© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

Smartphone snaps surprise in the 2021 Mobile Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
February 18, 2021
Smartphone snaps surprise in t...
Winner - Water, Snow, Ice. 'San Clemente'. iPhone XS Max
Winner - Water, Snow, Ice. 'San Clemente'. iPhone XS Max
View 20 Images
Winner - Water, Snow, Ice. 'San Clemente'. iPhone XS Max
1/20
Winner - Water, Snow, Ice. 'San Clemente'. iPhone XS Max
Winner - Black & White. 'Horse Play'. iPhone 5C
2/20
Winner - Black & White. 'Horse Play'. iPhone 5C
Winner - Transportation. 'Untitled'. Xiaomi MI10
3/20
Winner - Transportation. 'Untitled'. Xiaomi MI10
Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 Pro Max
4/20
Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 Pro Max
Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 ProMax
5/20
Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 ProMax
Winner - Street Photography. 'Stuart Street, Boston'. iPhone 7
6/20
Winner - Street Photography. 'Stuart Street, Boston'. iPhone 7
Winner - Travel, Adventure. 'Reverence'. Huawei
7/20
Winner - Travel, Adventure. 'Reverence'. Huawei
Winner - Architecture, Design. 'The Beauty of Arches'. iPhone XR
8/20
Winner - Architecture, Design. 'The Beauty of Arches'. iPhone XR
Winner - Eyes of the World. 'Cantonese Opera'. Vivo X50Pro
9/20
Winner - Eyes of the World. 'Cantonese Opera'. Vivo X50Pro
Winner - Macro. 'Duo'. Samsung Galaxy S8
10/20
Winner - Macro. 'Duo'. Samsung Galaxy S8
Winner - The Darkness. 'Late Night'. iPhone 8 Plus
11/20
Winner - The Darkness. 'Late Night'. iPhone 8 Plus
Winner - Landscapes. 'Lake Baikal'. Huawei.
12/20
Winner - Landscapes. 'Lake Baikal'. Huawei.
Winner - People. 'Look Back'. Google Pixel 3
13/20
Winner - People. 'Look Back'. Google Pixel 3
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'HDB'. iPhone 12 Pro Max
14/20
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'HDB'. iPhone 12 Pro Max
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'New York 6066'. iPhone 6 Plus
15/20
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'New York 6066'. iPhone 6 Plus
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'Pink'. iPhone 8 Plus
16/20
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'Pink'. iPhone 8 Plus
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'Forum Frost'. iPhone XS
17/20
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'Forum Frost'. iPhone XS
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'Lines Don’t Lie'. iPhone 11
18/20
Honorable Mention - Architecture and Design. 'Lines Don’t Lie'. iPhone 11
Honorable Mention - Macro. 'Dragonfly'
19/20
Honorable Mention - Macro. 'Dragonfly'
Honorable Mention - Landscapes. 'Namib Desert'
20/20
Honorable Mention - Landscapes. 'Namib Desert'
View gallery - 20 images

Established in 2011, the Mobile Photography Awards is a unique contest; as much as chronicle of smartphone camera evolution as a celebration of the art of mobile photography. In its 10th year it presents an indisputable case for the power of modern mobile photography.

“If it’s true what Henri Cartier-Bresson says, that our first 10,000 photos will be our worst, then mobile photography has given people an historic opportunity to quickly get past 10,001,” the MPA writes on its website.

Winner - Transportation. 'Untitled'. Xiaomi MI10
Winner - Transportation. 'Untitled'. Xiaomi MI10

Spanning 20 broad categories, this year’s selection of celebrated images present a calibre of artistry equal to the best seen in any professional photography contest. From extraordinary macro shots to spectacular time-lapse landscapes, it is clear smartphone cameras are now capable of capturing any kind of photographic style or aesthetic.

“The winners of the 10th Annual Mobile Photography Awards are a testament to another year in the rapid evolution of mobile phone cameras,” says Daniel Berman, founder of the contest.“The iPhone is still the most widely used by our entrants but this year we saw a larger variety of camera phones than ever before. Each competition we hold sees the quality of the submitted photos grow by leaps and bounds.”

Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 Pro Max
Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Grand Prize this year went to Chinese photographer Dan Liu, who used an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max for his entries. The jury highlighted several shots from Liu in their decision, suggesting his compositional skill and eye for compelling narrative pushed him up into the top spot.

“Without a doubt, his mastery of composition, perspective, light, emotion in actions and portraits; together with a good choice of the decisive moment, make him worthy of the award,” notes Rodrigo Rivas, one of the jury members.

Winner - Street Photography. 'Stuart Street, Boston'. iPhone 7
Winner - Street Photography. 'Stuart Street, Boston'. iPhone 7

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from the 10th Mobile Photography Awards, and check out some galleries from previous years.

Source: MPA

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

PhotographySmartphonesPhotographyCompetitionAwardsMobile Phones
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More