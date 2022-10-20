© 2022 New Atlas
Polar bears take over the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards

By Rich Haridy
October 19, 2022
Winner, Urban Wildlife. House of bears. Polar bears shrouded in fog at the long-deserted settlement on Kolyuchin. Kolyuchin Island, Chukotka, Russia
Winner, Plants and Fungi. The magical morels. Mount Olympus, Pieria, Greece
Winner, Behaviour: Mammals. The great cliff chase. A snow leopard charging a herd of Himalayan ibex towards a steep edge. Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Himachal Pradesh, India
Winner, Animals in their Environment. Spectacled bear’s slim outlook. Peñas Blancas, Quito, Ecuador
Winner, Wetlands - The Bigger Picture. The dying lake. The contrast between the forest and the algal growth on Lake Amatitlán, Villa Canales, Guatemala
Winner, Urban Wildlife. House of bears. Polar bears shrouded in fog at the long-deserted settlement on Kolyuchin. Kolyuchin Island, Chukotka, Russia
Winner, 10 Years and Under. Battle stations. Two Alpine ibex spar for supremacy. Pian della Mussa, Piedmont, Italy
Winner, Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles. The bat-snatcher. A Yucatan rat snake snaps up a bat. Kantemo, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Winner, 11-14 Years. Out of the fog. An osprey sits on a dead tree, waiting for the fog to lift. Embalse de Los Hurones, Cádiz, Spain
Winner, Animal Portraits. Puff perfect. The courtship display of a Canary Islands houbara. La Oliva, Fuerteventura, Spain
Winner, Natural Artistry. Heavenly flamingos. A preening group of Chilean flamingos. Salar de Uyuni, Daniel Campos Province, Bolivia
Winner, Behaviour: Invertebrates. The big buzz. A group of bees compete to mate. South Texas, USA
Winner, Portfolio Award. ‘Under Antarctic ice’ . Living towers of marine invertebrates punctuate the seabed off Adelie Land, 32 metres (105 feet) under East Antarctic ice. Here, at the centre, a tree-shaped sponge is draped with life, from giant ribbon worms to sea stars
Winner, Rising Star Portfolio Award. ‘A theatre of birds’. A passing peregrine falcon causes some dunlins to fly up. Poland
Winner, Behaviour: Birds. The listening bird. A young grey-breasted wood wren foraging. Tatamá National Park, Risaralda, Colombia
Winner, Oceans: The Bigger Picture. New life for the tohorā. Deas Head, Auckland Islands, New Zealand
Now in its 58th year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the world's longest running photography competitions, and this year's extraordinary winners cover everything from a surreal visit to an abandoned village now populated by polar bears to a spectacular close-up look at a strange bee mating behavior.

Run by the Natural History Museum in London, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition spans 19 different categories, including Urban Wildlife, Wetlands, Animal Portraits and Invertebrate Behaviors. This year's contest attracted nearly 40,000 entries from photographers in 93 countries.

The overall Photographer of the Year award went to American photographer Karine Aigner for a stunning shot of male cactus bees swarming over a single female at the center of a "mating ball." This isn't the first photo competition in 2022 to celebrate Aigner's instantly iconic image. A few months ago the BigPicture nature photography contest, run by the California Academy of Sciences, also awarded the "mating ball" image photo of the year.

"Wings-whirring, incoming males home in on the ball of buzzing bees that is rolling straight into the picture," said chair of the jury, Rosamund Kidman Cox. "The sense of movement and intensity is shown at bee-level magnification and transforms what are little cactus bees into big competitors for a single female."

Winner, Behaviour: Mammals. The great cliff chase. A snow leopard charging a herd of Himalayan ibex towards a steep edge. Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Himachal Pradesh, India
Winner, Behaviour: Mammals. The great cliff chase. A snow leopard charging a herd of Himalayan ibex towards a steep edge. Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Himachal Pradesh, India

Another highlight this year came from the winner of the Urban Wildlife category. The shot features a couple of polar bears inhabiting a house in a long-abandoned settlement.

The uncanny image was captured by photographer Dmitry Kokh, who spotted the polar bears on an isolated island in the Chukchi Sea off Russia. Kokh sent a low-noise drone onto the island to capture an amazing series of images showing a number of polar bears living in this settlement.

Winner, Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles. The bat-snatcher. A Yucatan rat snake snaps up a bat. Kantemo, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Winner, Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles. The bat-snatcher. A Yucatan rat snake snaps up a bat. Kantemo, Quintana Roo, Mexico

"Wildlife photographers offer us unforgettable glimpses into the lives of wild species, sharing unseen details, fascinating behaviors and front-line reporting on the climate and biodiversity crises," said Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum. "These images demonstrate their awe of and appreciation for the natural world and the urgent need to take action to protect it."

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year's stellar competition.

Source: NHM

