Don't be alarmed, it's just 2021's Comedy Wildlife Photo finalists

By Loz Blain
September 04, 2021
"Ninja Prairie Dog!" (Bald eagle, Hygiene, CO)
View 17 Images
1/17
"I guess summer's over" (Pigeon, Oban Argyll, Scotland)
2/17
"Shhhh! I'm so hungover it hurts." (Burrowing owl, San Bernardino county, California)
3/17
"Directing penguin" (Gentoo penguin, Falkland Islands)
4/17
"Peekaboo!" (Gosling, Lee Valley Park, London)
5/17
"See who jumps high" (Mudskippers, Tainan, Taiwan)
6/17
"The magnificent and graceful bald eagle" (Bald eagle, South West Florida, USA)
7/17
"Shaking Off 2020" (Brown pelican, Southern Louisiana, USA)
8/17
"The Green Stylist" (Indian chameleon, Western Ghats, India)
9/17
"Chinese whispers" (Raccoons, Kassel, Germany)
10/17
"We're Too Sexy For This Beach" (Gentoo Penguins, East Falkland, Falkland Islands)
11/17
"Ouch!" (Golden Silk Monkey, Yunnan, China)
12/17
"Quarantine Life" (Raccoon / Procyon lotor, Southwestern Ontario, Canada)
13/17
"Missed" (Grey Kangaroo, Perth, Western Australia)
14/17
"Welcome to Nature!" (Red Damselfly/pyrrhosomanymphula, Gothenburg, Sweden)
15/17
"Peek-a-boo" (Brown Bear, Hargita Mountains, Romania)
16/17
"Draw me like one of your French Bears" (Kodiak Brown Bear, Kodiak, Alaska, USA)
17/17
View gallery - 17 images

We're big fans of the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards – it's a good-hearted organization focused on conservation, and the images always give us a grin. It's often a slightly guilty grin – some of the animals in question might not exactly share our mirth about the situations they're captured in here.

Indeed, the humor here is blatantly anthropomorphic. And it does raise the question: I wonder what kind of human moments animals might relate to in a similar way? They must think we're weird as hell.

In 2021, more than 7,000 entries came in from all over the world. The judges have whittled these down to 42 finalists, with the winners set to be announced on October 22.

The overall winner will be taking a one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian camps in the Masai Mara, Kenya, along with a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Ten percent of all net revenues are going to the Save Wild Orangutans charity doing conservation work in Borneo.

Voting is open now on the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award, with all voters getting a chance to win an iPad for the cost of your email address and a newsletter signup.

We've chosen 17 of our favorites from the final 42, jump into the gallery and enjoy. We'd love to hear your caption suggestions in the comments below.

Source: 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

View gallery - 17 images

