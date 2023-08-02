© 2023 New Atlas
Photography

DJI treats latest adventure video camera to larger image sensor

By Paul Ridden
August 02, 2023
DJI treats latest adventure video camera to larger image sensor
The Osmo Action 4 adventure camera comes with a larger image sensor than its predecessor, as well as the GoPro Hero 11
The Osmo Action 4 adventure camera comes with a larger image sensor than its predecessor, as well as the GoPro Hero 11
View 6 Images
The Osmo Action 4 adventure camera comes with a larger image sensor than its predecessor, as well as the GoPro Hero 11
1/6
The Osmo Action 4 adventure camera comes with a larger image sensor than its predecessor, as well as the GoPro Hero 11
The Osmo Action 4 can dive to 18 meters without an waterproof case, or 60 meters with
2/6
The Osmo Action 4 can dive to 18 meters without an waterproof case, or 60 meters with
The Osmo Action 4 doesn't improve on video capabilities compared to its predecessor, topping out at 4K/120fps
3/6
The Osmo Action 4 doesn't improve on video capabilities compared to its predecessor, topping out at 4K/120fps
The Osmo Action 4 offers improved low-light performance, and is waterproof to a depth of 18 meters
4/6
The Osmo Action 4 offers improved low-light performance, and is waterproof to a depth of 18 meters
The Osmo Action 4 benefits from a quick-release magnetic mount system for easy attachment to accessories
5/6
The Osmo Action 4 benefits from a quick-release magnetic mount system for easy attachment to accessories
The Osmo Action 4 adventure camera comes with dual touchscreens
6/6
The Osmo Action 4 adventure camera comes with dual touchscreens
View gallery - 6 images

It's been less than a year since the launch of the Osmo Action 3 actioncam, but DJI is ready to rock its successor. The Osmo Action 4 boasts a larger image sensor plus improved low-light and dynamic-range performance.

DJI's latest actioncam is a somewhat modest upgrade to the previous model, starting with a 1/1.3-inch-type sensor that represents quite a bump up from the 1/1.7-inch-type sensor in the Osmo Action 3, while also eclipsing the latest GoPro.

The video chops through the F2.8 aperture, ultra-wide lens still top out at 4K UHD at 120 frames per second, though 10-bit D-Log M color does offer a wide dynamic range while a color-temperature sensor "ensures true-to-life tones."

Light sensitivity shapes up as ISO 100 to 12,800 for both photo and video capture, and there's 4x digital zoom available for stills or 2x for video. Updated electronic image stabilization should help keep footage smooth, while integrated microphones allow for a 16-bit/48-kHz stereo soundtrack to go with your action footage, with clarity helped along by wind-noise reduction software.

The Osmo Action 4 benefits from a quick-release magnetic mount system for easy attachment to accessories
The Osmo Action 4 benefits from a quick-release magnetic mount system for easy attachment to accessories

The 1,770-mAh LiPo battery is reckoned good for more than 2.5 hours of use per charge, or 150 minutes in temperatures down to -20 °C (-4 °F), with fast-charging supported for a top-up to 80% in 18 minutes. The boxy actioncam has also been designed to dive up to 18 meters (59 ft) under water without needing a protective case.

Elsewhere, the Osmo Action 4 retains vertical video capabilities, sports dual touchscreens – a 1.4-inch selfie display to the front and a 2.25-inch rear screen – and the quick-release magnetic mounting setup also trickles over from the Osmo Action 3.

Cooked-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi enables livestreaming and connection to a smartphone running the LightCut app for quick previews, to apply story templates, and perform quick edits.

The Osmo Action 4 measures 70.5 x 44.2 x 32.8 mm (2.77 x 1.74 x 1.29 in) and weighs in at just 145 g (~5 oz). It goes up for sale from today for a starting price of US$399. An Adventure Combo can be had for a hundred buck more, which includes extras like two more batteries than the standard option, a battery case, and an Osmo Extension Rod. The video below has more.

Introducing Osmo Action 4

Product page: DJI Osmo Action 4

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

PhotographyDJI InnovationsActioncamVideo Cameras
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!