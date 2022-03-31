GoPro Volta brings more power, remote control and a minipod to the Hero

While the GoPro Hero is still pretty much the name in actioncams, it can sometimes be fiddly to operate, plus its battery life may be too short for some uses. The new Volta is designed to address those shortcomings, combining one-handed controls with a battery pack.

Available now for US$130, the Volta is compatible with the Hero9 Black and Hero10 Black. It can be attached to either via the usual GoPro mounting system.

A curly cord connects the camera to the Volta's 4,900-mAh lithium-ion battery, one charge of which should reportedly be good for over four hours of shooting at a resolution of 5.3K/30fps. According to GoPro, that's about three times longer than is possible using the Hero10's onboard battery alone.

The Volta also incorporates pushbutton controls which allow the user to power the camera on and off, start and stop recording, and switch modes – all with one hand. This functionality even works when the Volta isn't physically connected to the camera, allowing it to serve as a wireless remote up to a distance of 98 ft (30 m).

All of the Volta's controls can be operated with one hand GoPro

A set of "fingers" on the side of the Volta can be folded out, allowing it to be side-mounted on items such as backpack straps. It also has a set of fold-out legs on the bottom, which turn it into a mini tripod.

Additional features include LEDs for monitoring the battery charge level and camera mode, along with the ability to charge or power third-party USB-C-compatible devices. It's rated as "weather-resistant," meaning it can withstand being exposed to rain or snow.

The GoPro Volta can be purchased in stores and via the company website.

Source: GoPro

