Fujifilm puts camera shake on notice with medium-format GFX50S II

Fujifilm has announced the second generation of the GFX50S medium-format mirrorless camera it launched at Photokina in 2016. GFX50S II highlights include its large format image sensor, 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, and a relatively cheap price of entry.

"GFX50S II offers the perfect mix of accessibility and flexibility," said Fujifilm North America's senior director of marketing and product development, Victor Ha. "With professional features that include 19 Film Simulation modes, advanced autofocusing, and a vast range of exposure controls, GFX50S II provides limitless opportunities for creativity."

Within the weather-sealed compact magnesium alloy body – which measures 4.1 in (104.2 mm) high and 3.4 in (87.2 mm) deep, and weighs in at 37.1 oz (900 g) – you'll find a 51.4-megapixel (43.8 x 32.9-mm) image sensor that Fujifilm says is capable of recording 1.7 times more light than a full-frame sensor for the promise of "rich tonality and clear images with minimal noise even in low-light conditions."

Working with the X-Processor 4 imaging engine, the camera can deliver light sensitivity for stills of ISO100 to ISO12,800, which can extend down to ISO50 and up to ISO102,000, while that range goes down to ISO200-6,400 for Full HD video work. It doesn't benefit from the hybrid autofocus on the equally compact GFX100S announced earlier in the year, but it's contrast-detection AF is reported fast and accurate, and Fujifilm has given the camera's Face/Eye detection chops a boost too. Continuous shooting maxes out at just 3 frames per second though.

The magnesium-alloy body has 60 weather seals, and the camera can operate in temperatures as low a -10 °C (14 °F)

Fujifilm

Where the 5-axis in-body image stabilization of the GFX100S manages an impressive 6 stops of shake reduction, the GFX50S II does slightly better at 6.5 stops. The camera also uses this mechanism for a pixel-shift feature that combines 16 RAW-format images into one 200-MP composition.

Elsewhere, a Mode dial up top rocks six slots for saving custom functions, there's a 1.8-inch monochrome sub-monitor for displaying key shooting info, and framing up can be undertaken via the 0.5-inch OLED viewfinder with about 3.69-million dots or the tilting 3.2-inch LCD touch panel to the rear, with a resolution of around 2.36-million dots. Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi cater for remote operation and wireless data transfer, while micro-HDMI and USB-C ports tick the cable connection boxes, along with jacks for a microphone and headphones.

Arguably the best part of Fujifilm's announcement is the relatively low price tag attached to the new camera. The GFX50S II is expected to go on sale from the end of October for US$3,999 (body only), or $4,499 with a GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR kit lens. The video below has more.

FUJIFILM GFX50S II Promotional Video/ FUJIFILM

Product page: GFX50S II