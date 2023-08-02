DJI treats latest adventure video camera to larger image sensor

It's been less than a year since the launch of the Osmo Action 3 actioncam, but DJI is ready to rock its successor. The Osmo Action 4 boasts a larger image sensor plus improved low-light and dynamic-range performance.

DJI's latest actioncam is a somewhat modest upgrade to the previous model, starting with a 1/1.3-inch-type sensor that represents quite a bump up from the 1/1.7-inch-type sensor in the Osmo Action 3, while also eclipsing the latest GoPro.

The video chops through the F2.8 aperture, ultra-wide lens still top out at 4K UHD at 120 frames per second, though 10-bit D-Log M color does offer a wide dynamic range while a color-temperature sensor "ensures true-to-life tones."

Light sensitivity shapes up as ISO 100 to 12,800 for both photo and video capture, and there's 4x digital zoom available for stills or 2x for video. Updated electronic image stabilization should help keep footage smooth, while integrated microphones allow for a 16-bit/48-kHz stereo soundtrack to go with your action footage, with clarity helped along by wind-noise reduction software.

The Osmo Action 4 benefits from a quick-release magnetic mount system for easy attachment to accessories DJI

The 1,770-mAh LiPo battery is reckoned good for more than 2.5 hours of use per charge, or 150 minutes in temperatures down to -20 °C (-4 °F), with fast-charging supported for a top-up to 80% in 18 minutes. The boxy actioncam has also been designed to dive up to 18 meters (59 ft) under water without needing a protective case.

Elsewhere, the Osmo Action 4 retains vertical video capabilities, sports dual touchscreens – a 1.4-inch selfie display to the front and a 2.25-inch rear screen – and the quick-release magnetic mounting setup also trickles over from the Osmo Action 3.

Cooked-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi enables livestreaming and connection to a smartphone running the LightCut app for quick previews, to apply story templates, and perform quick edits.

The Osmo Action 4 measures 70.5 x 44.2 x 32.8 mm (2.77 x 1.74 x 1.29 in) and weighs in at just 145 g (~5 oz). It goes up for sale from today for a starting price of US$399. An Adventure Combo can be had for a hundred buck more, which includes extras like two more batteries than the standard option, a battery case, and an Osmo Extension Rod. The video below has more.

Introducing Osmo Action 4

Product page: DJI Osmo Action 4