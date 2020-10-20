DJI aims its second generation 4K minicam at your pocket

Around two years ago, drone maker DJI released a tiny stabilized 4K videocam called the Osmo Pocket. Now the company has announced a much-improved second generation model called the Pocket 2.

"There was nothing like the DJI Osmo Pocket on the market when we first released it in November 2018, and it immediately changed the way we capture life’s special moments," said Roger Luo, DJI's President. "DJI Pocket 2 takes it even further. We listened to our customers’ feedback and adapted the iconic design and form factor while raising the bar for the camera system. Pocket 2 brings an improved audio experience, as well as wider expandability.

"Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content. Everyone and anyone can shoot a video, but Pocket 2 can help you capture footage like a pro, taking your visual storytelling skills to a whole new level."

On the outside, the tiny hand-held camera looks very similar to the original Osmo Pocket, and can be used as a stand-alone vlogger tool, hooked up to a smartphone or operated wirelessly. The interface and features of the Mimo mobile app have been streamlined, and as well as a built-in editing tool, there's now a new AI Editor that can select highlights from footage and create a short video mashup.

The autofocus system has been redeveloped to improve speed and accuracy DJI

The Pocket 2 now comes with a larger 1/1.7-in CMOS image sensor with 64 effective megapixels, and a wider 20-mm f/1.8 lens. It's capable of recording 100-Mbps 4K video at 60 frames per second, and comes with HDR "to make your videos pop with vivid colors," though that's only available for 2.7K (2,720 x 1,530) and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolutions.

Light sensitivity in video mode is ISO100-6,400, while it depends on image resolution for stills photography – ISO100-6,400 for 16-MP images, and ISO100-3,200 for 64-MP photos.

A redeveloped autofocus system makes use of phase and contrast detection to quickly lock onto moving subjects with more accuracy than before, and a new zoom feature offers 8x in 64-MP mode or 4x lossless in 16-MP mode. And of course, the 3-axis gimbal helps smooth out the inevitable wobbles of run-and-gun shooting.

New to the 124.7 x 38.1 x 30-mm (4.9 x 1.5 x 1.18-in), 117-g (4.1-oz) Pocket 2 is a Matrix Stereo audio system that comprises four microphones, with SoundTrack directional audio capturing sounds based on which way the camera is facing and Audio Zoom being a bit more picky about the width of the sound field when the user zooms in on a subject. An optional wind noise reduction system can also be employed if needed.

DJI has upgraded the feature set to include a fast wake mode, another that will automatically keep a selected subject in the frame, and another still that allows for livestreaming directly to social media. Staples like slow motion, timelapse and panorama are cooked in too, together with a pro user mode for advanced control of camera settings.

Accessories to go with the Pocket 2 release include a charging case, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, a speaker, and waterproof housing DJI

Users are promised up to 140 minutes per charge from the LiPo battery, and a bunch of new accessories are available, including a charging case, wireless microphone, waterproof housing and an extension rod.

The DJI Pocket 2 goes on sale from November 1, and will be available in two versions. The US$349 flavor comes with a mini control joystick and tripod mount, while a Creator Combo costs $499 and adds a wide-angle lens, wireless microphone and windscreen, "Do It All" handle and micro tripod.

Product page: Pocket 2