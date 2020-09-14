Nature has appointed a spokesturtle: The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Lighting, composition, exposure, technique ... None of it matters if your photo can't tell a story and convey emotion – and the finalists from the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards each tell a thousand words, and hopefully give you a grin!

The team behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography awards set this contest up five years ago after seeing a need for a photo contest that was "light hearted, upbeat, possibly unpretentious and mainly about wildlife doing funny things." They see these highly memeable images as a potential gateway drug to conservationism.

The contest offers a grand prize of a Nikon Z6 camera kit and a photography safari to Kenya, as well as camera bags from the Think Tank range for winners in the following categories: Creatures of the Land, Creatures in the Air, Junior shooters, Amazing Internet Portfolio, Underwater and Video Clips. There's also a People's Choice award, so go vote if you're into that sort of thing!

"Fun For All Ages" Thomas Vijayan

If any of the shots in the gallery get your imagination going, feel free to give us any caption ideas in the comments below. Otherwise we hope it gives you a smile!

Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

