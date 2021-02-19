Smartphone snaps surprise in the 2021 Mobile Photography Awards

Established in 2011, the Mobile Photography Awards is a unique contest; as much as chronicle of smartphone camera evolution as a celebration of the art of mobile photography. In its 10th year it presents an indisputable case for the power of modern mobile photography.

“If it’s true what Henri Cartier-Bresson says, that our first 10,000 photos will be our worst, then mobile photography has given people an historic opportunity to quickly get past 10,001,” the MPA writes on its website.

Winner - Transportation. 'Untitled'. Xiaomi MI10 Chen Ma

Spanning 20 broad categories, this year’s selection of celebrated images present a calibre of artistry equal to the best seen in any professional photography contest. From extraordinary macro shots to spectacular time-lapse landscapes, it is clear smartphone cameras are now capable of capturing any kind of photographic style or aesthetic.

“The winners of the 10th Annual Mobile Photography Awards are a testament to another year in the rapid evolution of mobile phone cameras,” says Daniel Berman, founder of the contest.“The iPhone is still the most widely used by our entrants but this year we saw a larger variety of camera phones than ever before. Each competition we hold sees the quality of the submitted photos grow by leaps and bounds.”

Grand Prize Winner. iPhone 11 Pro Max Dan Liu

The Grand Prize this year went to Chinese photographer Dan Liu, who used an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max for his entries. The jury highlighted several shots from Liu in their decision, suggesting his compositional skill and eye for compelling narrative pushed him up into the top spot.

“Without a doubt, his mastery of composition, perspective, light, emotion in actions and portraits; together with a good choice of the decisive moment, make him worthy of the award,” notes Rodrigo Rivas, one of the jury members.

Winner - Street Photography. 'Stuart Street, Boston'. iPhone 7 Jeff Larason

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from the 10th Mobile Photography Awards, and check out some galleries from previous years.

Source: MPA