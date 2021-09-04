Don't be alarmed, it's just 2021's Comedy Wildlife Photo finalists

We're big fans of the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards – it's a good-hearted organization focused on conservation, and the images always give us a grin. It's often a slightly guilty grin – some of the animals in question might not exactly share our mirth about the situations they're captured in here.

Indeed, the humor here is blatantly anthropomorphic. And it does raise the question: I wonder what kind of human moments animals might relate to in a similar way? They must think we're weird as hell.

"I guess summer's over" (Pigeon, Oban Argyll, Scotland) © John Speirs / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

In 2021, more than 7,000 entries came in from all over the world. The judges have whittled these down to 42 finalists, with the winners set to be announced on October 22.

The overall winner will be taking a one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian camps in the Masai Mara, Kenya, along with a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Ten percent of all net revenues are going to the Save Wild Orangutans charity doing conservation work in Borneo.

Voting is open now on the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award, with all voters getting a chance to win an iPad for the cost of your email address and a newsletter signup.

"Peek-a-boo" (Brown Bear, Hargita Mountains, Romania) © Pal Marchhart / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

We've chosen 17 of our favorites from the final 42, jump into the gallery and enjoy. We'd love to hear your caption suggestions in the comments below.

Source: 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards