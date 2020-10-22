© 2020 New Atlas
High-in-the-sky snaps from the 2020 Aerial Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
October 22, 2020
1st Place - Digitally Enhanced. "Collective Series", Brazil, Helicopter
1st Place - Architecture. 'Abstract Greece', Drone.
1st Place - Architecture. 'Abstract Greece', Drone.
1st Place - Cityscapes. "Spanish Rainbow", Drone
1st Place - Cityscapes. "Spanish Rainbow", Drone
1st Place - Constructions. "The Frame", Drone
1st Place - Constructions. "The Frame", Drone
1st Place - Industrial. "Energy Storage", Germany, Drone
1st Place - Industrial. "Energy Storage", Germany, Drone
1st Place - Transportation. "Fairway of the gulf of Finland", Drone
1st Place - Transportation. "Fairway of the gulf of Finland", Drone
1st Place - Landscapes. "Skyggnisvatn", Iceland, Drone
1st Place - Landscapes. "Skyggnisvatn", Iceland, Drone
1st Place - Waterscapes. "Arctic Paradise", Greenland, Drone
1st Place - Waterscapes. "Arctic Paradise", Greenland, Drone
1st Place - Wildlife. "Flying Flamingos", Kenya, Helicopter
1st Place - Wildlife. "Flying Flamingos", Kenya, Helicopter
1st Place - Trees & Forests. "Forest Path", Drone
1st Place - Trees & Forests. "Forest Path", Drone
1st Place - Daily Life. "The Lady of the Sea", Vietnam, Drone
1st Place - Daily Life. "The Lady of the Sea", Vietnam, Drone
1st Place - Sports. "Ball Up", Australia, Drone
1st Place - Sports. "Ball Up", Australia, Drone
1st Place - World Culture. "Eid Congregation", Bangladesh, Drone
1st Place - World Culture. "Eid Congregation", Bangladesh, Drone
1st Place - Abstract. "Tatacoa Desert", Colombia, Drone
1st Place - Abstract. "Tatacoa Desert", Colombia, Drone
1st Place - Patterns. "Umbrella Crossing", Japan
1st Place - Patterns. "Umbrella Crossing", Japan
1st Place - Digitally Enhanced. "Collective Series", Brazil, Helicopter
1st Place - Digitally Enhanced. "Collective Series", Brazil, Helicopter
1st Place - Other. "On The Edge", Netherlands
1st Place - Other. "On The Edge", Netherlands
1st Place - Abandoned Places. "The Wreck", France, Drone
1st Place - Abandoned Places. "The Wreck", France, Drone
1st Place - Documentary. "Fire Attack", Jersey, Drone
1st Place - Documentary. "Fire Attack", Jersey, Drone
1st Place - Environmental. "Flood water has damaged crops", Bangladesh, Drone
1st Place - Environmental. "Flood water has damaged crops", Bangladesh, Drone
1st Place - Travel. "Shanghigh", Aircraft
1st Place - Travel. "Shanghigh", Aircraft
1st Place - World in Lockdown. "We are in it together", Vietnam
1st Place - World in Lockdown. "We are in it together", Vietnam
1st Place - Hotels. "Chromata", Greece, Drone
1st Place - Hotels. "Chromata", Greece, Drone
1st Place - Accommodations. "Colors of Dubai", UAE
1st Place - Accommodations. "Colors of Dubai", UAE
2nd Place - Daily Life. "Anchovy Catching", Vietnam, Drone
2nd Place - Daily Life. "Anchovy Catching", Vietnam, Drone
3rd Place - Daily Life. "Harvesting Grass", Drone
3rd Place - Daily Life. "Harvesting Grass", Drone
3rd Place - Sports. "Tri Explosion", Jersey, Drone
3rd Place - Sports. "Tri Explosion", Jersey, Drone
2nd Place - Wildlife. "The Humpbacks", Drone
2nd Place - Wildlife. "The Humpbacks", Drone
4th Place - Wildlife. "The Most Beautiful Scenery", Kenya, Helicopter
4th Place - Wildlife. "The Most Beautiful Scenery", Kenya, Helicopter
2nd Place - Cityscapes. "Lego town", Drone
2nd Place - Cityscapes. "Lego town", Drone
5th Place - Daily Life. "Carabela Sunset", Spain, Drone
5th Place - Daily Life. "Carabela Sunset", Spain, Drone
2nd Place - Architecture. "Surrounded", Hong Kong, Drone
2nd Place - Architecture. "Surrounded", Hong Kong, Drone
4th Place - Daily Life. "Two men fishing", Myanmar
4th Place - Daily Life. "Two men fishing", Myanmar
2nd Place - World Culture. "Supsurf party", Russian Federation, Drone
2nd Place - World Culture. "Supsurf party", Russian Federation, Drone
2nd Place - Sports. "Color Series, Basketball", Canada, Drone
2nd Place - Sports. "Color Series, Basketball", Canada, Drone
In its inaugural year, the Aerial Photography Awards has delivered an exciting assortment of shots celebrating all kinds of high-flying imagery, from surreal helicopter landscapes to sublime drone-captured cityscapes.

"For a first edition, the quality and diversity of the awarded photos demonstrates the evolution of aerial photography and the standards it has reached today,” says Christophe Martin, founder of the new contest. “Aerial photographers prove their ability to amaze us. New visual writings are being built.”

1st Place - Constructions. "The Frame", Drone
The contest features a massive 22 categories, spread across six general themes: Man-Made, Nature, People, Fine Art, Editorial, and Real Estate. As well as awarding a top five in each individual category, the contest celebrates an overall individual Aerial Photographer of the Year.

The top prize went to Belgium photographer Sebastien Nagy for a stunning series of mostly city-based shots exploring strange architectural structures from unusual perspectives. A highlight of Nagy’s submissions is a mind-bending photo of a hotel in Greece shot from an angle making the space seem almost like an illustration from M.C. Escher.

1st Place - Hotels. "Chromata", Greece, Drone
Other highlights in the strong competition show a fishing net in Vietnam suddenly drift into a shape resembling a woman’s face, a beautiful snap of the famous Dubai Frame peeking out from low clouds, and a trio of humpback whales popping out of the water in Greenland.

1st Place - Daily Life. "The Lady of the Sea", Vietnam, Drone
The submissions spanned 65 countries. Belgium snatched the most awards with 10, certainly helped by overall winner Sebastien Nagy. The Russian Federation was the second most awarded country with nine prizes, and the UK came in third with eight.

Unlike other stricter aerial photography contests, this competition broadly accepts all kinds of images taken from a “high point of view.” The resulting spread of shots span everything from popular drone images, to helicopter and aircraft photography, or even just a snap from the top of a tall building looking down.

1st Place - Patterns. "Umbrella Crossing",
Take a look through our gallery at a selection of the best shots from this new photography competition.

Source: Aerial Photography Awards

