"Fun For All Ages"

If any of the shots in the gallery get your imagination going, feel free to give us any caption ideas in the comments below. Otherwise we hope it gives you a smile!

Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

View gallery - 24 images

Tags

PhotographyAwardsPhotographyAnimals
3 comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz leads the Gizmag, New Atlas and Refractor teams as Managing Director, after nearly two decades as one of our most versatile writers. He's also proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer. A graduate in Psychology, former business analyst and touring musician, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on clean energy, AI, humanoid robotics, decarbonization, next-gen aircraft, and the odd bit of music, motorcycles and automotive.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The PocketTrio’s pure-white, Y2K-inspired styling is pitched as both an everyday shooter and a fashion accessory
Photography
Pint-sized 4K touch camera puts a trio of lenses in your pocket
The PocketTrio is a pocket-sized camera currently on Kickstarter, pairing triple-lens optics with 4K video, 64-MP stills, and a smartphone-style touchscreen, all aimed at Gen Z creators riding the point-and-shoot revival.
The AulGo is in the running for cutest action cam on the market
Photography
$200 action camera shoots 4K and doubles as a dashcam
This new 4K action cam we've just spotted promises ease of use and crisp footage in an awfully compact package. The AulGo has got the essentials covered, while being small enough to carry along to capture any outdoor activity you can think of.
Relationships in Nature winner: "Giant Cuttlefish in Breeding Battle"
Photography
Tiny turtles to cuttlefish combat: 2026 photo winners revealed
It's that time of the year again – when nature photo competition winners are announced and we get to look at some amazing images that remind us that the world is made up of more than AI slop. For now, anyway.
Animal Behaviour: "Strutting Tern" (Lord Howe Island, NSW), by Georgina Steytler
Photography
Gallery: Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year finalists
Charged with sorting through 2,129 images from more than 500 people, judges have named their shortlist of 100 pictures vying for prizes in the 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (AGNPOTY) competition. Here are our favorites.
The Sony RX10 V pairs a fixed 24-600mm equivalent ZEISS zoom with a body and control layout borrowed from Sony's Alpha mirrorless cameras
Photography
Sony makes us wait 9 years for new superzoom bridge camera
Sony's RX10 V ends a nine-year wait for a new all-in-one superzoom, keeping the 24-600mm Zeiss lens while adding Alpha-grade subject recognition, 30-fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and a much bigger battery.
The Yashica Funtastic Keychain Camera’s flip-up screen lets users frame selfies and quick videos, rather than relying entirely on guesswork
Photography
Tiny retro camera puts flip-screen lo-fi selfies on your keychain
Yashica’s Funtastic Keychain Camera brings lo-fi photography into your everyday carry universe, with a flip-up selfie screen, 1-MP sensor, microSD storage, collectible designs, and a sub-US$30 price for intentionally imperfect snaps.
3 comments
Ferdi Louw
7 "Counting to 10 and then I'm coming!" 11 "The pains of aging" 13 Inequality is rampant in nature. 19 "Incoming!" photo bomb
vrpratt
1 Mock me, mock my kind. Mock you! 2. What a pretty feather. Should bring a pretty penny. 5 A sit-in of two tails. 6. Go fish! 8 My own kid denying climate change? 9 I think you've found the splinter. 12 Brother can you spare a fish? 14 Dear Lord, why did you have to let cats on the ark? 16 You didn't have to yell. 17 Advanced caber training. 19 Hi, Mom! 20 We attack at dusk. Pass it on 22 Oh dear, what would Winnie the Pooh do? 23 I don't see ... oh there it is.
GuyV
1. Do I look like plastic? 3. Hairy bikers. 5.Climbing up the social ladder. 6. No hands OK? 7.This summer's heat... 8.Talk to the hand. 9. Speechless. 10. Mom, please don't. 13. Don't you know overfishing is a problem? 14. Allergy. 15. Don't take my picture now please! 17. Bearly visible. 18. Never again spaghetti! 22. I said pull! 24. Morning yoga.